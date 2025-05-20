11 best South Indian romantic movies to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, Zee5 and more

South Indian romantic films have etched the most special place in the hearts of many. While the theatrical experience of watching these tales is a different game altogether, cinephiles can now easily stream them on OTT.

Well then, check out these 11 South Indian romantic movies that can be watched on OTT platforms like Netflix, Prime Video, Zee5 and more.

Advertisement

11 best South Indian romantic movies to watch on OTT

Premam

Cast: Nivin Pauly, Sai Pallavi, Madonna Sebastian, Anupama Parmeswaran

Nivin Pauly, Sai Pallavi, Madonna Sebastian, Anupama Parmeswaran Language: Malayalam

Malayalam Streaming on: Jio Hotstar

Premam addresses a man’s three opportunities at finding true love. George, who is set to find his true love, gets disappointed by the failure of his first love. His second chance comes in college, which also leaves him dejected. But when it comes to his third chance, he gets lucky as the woman he finds leaves him with a lasting impression.

Annayum Rasoolum

Cast: Fahadh Faasil, Andreah Jeramiah, Sunny Wayne, Shoubin Shahir

Fahadh Faasil, Andreah Jeramiah, Sunny Wayne, Shoubin Shahir Language: Malayalam

Malayalam Streaming on: Prime Video

Annayum Rasoolum is a love story that crosses lines of religion. A Muslim taxi driver, Rasool, falls for a Christian girl, Anna. But their promise of eternal love is soon disrupted with objections from society. What follows is how the two stand against the test of time for the sake of themselves.

Advertisement

Love Story

Cast: Naga Chaitanya, Sai Pallavi, Rajeev Kanakala, Devayani

Naga Chaitanya, Sai Pallavi, Rajeev Kanakala, Devayani Language: Telugu

Telugu Streaming on: Prime Video, Sony LIV

Love Story follows the life of a Christian Zumba trainer who falls in love with an upper-caste Hindu girl who has a lot of hopes and dreams. As their relationship is intertwined with blots of caste-related issues, how the two unite is the climax of the film.

Sita Ramam

Cast: Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur, Rashmika Mandanna, Bhumika Chawla

Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur, Rashmika Mandanna, Bhumika Chawla Language: Telugu

Telugu Streaming on: Prime Video

An aggressive rebel, Afreen, is tasked with the job of fulfilling his grandfather’s wish of delivering a letter from a man named Ram to a lady called Sita. As she returns to her lost homeland of Pakistan, she finds Ram and learns about his unforgettable love story along the way.

Dear Comrade

Cast: Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna, Shruti Ramachandran, Raj Arjun

Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna, Shruti Ramachandran, Raj Arjun Language: Telugu

Telugu Streaming on: Prime Video

Advertisement

Dear Comrade revolves around the life of Bobby, a student union leader burdened with anger issues. Love strikes at his door when he falls in love with Lily, who’s a state-level cricketer. But his temperament issues become the biggest hurdle in their slowly churning love story.

Bangalore Days

Cast: Nivin Pauly, Dulquer Salmaan, Fahadh Faasil, Nazriya Nazim

Nivin Pauly, Dulquer Salmaan, Fahadh Faasil, Nazriya Nazim Language: Malayalam

Malayalam Streaming on: Jio Hotstar

Bangalore Days sums up the tale of three cousins who fulfill their childhood dream of shifting to Bangalore. As they struggle to embrace the new and fast-paced city, they get to deal with several problems of modernity, including love itself.

Hi Nanna

Cast: Nani, Mrunal Thakur, Nassar, Angad Bedi

Nani, Mrunal Thakur, Nassar, Angad Bedi Language: Telugu

Telugu Streaming on: Netflix

Hi Nanna is an unconventional tale of a father and his 6-year-old daughter who fulfill each other’s lives in the most special way. However, they come to an interesting turn of events when the woman he loves marries someone else. Memory strikes back and reveals how she was always a part of them.

Advertisement

Ye Maya Chesave

Cast: Naga Chaitanya, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Puri Jagannadh, Krishnudu

Naga Chaitanya, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Puri Jagannadh, Krishnudu Language: Malayalam

Malayalam Streaming on: Zee5

Ye Maya Chesave talks about the life of Karthik, an engineering graduate. He slowly falls in love with his neighbor’s daughter, Jessie. While they begin dating one another, her father strictly opposes their relationship owing to religious and caste differences.

O Kadhal Kanmani

Cast: Dulquer Salmaan, Nithya Menen, Prakash Raj, Leela Samson

Dulquer Salmaan, Nithya Menen, Prakash Raj, Leela Samson Language: Tamil

Tamil Streaming on: Jio Hotstar

O Kadhal Kanmani is the tale of two youngsters in love, Adi and Tara. They both agree on marriage being pointless but continue to live together as romantic partners. But their ideologies are up for a change when they encounter a senior couple living as their neighbor, who question their choices about love and life.

Premalu

Cast: Naslen, Mamitha Baiju, Sangeeth Prathap, Akhila Bhargavan

Naslen, Mamitha Baiju, Sangeeth Prathap, Akhila Bhargavan Language: Malayalam

Malayalam Streaming on: Jio Hotstar

Premalu follows the transition of young adults as they get jobs and explore work culture, amid enjoying the recently achieved flavor of independence. The challenges they face and the hardships they succeed in overcoming follow the crux of the story.

Hridayam

Cast: Pranav Mohanlal, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Darshana Rajendran, Aswath Lal

Pranav Mohanlal, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Darshana Rajendran, Aswath Lal Language: Malayalam

Malayalam Streaming on: Jio Hotstar

Advertisement

Hridayam follows the emotional journey of Arun, a carefree bachelor right out of his engineering days, as he matures through the various phases of life. His tryst with love and romance builds him up as a different individual altogether.

ALSO READ: Aarti Ravi comments on Ravi Mohan’s affair with Kenishaa Francis: 'There is a third person in our marriage'