Indya Agos' Weight Loss Journey: How Fitness Coach Shed 120 Lbs with Small Lifestyle Changes

Indya Agos is a fitness influencer who often shares health tips on her social media account to help her followers get in shape. She inspired many to get back on track and lose weight after she recently shared titbits of her successful transformation. Instead of cutting calories, going on mindless diets, or exercising till you throw up, Indya believes in taking a different approach. Indya encourages her followers to take baby steps toward the desired weight, one lifestyle change at a time.

Indya took to Instagram to talk about small changes that helped her shed 120 lbs. First of all, she urges her followers to eliminate the all-or-nothing mentality. In a post captioned “WANT TO LOSE 10 LBS IN 5 WEEKS? TRY THESE TIPS”, she shared five tips that ranged from conscious eating to a change of mindset. Indya swears by these simple yet effective rules and believes this is where everyone should start their weight loss journey, whether they want to lose 10 lbs or 100 lbs.

These rules make recurrent appearances on Indya’s page. She also talked about some simple habits that changed her life. Let’s take a brief look at the tips Indya puts all her faith in:

Indya Agos’ Tried And Tested Tips for a Healthy Lifestyle

Track Food And Get Into a Calorie Deficit:

Indya advises people not to give in to gluttony. Instead, she encourages individuals to track their food intake to get a count of their calories. She understands that one can feel overwhelmed or frustrated when trying to reach fitness goals, and hence, she urges her followers to treat their goals as a constant reminder of why they are doing it and to remain consistent in their approach.

Make Walking a Habit:

Indya vouches for the effectiveness of walking. She calls it “THE most underrated form of exercise" and asks her followers to increase the number of steps they cover daily by at least 2000 and be willing to walk for 30 minutes daily.

Enjoy Your Food:

Indya is not a supporter of completely giving up delicious treats. Instead, she motivates her clients to indulge in eating their favorite foods every once in a while as long as they can fit them within their macros. The fitness coach understands that depriving someone from eating their favorite foods does more harm than good. She believes it's essential to let go of binge eating, and to do so, one needs to avoid starving or overeating.

Increase Protein And Vegetable Intake:

According to Indya, protein plays an important role in shedding fat. It helps build muscle and aids in weight loss by promoting satiety. On the other hand, vegetables contain fiber that keeps one feeling full for a long period. The two of them together make a power combo, which is the key to successful weight loss.

Be Kind to Oneself:

Indya believes in the power of taking things slow. According to her, it is extremely crucial to be kind to one’s own body. Instead of expecting huge results and being disappointed when they are not delivered, she emphasizes the importance of setting realistic and doable goals. The fitness guru reminds her followers to be consistent and not lose hope.

Stay Hydrated:

She motivates people to drink at least 90 oz of water daily. According to Indya, staying hydrated has long-lasting effects on the body and mind. Not only does it make one’s skin more radiant, but it also improves gut health and helps one feel more energized.

Meal Prep:

Since Indya puts so much emphasis on protein intake, she makes sure to do meal prep every couple of days. She prepares two types of protein and pops them in the fridge. This habit helps her save time and put together “whatchagot” meals anytime.

Track Your Habits:

As someone with anxiety, Indya finds solace in putting her thoughts on paper. She made journaling a habit, and it has helped her practice gratitude and not lock up her thoughts. She also asks her followers to track their habits daily. Preparing to-do lists, tracking your progress, and listing stuff that has to be done can help one in the long run.

Indya regularly shares the deets on her weight loss journey and hopes it will help others the same way they helped her. She doesn’t shy away from sharing about the surgical procedures she opted for. She opted for a tummy tuck, breast augmentation, and lift and body tight on her inner thighs and triceps, following her significant weight loss. She revealed that post-transformation, she felt more at peace with herself and it allowed her to feel more empowered. She now feels stronger than ever, both physically and mentally.