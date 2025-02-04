Struggling to Lose Weight? Fitness Trainer Ashley’s Tips for Fast And Effective Results!

Fitness coach Ashley’s social media presence is a blessing for those who wish to embark on their self-transformation journey. The trainer’s Instagram profile is saturated with judicious health tips and hacks on body transformation and muscle-building. Weeks ago, the self-proclaimed Women’s fitness coach shared a glimpse of her detailed cardio routine.

With a balanced and strategic approach to health and fitness, the Instagram sensation sculpted an enviable physique. The intensive workouts and cardio training helped her shed 15 lbs and 7 percent of body fats in just 12 weeks. Isn’t that amazing? In addition to consuming nutrient-dense food, staying hydrated, and getting sound sleep, she committed herself to a well-designed weightlifting program and cardio workouts. Join us as we explore a few more of Ashley’s secrets to dramatic transformation.

Fitness Coach Ashley’s Detailed Workout Routine to Promote Weight And Fat Loss

If you want to get lean by the end of this year, the trainer’s beginner-friendly incline treadmill routine is what you need to engage in. During the process, she gained 5 lbs of lean mass without losing any muscle. The low-intensity steady-state cardio works wonders, making fats burn faster.

Here’s what your cardio routine should look like to tone yourself like Ashley.

Week 1: 30 mins | 8.0 incline | 2.5 speed

Week 2: 32 mins | 8.5 incline | 2.6 speed

Week 3: 34 mins | 9.0 incline | 2.7 speed

Week 4: 36 mins | 9.0 incline | 2.8 speed

Week 5: 38 mins | 9.5 incline | 2.9 speed

Week 6: 40 mins | 9.5 incline | 3.0 speed

Week 7: 42 mins | 10.0 incline | 3.1 speed

Week 8: 44 mins | 10.5 incline | 3.2 speed

Week 9: 46 mins | 11.0 incline | 3.3 speed

Week 10: 48 mins | 11.5 incline | 3.4 speed

Week 11: 50 mins | 12.0 incline | 3.5 speed

Week 12: 52 mins | 12.0 incline | 3.5 speed

According to the fitness coach, the goal is to gradually level up week by week. More advanced individuals can start with a higher incline or speed during the first week for 30 minutes. Don’t forget to focus on keeping your feet and core engaged.

Make sure to do cardio first thing in the morning or at the end of your weightlifting session. It will enhance muscle growth and preserve energy for your lifts. Having said that, cardio is only one piece of the puzzle to accomplish your goals. There are a few more things involved to get fitter and look healthier.

A well-structured weightlifting program focused on progressive overload 5 days a week, combined with eating in a caloric deficit, prioritizing whole, nutritious meals, hitting protein goals of 150 to 175g per day, ensuring plenty of rest, and staying hydrated are the key fundamentals of effective fat loss.

Ashley has clearly found the perfect balance for a smooth transformation. She made her fitness routine a priority and embraced a significant lifestyle change. The key is gradual progress and consistency! By following her principles of discipline, regular exercise, and nourishing your body with the right nutrients, you can begin your transformation journey. So, get ready and take those first steps toward success!