4 Insightful teachings we get to learn from Onam
Here are 4 wise lessons we may learn from Onam.
The festival of Onam commemorates the mythical King Mahabali's return to home. Throughout the ten-day Onam festival, believers take a holy bath, pray, dress traditionally, prepare flower rangolis called Pookalam, and host a ceremonial meal called Sadhya.
Story behind Onam- According to legend, Mahabali conquered the gods and ruled the three planets. As a result, the gods demanded Lord Vishnu's assistance in their battle against the demon ruler. Since Mahabali was a follower of Lord Vishnu, the god encountered difficulties when trying to choose a side in the conflict. In his Vamana form, Vishnu went to Mahabali and persuaded the king to grant his request for a piece of land. Mahabali granted this request. The Vamana avatar thereafter increased in size until it swiftly engulfed the entire realm under the king's control. Mahabali offered his head as the third step in order to uphold his pledge and honour. Lord Vishnu was moved by his deed and granted him permission to visit Earth once a year. Onam is a holiday honoring this return to earth.
Now that you are aware of the history of the holiday, let us share with you four things we may learn from Onam.
1. More power can result in extra pride and greed
King Mahabali of the Asuras cherished his citizens. His reputation was growing as a result of his fair judgement. As his dominance grew, Mahabali overthrew the Gods' King Lord Indra and seized control of the sky. As a consequence, it is true what is said that increased power can fuel ego and greed.
2. Have faith in the universe
The devas' mother, Aditi, became enraged at her sons' plight. She prays to Vishnu, on Kashyapa's instruction, to curb King Mahabali's powers and safeguard the Devas in the sky. Vishnu agreed to her request and took the form of Vamana, a dwarf Brahmin.
3. Always honour your promises
Vamana desired a territory that was the length of three of his footsteps. The king fulfilled his promise and promised to grant his request. Vamana initially became larger and covered the entire heaven, and then, in a subsequent stage, he covered the underworld. King Mahabali offered his head as the third step in order to defend his people, keep his pledge, and uphold his honor.
4. The good always prevails
The selflessness and affection Mahabali displayed for his people had a lasting impression on Vamana. As a result, he let Mahabali to visit his people once a year. This demonstrates how humanity ultimately prevails.
Therefore, the Onam festival is celebrated each year as the day that their devoted king Mahabali returned home by the people of his realm (Kerala).