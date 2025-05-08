Who is Raj Nidimoru? Meet The Family Man director who is married and now allegedly dating Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Raj Nidimoru is a renowned filmmaker known for creating The Family Man and the Citadel: Honey Bunny series. While his work is widely recognized, his personal life has recently come under the spotlight. Despite being married, he is rumored to be dating Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Speculation intensified after she shared some photos of him on her social media handle. Before diving into the details, let’s take a moment to understand who Raj is.

Who is Raj Nidimoru?

Raj Nidimoru is a well-known Indian filmmaker. He is best recognized as one half of the popular creative duo, Raj & DK. His collaboration with Krishna D.K. started in 2002 when they worked together on their first short film, Shaadi.

Over the years, Raj and DK have delivered some of the most acclaimed projects in Indian entertainment. One of their standout successes is the hit series The Family Man. The show earned praise for its gripping story and unique blend of action and satire.

Raj was born in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh. He completed his engineering studies in India and later pursued further education in the United States. His move abroad didn’t slow down his creative journey. Along with Krishna DK, he co-founded D2R Films — a banner known for offbeat, engaging stories.

Their filmography is rich and varied. Raj has co-directed and written titles like Farzi, Guns and Gulaabs, Shor in the City, A Gentleman, Go Goa Gone, and Happy Ending.

On the personal front, Raj is married to Shhyamali De. The couple has a daughter and largely keeps their family life private.

Raj Nidimoru and Samantha's dating rumors

Speculation around Raj Nidimoru and Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s relationship has been doing the rounds for a while. It all began when the two were seen holding hands at the World Pickleball League. The moment quickly caught attention, and rumors about their possible romance surfaced online.

Now, the gossip has returned to the spotlight once again. This time, it's because Raj appeared in one of Samantha’s latest Instagram posts. The actress shared a set of photos — a casual photo dump that included film promotion shots, some behind-the-scenes moments with the crew, and notably, a picture with Raj Nidimoru.

The duo has worked together in the past. Raj co-directed The Family Man, in which Samantha played a crucial role. They are also associated with Citadel: Honey Bunny. Samantha was previously married to actor Naga Chaitanya. They announced their separation in 2021 after four years of marriage.

Despite the ongoing chatter, there's been no official confirmation from either side.

