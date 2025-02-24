Struggling to Lose Weight? Fitness Coach Reveals What You’re Doing Wrong!

Weight loss journeys are never easy, and people who have embarked on them seldom leave any stone unturned to make their fitness dreams a reality. However, despite their hard work and commitment, there are times when people’s fitness journeys don’t prove to be fruitful. Weight loss coach Ann-Maria Tom recently shed light on this matter by sharing an Instagram post, where she revealed a few reasons why people are not able to lose weight despite being in a calorie deficit and eating healthy. Let’s dive deeper into her insights below!

Ann-Maria Tom Addresses Reasons Why People Struggle to Lose Weight

The hormonal weight loss coach offers expert health and fitness tips, helping countless individuals achieve their fitness goals with tailored diet plans. She recently shared a post on her Instagram handle and gave insights into what mistakes people make when on a weight loss journey, followed by tips they can practice to tone their bodies effectively.

In the post, she stated that most people say they are “in a deficit and eat healthy.” But still, they are not able to lose weight. The post’s caption further read, “You clearly have no clue what you are doing. I DID THIS FOR 6 years and it is not a sign of knowledge. It’s the opposite.”

Emphasizing the reasons why people are not losing weight, she further stated, “Here is why you are not losing weight: Breakfast means coffee, lunch means salad and fish, then there is an intense craving at about 4 pm, which leads to the consumption for coffee, and cookies, dinner is all about leftovers, and then chug wine.”

She not only helped people know what mistake they might be making during their weight loss journey but also shared tips to help people make the right choices.

Below is what she asked her followers to do to accelerate the weight loss process:

Ann Maria stated that instead of eating two eggs and a toast for breakfast, one should swap the toast with 3 slices of Kodiak waffles or pancakes. As these foods are high in carbs and protein, they will promote satiety. She further said that one can also prepare this beforehand and put it in the freezer.

Her second tip includes eating thawed crab meat instead of consuming chicken, salad, and yogurt all the time. As a great source of protein, it can also be included in salads for a relishing meal.

According to Ann Maria, “thaw crab meat” can also be added to crackers or one can consume it as a snack to increase protein intake.

The fitness coach also emphasized filling half the plate with high-fullness index foods (fullness index of more than 200). High-fullness index foods are those that can keep you full for a long period.

Last but not least, the coach asked her followers to add bone broth to supper.

Ann Maria Tom, a dedicated fitness enthusiast, regularly shares her insights on social media, inspiring others to embrace a healthier lifestyle. Her diet tips highlight that weight loss is a holistic journey, achievable through small, sustainable lifestyle changes. By encouraging the inclusion of whole foods, protein-rich snacks, and regular workouts, she motivates people to transform into their healthiest selves.