Woman Reveals Her 4-Month Transformation: 8 Steps to Lose 28 Lbs!

Fitness coach Luisana Carrero has successfully dropped 28 lbs in four months with simple lifestyle changes. The nutritionist often shares insightful weight loss tips on Instagram. Luisana has successfully helped many people shed extra pounds. However, she doesn’t stop when her clients reach their ideal weight, instead, she helps them sustain it. Luisana is highly passionate about transforming people’s lives through nutrition and fitness.

She mentions that she had been in a toxic relationship with food in the past. She recalls that over the years, she has fallen prey to unhealthy habits like eating too little or doing high-intensity workouts that make her feel burnt out. These habits always led to her feeling overwhelmed and stuck, with zero progress. However, she finally changed her ways, and to her surprise, she got the desired results. These healthy habits, along with a well-crafted workout regime, helped her tone her body. Let’s take a look at the fitness tips Luisana vouches for.

Luisana Carrero’s Health And Fitness Tips That Helped Her Attain the Ideal Body Weight

Go on a Calorie Deficit Diet:

According to Luisana, eating healthy doesn’t automatically equal losing weight. From her own experience, she understands that one needs to be mindful of the quantity of calories they are consuming in a day. Unless one is eating the right amount of macronutrients, they won’t see any progress.

Doting on the topic even further, Luisana says that she eats 35-45 grams of high-quality protein like chicken breast or lean ground beef after she is done with her workouts. These protein-packed meals help restore her energy and help with muscle recovery. The trick is not eating less but eating the right foods.

Include Complex Carbs in Your Meals:

Luisana is against cutting carbs to lose weight. Instead, she encourages her followers to top up glycogen with carbs and consume those high in fiber, vitamins, and minerals. The influencer believes that at the end of the day, it all comes down to measuring your portions so you don’t exceed the required calorie count for the day.

Luisana consumes 40-50 grams of carbs after exercising, which include sweet potatoes, whole wheat pasta, or brown rice.

Don’t Eat Close to Bedtime:

Luisana is not a fan of clocking in every meal of the day. She feels that one can eat after 8 P.M. and still lose weight as long as they are tracking their calorie intake. At the same time, she discourages her followers from eating too close to their bedtime, as it might affect their sleeping schedule.

Weigh Yourself More Often:

Luisana asks her followers to document their progress. To do this, she feels it is essential that one weighs themself 3-4 times a week. By averaging the results, people can get a realistic picture of how much weight they have lost, simplifying tracking one’s weight.

Take Breaks:

Going for a calorie deficit for a long period of time may do more harm than good, according to Luisana. Luisana finds the habit boring and believes that being on a calorie-deficit diet for too long can even slow the metabolism. She advises her followers to do 10-14 weeks of a calorie-deficit diet and then take a break from dieting. It allows the body to recover and also prevents metabolic adaptations.

Walk as Much as Possible:

Luisana finds walking an effective yet underrated form of exercise. Walking is a low-impact exercise, which makes it an important fat-loss method everyone can opt for. Going for a walk for only 30 minutes every day can make a huge difference. Since she has a desk job, she doesn’t compromise with walking at least 10k steps every day.

Opt for Healthy Fats:

Luisana includes 10-15 grams of fat in her post-workout meal and is a huge fan of avocados. Consuming healthy fats provides the necessary energy to the body and also keeps heart and blood sugar health in control. Besides, it helps with inflammation.

Stay Hydrated:

The nutrition coach emphasizes the need to stay hydrated. After her workout, she quenches her thirst with a big glass of water. To optimize muscle recovery, she sometimes adds electrolytes in water. Having said that, Luisana mentions that she tries to drink enough oz of water, almost half her body weight.

Luisana Carrero focuses on balancing her meals and adding the right kind of macronutrients to her diet. She changed her habits and went from sneaking cheat meals to only eating out once or twice every week. She can not stress enough that one needs to be mindful about the quality of food they are eating. During her journey, she focused on a calorie deficit, eating a protein-rich diet, and working out regularly. Ultimately, she focused on gaining her confidence and takes pride in her journey, which is marked with consistency and resilience.

