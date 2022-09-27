Before getting over a loss, it's natural for people to look for closure. That is as a result of their drive to make every situation better. However, it might be difficult to achieve such closure when, for example, a partner abandons you without warning. It's quite difficult to not understand why anyone decided to break up with you. Your spirit is not at rest. These kinds of conclusions typically arouse feelings of self-pity, resentment, and rage among other emotions. What should we do then when we don't have the solutions we need and can't effectively close the door. Check out these 3 ways to move on without a closure in a relationship

1. Realize that inner healing brings closure The reality is that closure emerges from inside, despite the fact that we do think we need the other person's participation and validation to feel totally content. The possibility that you won't always have the ideal response must also be accepted. However, you can still allow yourself some time to be in grief, try to figure out what happened, and then eventually sort it out and move on. Although you may believe that having one last chat will help you find closure, the actuality is that in order for you to experience peace, the closure must come from within you. 2. Do not take the blame The saddest part of unresolved breakups is that individuals who are left behind tend to be quick to dump because they believe there is something wrong with them. We interpret it as a failure on our part. Without a resolution, sadness causes sorrow that is not only about loss but also about self-doubt. Self-doubt can indeed have a negative impact on one's perspective and sense of self-worth. You need to be kind with yourself. Avoiding self-critical thought is a powerful strategy for learning how to continue without finding closure.