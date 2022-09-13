Signs that your boyfriend wants to breakup but hasn’t voiced his concerns

Realizing that a person you are into doesn't share your feelings for him is possibly the worst feeling in the world. What does he want to gain from the connection? When a person is done with you, how does he act? What indications do you have that he wants to breakup? You could start to question these things and feel needlessly anxious. Hence, knowing the warning indications that your man is losing interest in the romance is crucial. So, let’s look at the indicators that the partnership has ended for him if you aren't sure what to watch out for.