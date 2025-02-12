Woman Drops 48 Kg with Easy Lifestyle Changes – Try Them Yourself!

Social media influencer Reeva Pujari recently shared an Instagram post containing some nutritional and fitness tips that helped her go from 123 kg to 75 kg. She currently boasts 89k followers on Instagram and often shares beauty and health tips with her followers. The post, captioned, “Here’s the answer to the most asked questions,” included the diet plan she religiously followed during her weight loss journey. However, her tips not only focus on meal planning but also overall lifestyle changes. These rules helped her lose weight and gain back her lost confidence. Let’s take a look at the fitness rules she swears by.

Reeva Pujari’s Easy Weight Loss Tips for a Healthier And Fitter You!

Simple Dietary Changes for Effective Weight Loss

During her weight loss journey, Reeva kept away from some of the food items that were high in sugar content, and in the end, her sacrifice bore fruitful results. The list includes soda and sugary drinks, pastries, cupcakes and donuts, protein bars, and popular breakfast items like cereal.

Reeva also made sure to stay away from junk food, which contributes heavily to weight gain. She asks her followers to avoid processed food of any kind, such as burgers, pizza, and deep-fried items. Such food items are extremely high in calories and low in protein and fiber, bringing home many health problems. Reeva also gave up on bread as well and decided to stay away from wheat products to avoid indigestion and inflammation.

The influencer also shared a list of food items she incorporated into her balanced diet plan with her followers. During her weight loss journey, she focused on meal planning and home-cooked food that helped her drop the extra weight. The list included food items packed with micronutrients like protein, fiber, and good fats. Chicken, fish, Greek yogurt, avocados, coconut water, rice, nuts, vegetables, chickpeas, kidney beans, sweet potato, and fruits, especially berries, are staples in her diet. These foods aim at not only supporting weight loss but also bettering overall health.

Advertisement

Additional Tips to Accelerate the Weight Loss Process

Reeva shared some additional tips that helped her step up the weight loss process. She not only cut down her food intake but also focused on staying calm during her fitness journey. Below are some additional tips she shared on her social media handle:

She took cold showers that helped lower the risk of inflammation, improved her blood circulation, and helped her feel better.

She advises her followers to get proper rest and eight hours of sleep every night so they don’t end up feeling overwhelmed.

She also consumed psyllium husk with warm water, rich in soluble fiber, before every meal.

Balancing meals is something Reeva advises her followers to do during their weight loss journey.

According to Reeva, it is completely fine to sneak in a cheat meal once in a while but one needs to consistently follow their workout routine.

Reeva emphasizes the need to focus on not only one’s physical health but also mental well-being. This is why she encourages her followers to cut contact with anyone who makes fun of their appearance or their efforts to make better lifestyle choices.

Last, but not least, she stresses the need to take breaks and follow one’s passions to boost mental resilience.

Advertisement

Reeva suggests her followers to be patient and trust the weight loss process. She believes that one can achieve any result they want if they are meticulous and consistent in their approach. She doesn’t shy away from sharing that she also struggles with being consistent in her eating habits and often ends up feeling lazy and gorging on junk food. Reeva takes pride in her journey. After losing her job and the things she held dear to her, she picked herself up and came back stronger than ever.