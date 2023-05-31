115 Crush Quotes to Guide You Through Your Romantic Journey

Having a crush is a whimsical and exciting experience that sweeps us off our feet. It captivates our hearts, igniting a symphony of joy within us, while our thoughts become consumed by the presence of that special someone. It is that sweet and innocent phase where our hearts dance to the rhythm of deep and untold admiration. And in such moments, often when you hesitate to express your emotions directly, sugary crush quotes have always come in handy as secret messengers whispering sweet nothings on your behalf and making your presence felt even when you are not physically there. So, why not sprinkle a dash of charm, a sprinkle of wit, and a pinch of courage by sending some amazing crush musings? In the realm of possibilities, such romantic words hold the potential to ignite the flames of a love story that burns bright or, at the very least, have the power to elicit a heartfelt smile from the person who has a special place in your heart.

115 Captivating Crush Quotes to Melt Your Heart

Sending unexpected crush quotes can create a bridge between the unspoken words of our hearts and the person who holds our affection. So, whether you need a pick-me-up, a dose of inspiration, or a friendly nudge to express your feelings, the list of sweet crush whispers by famous personalities below is everything you need to keep the flame alive in your fairy-tale romance.

Nostalgic First Crush Quotes

Sweet crush quotes for our very first love interest can serve as a small letter to our younger selves in which we may celebrate that burst of feelings and relive those amazing moments. They have the power to capture the innocence, thrill, and beauty of going through our very first infatuation. So, if you are up for taking a trip down memory lane and revisiting your first-ever feeling of crushing on someone, scroll down and give the quotes below a read.

1. "The first time you fall in love, it changes your life forever, and no matter how hard you try, the feeling never goes away." - Nicholas Sparks

2. "She had never wanted anything so much as she wanted him, just once to kiss him, just once to touch him." - F. Scott Fitzgerald

3. "I had never been in love before, but I knew it was happening to me now." - Maya Angelou

4. "It was the kind of kiss that made me know that I was never so happy in my whole life." - Stephen Chbosky

5. "He smiled, and all I could think was that I had never seen someone so beautiful in my life." - Sarah Dessen

6. "The first crush is like a whisper of stardust, a secret longing that lights up the darkest corners of your heart." - Rainbow Rowell

7. "I fell in love with her courage, her sincerity, and her flaming self-respect. And it's these things I'd believe in, even if the whole world indulged in wild suspicions that she wasn't all she should be." - J.D. Salinger

8. "I cannot fix on the hour, or the spot, or the look or the words, which laid the foundation. It is too long ago. I was in the middle before I knew that I had begun." - Jane Austen

9. "Love looks not with the eyes, but with the mind, and therefore is winged Cupid painted blind." - William Shakespeare

10. "You have bewitched me, body and soul, and I love, I love, I love you." - Jane Austen

11. "In vain I have struggled. It will not do. My feelings will not be repressed. You must allow me to tell you how ardently I admire and love you." - Jane Austen

12. "You are my heart, my life, my one and only thought." - Arthur Conan Doyle

13. “I am glad it cannot happen twice, the fever of first love. For it is a fever, and a burden, too, whatever the poets may say.” - Daphne du Maurier

14. You remember your first love because they show you, prove to you, that you can love and be loved, that nothing in this world is deserved except for love, that love is both how you become a person and why.”- John Green

15. "She wasn't doing a thing that I could see, except standing there, leaning on the balcony railing, holding the universe together." - J.D. Salinger, "A Girl I Knew"

16. "I wish you to know that you have been the last dream of my soul." - Charles Dickens

17. "Every atom of your flesh is as dear to me as my own: in pain and sickness it would still be dear." - Charlotte Bronte

18. "She was the still point of the turning world, man." - F. Scott Fitzgerald

19. "There's always that one guy who gets a hold on you. Not like your best friend's brother who gets you in a headlock kind of hold. Or the little kid you're babysitting who attaches himself to your leg kind of hold. I'm talking epic. Life-changing. The 'can't eat, can't sleep, can't do your homework, can't stop giggling, can't remember anything but his smile' kind of hold." - Jess Rothenberg

20. "The first crush is the deepest, for it sets the standard of all future loves." - Harper Lee

21. A first crush is a fragile flower that blooms in the secret garden of our hearts, forever cherished and never forgotten." - Emily Bronte

22. "First crushes are like gentle whispers of love that resonate in the chambers of our hearts, creating melodies of sweet longing." - Oscar Wilde

23. “First love is a kind of vaccination which saves a man from catching the complaint a second time." - Honoré de Balzac

24. "First love is a revolution; the revolution of the heart." - Amit Kalantri

25. "First love is like a revolution; the world before it is different from the world after." - Tahereh Mafi

26. "Love is passion, obsession, someone you can't live without. If you don't start with that, what are you going to end up with?" - Meet Joe Black

27. "The very first moment I beheld him, my heart was irrevocably gone." - Jane Austen

28. "He was my soul's first mate, the one who set my heart on fire and made me believe in the power of love." - Emily Bronte

29. "She was my heart's eternal crush, the kind that burns so deeply that it leaves scars even after it's gone." - Haruki Murakami

30. He stepped down, trying not to look long at her, as if she were the sun, yet he saw her, like the sun, even without looking." - Leo Tolstoy

Secret Crush Quotes

Sending secret crush sayings to your lover is a way to let them know that someone out there is discretely admiring them from afar, making them feel special and desired. So if you want your crush to be aware of your feelings for them but wondering how to articulate your thoughts, take inspiration from the quotes below.

31. "She was the kind of girl you could fall in love with, just by looking at her." - Jay Asher

32. "He was her secret crush, the character in her own private love story." - Rainbow Rowell

33. "He was the one who made her heart race and her words stumble." - Stephanie Perkins

34. "She had a crush on him, the kind that made her blush and giggle like a schoolgirl." - Sarah Dessen

35. "He was the untold chapter in her book of possibilities." - Nicola Yoon, Everything, Everything

36. "She couldn't help but smile whenever he crossed her mind, like a secret she was too happy to keep." - Morgan Matson

37. "He was the missing piece in her story, the one she didn't know she was searching for." - Kasie West

38. "She walks in beauty, like the night of cloudless climes and starry skies." - Lord Byron

39. "Her smile, I'm sure, burnt Rome to the ground." - Mark Anthony

40. "Her heart was a secret garden and the walls were very high." - William Goldman

41. "Her laughter was a melody that played on repeat in my mind, forever etched in the corridors of my heart." - Pablo Neruda

42. "She had that rare ability to make every word sound like poetry, and I found myself falling deeper with each syllable she uttered." - Lang Leav

43. "In her presence, time seemed to stand still, as if the universe wanted to give us a little more space to revel in her beauty." - Oscar Wilde

44. "You are the poem I never knew how to write and this life is the story I have always wanted to tell." - Tyler Knott Gregson

45. "She was chaos and beauty intertwined. A tornado of roses from divine." - Shakieb Orgunwall

46. "She wasn't looking for a knight. She was looking for a sword." - Atticus

47. "She had a galaxy in her eyes, a universe in her mind, and a supernova in her heart." - R.M. Drake

48. "She was like the sun, but all I wanted was to burn." - Clementine von Radics

49. "I want to be the reason you look down at your phone and smile. Then walk into a pole." - Warsan Shire

50. "She had that look in her eyes, like she could see right through you to the very core of your being." - J.R. Rogue

51. "Love is like a friendship caught on fire. In the beginning, a flame, very pretty, often hot and fierce, but still only light and flickering. As love grows older, our hearts mature and our love becomes as coals, deep-burning and unquenchable." - Bruce Lee

52. "Love is not finding someone to live with; it's finding someone you can't live without." - Rafael Ortiz

53. "I have a crush on your mind. I fell for your personality. Your looks are just a bonus." Nicholas Sparks

54. "The best love is the kind that awakens the soul and makes us reach for more, that plants a fire in our hearts and brings peace to our minds." - The Notebook (Nicholas Sparks)

55. "You know you're in love when you can't fall asleep because reality is finally better than your dreams." - Dr. Seuss

56. "A woman knows the face of the man she loves as a sailor knows the open sea." - Honoré de Balzac

57. "Love is a canvas furnished by nature and embroidered by imagination." – Voltaire

58. "She walks in beauty, like the night." - Lord Byron

60. "She had this wild sparkle in her eyes that spoke of dreams and adventures, and I couldn't help but fall under her spell." - Beau Taplin

Romantic Crush Quotes from Movies

Loving and deep crush quotes from the movies can evoke a sense of longing, hope, and romanticism, reminding us of the magic and vulnerability that comes with the journey of falling in love. So, scroll down to immerse yourself in the beauty of these wonderful feelings by reading the sayings below.

61. "You had me at hello." - Dorothy Boyd in “Jerry Maguire”

62. "When you look in her eyes, and she looks back in yours, everything feels not quite normal,because you feel strong—and weak at the same time. You feel excited, and at the same time terrified. The truth is you don't know the way you feel, except you know the kind of man you want to be.- Peter Parker in “Spider Man”

63. You know how to whistle, don't you, Steve? You just put your lips together and blow.- Lauren Bacall in “To Have Or Have Not”

64. "I love that you get cold when it's 71 degrees out. I love that it takes you an hour and a half to order a sandwich. I love that you get a little crinkle above your nose when you're looking at me like I'm nuts. I love that after I spend the day with you, I can still smell your perfume on my clothes. And I love that you are the last person I want to talk to before I go to sleep at night." - Sally in “When Harry Met Sally…”

65. "You had my heart from the moment I saw you." - Sebastian Wilder in “La La Land”

66. "It was a million tiny little things that, when you added them all up, they meant we were supposed to be together." - “Sleepless in Seattle”

67. "It doesn't matter if the guy is perfect or the girl is perfect, as long as they are perfect for each other." - Robin Williams in “Good Will Hunting”

68. "I'm just a girl, standing in front of a boy, asking him to love her." - Anna Scott in “Notting Hill”

69. "We’ll always have Paris”- Rick in “Casablanca”

70. "I'll never let go. I promise." - Rose in “Titanic”

71. "I'm scared of walking out of this room and never feeling the rest of my whole life the way I feel when I'm with you." - Baby Houseman in “Dirty Dancing”

72. "Love is passion, obsession, someone you can't live without. I say, fall head over heels. Find someone you can love like crazy and who will love you the same way back." - William Parrish in “Meet Joe Black”

73. "Our love is like the wind, I can't see it, but I can feel it”." - Jamie Sullivan in “A Walk to Remember”

74. "You complete me." - Jerry in “Jerry Maguire”

75. "You make me want to be a better man." - Melvin Udall in “As Good as It Gets”

76. "I think I'd miss you even if we never met." - Nick Mercer in “The Wedding Date”

77. "I have crossed oceans of time to find you." - Dracula in “Bram Stoker's Dracula”

78. "I wish I knew how to quit you." - Jack Twist in “Brokeback Mountain”

79. "I'm just a little bit caught in the middle, life is a maze, and love is a riddle." - Summer Hartley in “Definitely, Maybe”

80. "You're the first boy I ever kissed, Jake, and I want you to be the last." - Melanie Carmichael in “Sweet Home Alabama”

82. "You are my heart, my life, my one and only." - Noah in “The Notebook”

83. "I'm scared of never feeling this way again." - Amy in “Crazy, Stupid, Love”

84. "I want all of you, forever, you and me, every day." - Noah in “The Notebook”

85. "In my opinion, the best thing you can do is find someone who loves you for exactly what you are. Good mood, bad mood, ugly, pretty, handsome, what have you." - Mac Mac Guff in “Juno”

86. "I think I'd miss you even if we'd never met." - Nick Mercer in “The Wedding Date”

87. "Sometimes you love someone so much that it's hard to express it in words. But I think a kiss can say it all." Augustus Waters in “The Fault in Our Stars”

88. "I never wish to be parted from you from this day on." - Jackson Maine in “A Star is Born” (2018)

89. "I choose you. And I'll choose you over and over and over. Without pause, without a doubt, in a heartbeat." - P.T Barnum in “The Greatest Showman”

90. "Unable to perceive the shape of you, I find you all around me. Your presence fills my eyes with your love. It humbles my heart, for you are everywhere." - The Asset in “The Shape of Water”

Heartfelt Crush Quotes from Song Lyrics

Here we bring you the best crush quotes from song lyrics by famous singers, that might perfectly capture the excitement, infatuation, and irresistibility of having a crush. They will surely convey the passionate emotions and the enchantment that music often brings to the experience of falling in love.

91. "I'm a sucker for you." - Jonas Brothers, "Sucker"

92. "Can't help falling in love with you." - Elvis Presley, "Can't Help Falling in Love"

93. "Cause every time we touch, I get this feeling. And every time we kiss, I swear I could fly." - Cascada, "Everytime We Touch"

94. "You're the one that I want, ooh, ooh, ooh, honey." - John Travolta & Olivia Newton-John, "You're the One That I Want"

95. "I don't care who's around, I'm captivated by you, baby, like a firework show." - Katy Perry, "Teenage Dream"

96. "I just can't get you out of my head, boy, your love is all I think about." - Kylie Minogue, "Can't Get You Out of My Head"

97. "You make me feel like I'm living a teenage dream." - Katy Perry, "Teenage Dream"

98. "Cause all of me loves all of you, love your curves and all your edges, all your perfect imperfections." - John Legend, "All of Me"

99. "Baby, you're a firework, come on show 'em what you're worth." - Katy Perry, "Firework"

100. "I'm stuck on you, whatcha gonna do? You're my dream, you're my sweet, you're my bad girl." - Bruno Mars, "Locked Out of Heaven"

101. "You're the reason I'm feeling so high, I'm floating, I'm flying." - Ed Sheeran, "Shape of You"

102. "I'm falling for your eyes, but they don't know me yet." - Billie Eilish, "Lovely"

103. "You're beautiful, it's true. I saw your face in a crowded place, and I don't know what to do, 'cause I'll never be with you." - James Blunt, "You're Beautiful"

104. "Cause every time we touch, I get this feeling and every time we kiss, I swear I could fly." - Cascada, "Everytime We Touch"

105. "You're the reason I breathe." - Ariana Grande, "Into You"

106. "You make me feel like a dangerous woman." - Ariana Grande, "Dangerous Woman"

107. "I'm all about you." - Justin Bieber, "All About You"

108. "You're my wonderwall." - Oasis, "Wonderwall"

109. "You're the one that I want." - John Travolta & Olivia Newton-John, "You're the One That I Want"

110. "I'm falling for you." - Harry Styles, "Falling"

111. "You're electric, babe." - Dua Lipa, "Electricity"

112. "I can't get you out of my head." - Kylie Minogue, "Can't Get You Out of My Head"

113. "You're the one that I want." - Olivia Newton-John, "You're the One That I Want"

114. "You're like a dream come true." - Ariana Grande, "Into You"

115. "You got me hooked, I'm under your spell." - Demi Lovato, "Give Your Heart a Break"

In the realm of crushes, emotions run wild and hearts beat faster. And these crush quotes perfectly capture the enchantment and vulnerability that come with having a secret admiration or infatuation. They encapsulate the magic and uncertainty of love's early stages, reminding us to cherish those fleeting moments and to embrace the beauty of opening our hearts to the possibility of love. They remind us of the universal nature of love and the unique and transformative experience of having a crush. So, never forget to embrace the beauty of your crush, cherish the emotions it stirs within you, and let the magic of love guide you on your journey.

