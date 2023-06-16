51 Life-changing Chinese Proverbs for a Better Tomorrow

Using age-old proverbs is an effective way to harness ancient wisdom. Chinese proverbs play an essential role in life as they have generations of knowledge wrapped in a few words. You can use them in various aspects of life and learn something new. These common sayings help people stay on the right track in daily life and live peacefully. You can use them to gain inspiration in life, remain positive in love, or motivate at work. Make true friends and contribute towards the betterment of your society with these quotes. Pick a few sayings daily and energize your mind, body, and soul.

The Truth of Life: 51 Chinese Quotes for Successful Living

In the olden days, Chinese saints and philosophers traveled far and wide, spreading their pearls of wisdom. They spoke from life experience and a vision that could see the future. These Chinese beliefs have been passed down from generation to generation, making some of the most exciting proverbs today. Here you will find 51 Chinese proverbs divided into various aspects of life like hard work, love, family success, and inner strength.

10 Chinese Proverbs About Family

Family is kept in high regard in traditional Chinese culture. Even today, Chinese people maintain close-knit units and rely on each other for emotional, financial, and mental support. It is common to have differences in every family. But these old Chinese proverbs will help you think positively and be there for your family.

"No matter your direction, nothing is better than home." It means the home is the most sacred place on earth. "Living in harmony is the only way for a family to grow appropriately." Live in peace and watch your loved ones properly. "Keep your issues within four walls." The problem of a home should remain within its four walls and not be displayed in public. "Work hard outside the home, live wisely in it." You will make enough money to live a peaceful family life when you strive hard outside. "Everything old or new in a family must be cherished like gold." Don't disregard parents just because they are older than you. "Everyone comes back to their roots eventually." Even if family members have differences or children travel far, they will always come back home/to their roots. "Only the one who runs the home knows its real cost." This one is primarily for the breadwinner. It means you will only know the expense of a house once you manage one. "Birth and death is the circle of life." Today's children will become grandchildren tomorrow; in this manner, the circle of life moves forward. "For a poor man, no gold or silver is even close to the value of this home." Nothing can compare to the value of a peaceful and sound home. "Like father, like son." This proverb is more like a direct comment on the son, stating that he is just like his father.

10 Chinese Proverbs on Hard Work

Hard work is the only key to success in life. While working smart is the new normal, you must also incorporate hard work into daily life. Hard work is all about focus, perseverance, and striving for success. Incorporate these 10 Chinese sayings and watch your success chart rise exponentially.

“Teachers open the doors, but you enter by yourself.” It means that a teacher can show you the way, but the rest is up to you. "Stay focused on your goal, and victory will follow." Nothing can stop you from success once you have your mind fixed on it. "Rely on the tools and resources for success." You are nothing without proper resources and tools. Learn to trust them to get your work done. "Clumsy people must work extra hard." Time waits for nobody; if you are clumsy, you must start earlier than your competition. "Belief in the power of teamwork." When like-minded individuals work together, they achieve greatness. "Learn to love your work." Only by loving your work can you succeed and grow your career. Never be let down by the type of work you do. "Don't shy away from practice." Only through regular practice can people become perfect. "Everything in life takes effort and patience." You cannot build an entire city in one day. "Never put things off for tomorrow if you want to succeed." Finish what you can today, as time is unpredictable. "There are experts in every trade." So work hard and don't stay mediocre if you want to succeed.

10 Chinese Proverbs About Life

Life is a mystery that everyone is trying to decipher. Many sages and hermits have renounced worldly affairs to find the true meaning of life. Most Chinese proverbs try to help you through the thick and thin of life. Use the below quotes when you feel low and need some motivation.

"A little impatience can spoil the best of plans." It means you must be consistent and patient in life. "Only those who fail to learn the value of winning." You must be prepared to fail in life to understand the importance of success. "If you wish to know where an unknown road leads, ask those returning from it." It indicates learning from people’s mistakes. "Not every fight is worth fighting." It means that you must choose your battles wisely. "Old relationships are better than new clothes." The older the relationship, the better it is, unlike clothes which people only want new. "Distance tells a horse's power, time tells a person's heart." You can judge a horse's strength by the distance it can walk; similarly, a person's heart is judged with time. "Only live and work with trustworthy people." Move away from those you do not have faith in. "Always rely on what you see and not what you hear." Ears can deceive you but never your eyes. "Change is the only constant in life." You must accept change sooner than later. "Use the powerful tool of listening more than speaking." People who listen more and speak less are more successful in life.

10 Chinese Proverbs About Love

Love makes life exciting and gives you something beautiful to look forward to after a busy day. Whether you are a hopeless romantic or have trouble expressing your feelings, these love-related Chinese proverbs will brighten your partner's day.

"Love is the real food for the soul." Without love, even a full platter is not satisfying. "If you love someone, accept them with their good and bad sides." You cannot love someone only for being good. "Even water is satisfying with love, even food leaves you hungry without it." It means love can do wonders and keep you happy even when you have nothing. "The more you love someone, the more you worry for them." You will always care for the people that are close to your heart. "Faith brings lovers together." If two people are destined to be in love, faith brings them together. "An impression on the heart lasts forever." You will always stay close to someone's heart once you make an impression on them. "To hold your hand and grow old with you." This one points towards timeless love with commitment. "Love is meant to be appreciated and not possessed." You must hold love with loose hands but a firm belief. "In the eyes of a lover, Xi Shi appears." This proverb refers to Xi Shi who was a beautiful woman in ancient China. It means if you love someone truly they will seem like Xi Shi to your eyes. “Having love, drinking water will fill you up, without love, eating food will leave you hungry.” This translates to “With love, even water is filling, but without love, not even food will make you full.”

11 Chinese Proverbs About Patience

The art of keeping calm in a storm is called patience. It is an important virtue that enables people to see beyond their troubles and work towards improving life. You must have patience in every aspect of life. Chinese belief says, once you develop patience, you may move towards personal and professional success.

"With patience, the mulberry leaf also becomes a silk gown." This saying helps you understand that everything is priceless; one just needs patience. "Patience is like a bitter plant, bearing sweet fruits." Being patient is difficult; it takes courage and character. People may also judge you. But the result is always sweet, like a fruit. "Patience is a plaster for all sores.” Like bandage heals sores over time, people must be patient and let their wounds heal. "A moment's patience prevents great disasters." With patience, you can control the words leaving your mouth, thereby saving relationships. "A little impatience spoils great plans." Getting impatient will only spoil your reputation and plans. "Patience is an ageless and timeless virtue." It is one of the best blessings in life. "Nature, time, and patience are the three great physicians." Believe in the power of these three elements, and good things will happen to you. "Patience in the household is a real treasure." When people live with patience, every household blossoms. "A journey of many miles takes one step to start." You need to have patience and take small steps to achieve success. "A dish of carrot hastily cooked may still have soil uncleaned off the vegetable." When you do things in a hurry, you often get messy results. "You cannot grow shoots by pulling them up higher." There is a time for everything, and you cannot force things to happen faster by losing patience.

Conclusion

Every day is different, and people often need motivation to get by. You may have true friends and family to help lift your spirits but using Chinese proverbs will help you become self-reliant. These common sayings can help you see beyond the facade of glitz and glamor and keep you grounded. Add one to your daily journal and try to implement it throughout the day. With time you will see yourself living by these words and leading a happier life.

