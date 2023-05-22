35 Quotes About Change That Will Inspire You to Foster Growth

It is said that "change is the only constant" in life! Just when you start feeling stable in life, there comes a moment of upheaval that will completely change your course of direction. Change is an inevitable force that can either strike abruptly or unfold slowly over time. Whether you’re experiencing a life-altering transformation or an unforeseen turning point – a little guidance to navigate the ups and downs of life can infuse your journey with positivity. We've carefully curated a collection of uplifting quotes about change and growth that are sure to provide you with the push you need to take a major leap forward.

No matter what kind of change you are going through, it is extremely vital to maintain a positive attitude towards it in order to untangle life’s complicated and messy knots. Let these deep quotes about change be your guide to gaining a fresh perspective. These quotes will assist you to shift your mindset, empowering you to thrive despite any changes that life may throw your way.

35 Quotes About Change That Will Boost Your Energy And Enthusiasm

Short Quotes About Change

"True life is lived when tiny changes occur." – Leo Tolstoy “Those who cannot change their minds cannot change anything.” ― George Bernard Shaw "The greatest discovery of my generation is that a human being can alter his life by altering his attitudes." - William James "Change the way you look at things, and the things you look at change." - Wayne Dyer "Be the change you wish to see in the world." - Mahatma Gandhi "The only way to make sense out of change is to plunge into it, move with it, and join the dance." - Alan Watts "Life is a series of natural and spontaneous changes. Don't resist them; that only creates sorrow. Let reality be reality. Let things flow naturally forward in whatever way they like." - Lao Tzu "The world as we have created it is a process of our thinking. It cannot be changed without changing our thinking." - Albert Einstein "Change your thoughts and you change your world." - Norman Vincent Peale "Change will not come if we wait for some other person or some other time. We are the ones we've been waiting for. We are the change that we seek." - Barack Obama "Progress is impossible without change." - George Bernard Shaw

Famous Quotes About Change

12. "A wise man changes his mind, a fool never will." – Spanish Proverb

13. “To change one’s life: 1. Start immediately. 2. Do it flamboyantly. 3. No exceptions.” ― William James

14. "Change is the law of life. And those who look only to the past or present are certain to miss the future." - John F. Kennedy

15 "Things do not change; we change." - Henry David Thoreau

16. "To improve is to change; to be perfect is to change often." - Winston Churchill

17. "I can't change the direction of the wind, but I can adjust my sails to always reach my destination." - Jimmy Dean

18. "The world hates change, yet it is the only thing that has brought progress." - Charles Kettering

19. "We can't be afraid of change. You may feel very secure in the pond that you are in, but if you never venture out of it, you will never know that there is such a thing as an ocean, a sea." - C. JoyBell C.

20. "It is not the strongest or the most intelligent who will survive but those who can best manage change." - Charles Darwin

21. "Without deviation from the norm, progress is not possible." - Frank Zappa

Quotes About Changes for the Better

22. "The first step toward change is awareness. The second step is acceptance." - Nathaniel Branden

23. "Change is hard at first, messy in the middle and gorgeous at the end." - Robin Sharma

24. "Change your life today. Don't gamble on the future, act now, without delay." - Simone de Beauvoir

25. "Every day is a chance to change your life." - Unknown

26, "You can't change what's going on around you until you start changing what's going on within you." - Unknown

27. “Incredible change happens in your life when you decide to take control of what you do have power over instead of craving control over what you don't.” – Steve Maraboli

28. "The truth is, unless you let go, unless you forgive yourself, unless you forgive the situation, unless you realize that the situation is over, you cannot move forward." – Steve Maraboli

29. “And that is how change happens. One gesture. One person. One moment at a time.” ― Libba Bray, The Sweet Far Thing

30. “Change is painful, but nothing is as painful as staying stuck somewhere you don’t belong.” – Wayne W. Dyer

Quotes About Change And Growth

31. “Some changes look negative on the surface but you will soon realize that space is being created in your life for something new to emerge.” ― Eckhart Tolle

32. "You never change your life until you step out of your comfort zone; change begins at the end of your comfort zone." – Roy T. Bennett

33. “Believe something and the Universe is on its way to being changed. Because you've changed, by believing. Once you've changed, other things start to follow. Isn't that the way it works?” ― Diane Duane

34. “Any change, even a change for the better, is always accompanied by discomforts.” – Arnold Bennett

35. “Maturity is when you stop complaining and making excuses, and start making changes.” ― Roy T. Bennett

Conclusion

Uplifting phrases and sayings can easily add up to your gusto while making it easy for you to deal with life’s tricky changes. Though dealing with changes is seldom effortless, the aforementioned quotes about change will bestow the necessary courage and positivity to cope with the thicks and thins of life. Make sure to maintain an affirmative outlook towards all the despairs to avoid any pressure on your mental well-being. Peruse and share these sayings with your near and dear ones who have been struggling through a complicated season of sorrow. Additionally, while on the way to navigating the silver lining, don’t forget to enjoy the process.

