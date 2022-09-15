Bizarre things men do when they fall in love with someone

One often feels on top of the world when they are in love. They have faith that their partner can look out for their best interests while also keeping them secure. Therefore, a person who is infatuated is likely to be more honest and vulnerable with their girlfriend or crush. This implies that they might occasionally act in an odd and infantile manner. So, take a look at some of the things men do when they are struck by cupid’s arrow .

Analyze your interactions too much

When you're in love, you take care of your lover as one of your priorities. Some individuals make it their life's work to protect their relationships from harm. As a result, when men speak with their crush, they will scrutinise every word you say to uncover all possible meanings. They do it, in part, so that they may apologise if their words don't come out perfectly in the presence of other people. This is occasionally one of the odd things that guys may do when they are in a relationship.

Constantly grinning when using their phone

If you've ever wondered why being in love may drive you crazy, the reason may lie in the fact that you feel open, free, and vulnerable with your potential partner during this time. When someone is deeply in love, one of the strangest things they can do is continue to smile when checking their messages, regardless of where they are in public. Their smile will be clearly visible on their face, which might appear odd to others who are unaware of what is happening.