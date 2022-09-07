4 Insightful teachings we get to learn from Onam

Story behind Onam- According to legend, Mahabali conquered the gods and ruled the three planets. As a result, the gods demanded Lord Vishnu's assistance in their battle against the demon ruler. Since Mahabali was a follower of Lord Vishnu, the god encountered difficulties when trying to choose a side in the conflict. In his Vamana form, Vishnu went to Mahabali and persuaded the king to grant his request for a piece of land. Mahabali granted this request. The Vamana avatar thereafter increased in size until it swiftly engulfed the entire realm under the king's control. Mahabali offered his head as the third step in order to uphold his pledge and honour. Lord Vishnu was moved by his deed and granted him permission to visit Earth once a year. Onam is a holiday honoring this return to earth.

Now that you are aware of the history of the holiday, let us share with you four things we may learn from Onam.

1. More power can result in extra pride and greed

King Mahabali of the Asuras cherished his citizens. His reputation was growing as a result of his fair judgement. As his dominance grew, Mahabali overthrew the Gods' King Lord Indra and seized control of the sky. As a consequence, it is true what is said that increased power can fuel ego and greed.