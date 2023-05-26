130 Best Flirty Quotes to Sweep Your Special One off Their Feet

Flirting has the power to make hearts race, butterflies flutter, and sparks fly. Whether you're trying to capture the attention of a crush, reignite the flame in a long-term relationship, or simply want to express your playful side, a flirty banter can spice up almost any relationship. Here we have rounded up a list of bold, sizzling, and passionate flirty quotes that are sure to kindle the spark you have been longing for. From cheeky one-liners to poetic expressions of admiration, these quotes open a doorway to playfulness, excitement, and shared laughter and keep up with the flames of attraction in various situations and relationships.

From an opening line that is teasing and romantic to a subtle compliment or a captivating text message — our extensive collection will equip you with the words you need to leave a lasting impression. So, without any more stalling, dive into this treasure trove of hot flirty quotes, and discover the perfect words to express your interest.

Check Out 130 Captivating, Flirty Quotes to Mesmerize Your Special Someone

Flirty Quotes for Him to Make Him Smile

“I’m making the first move when it comes to texting, so I’m expecting you to make the first move when it comes to kissing.” — Anonymous “I’m so in love, every time I look at you my soul gets dizzy.” — Jesse Tyler Ferguson “Come over. Now. Nobody is here except me.” — Anonymous “I love you. That is the beginning, that is the end. That is everything.” — Ella Frank “I want to drown in your beautiful eyes tonight.” — Anonymous “I’m not a professional photographer, but I can picture us together.” — Anonymous “I’m afraid to lose you and you’re not even mine.” — Drake “If you were a vegetable, you’d be a ‘cute-cumber.’” — Anonymous “I’m getting little butterflies just thinking about seeing you later today.” — Anonymous “I think about you constantly, whether it’s with my mind or my heart.” — Terri Guillemets “Come over, I have all your favorites. Pizza, beer, and of course, ME.” — Anonymous “All I’ve thought about all day is your mouth.” — Anonymous “If you were a song, you’d be the hottest single on Spotify.” — Anonymous “If you were a bullet I would shoot myself to have you in me.” — Maygin Nikki “I’m on cloud nine when I’m around you.” — Anonymous “Let’s skip the small talk and go straight to flirting.” — Anonymous “Baby, where we’re going, you won’t need a shirt.” — Vernon D. Burns “Women who make the first move – yes or no? If you like them, then I could do something to become that woman.” — Anonymous “I just needed to be closer to you any way I could. Since then, you’ve distracted me every day whether you’re near me or not.” — Dylan Mcnair “Are you a magician? It’s the strangest thing, but every time I look at you, everyone else disappears.” — Anonymous “Oh, please say to me you’ll let me be your man; And please say to me, you’ll let me hold your hand.” — The Beatles “You’re my favorite distraction.” — Anonymous “Do you believe in love at first text, or should I text you again?” — Anonymous “Take my hand, take my whole life too. For I can’t help falling in love with you.” — Elvis Presley “Are you Siri? Because you autocomplete me.” — Anonymous “He’s more myself than I am. Whatever our souls are made of, his and mine are the same.” — Emily Bronte “I need something to cheer me up. Send me a picture of your handsome face.” — Anonymous “Your love shines in my heart as the sun that shines upon the earth.” — Eleanor Di Guillo “What are your favorite letters of the alphabet? Mine are U and I.” — Anonymous “If I had to choose between breathing and loving you I would use my last breath to tell you I love you.” — DeAnna Anderson “Hands up! I’m the FBI, and you’re on my most-wanted list.” — Anonymous “For it was not into my ear you whispered, but into my heart. It was not my lips you kissed, but my soul.” — Judy Garland “Do you believe in love at first text? Because you can delete this one, and I can keep texting until you do.” — Anonymous “With you as an inspiration, a painter will create his best painting, a writer will write his best literature and a poet will create his best poetry.” — Amit Kalantri “Hey, stranger! Wait, why are we still strangers? Let’s fix that.” — Anonymous “If I had a dollar for every time I smiled secretly having you in my mind I think my bank account would show up millions.” — Melville Elijah Stone

Good Morning Flirty Quotes to Make Them Think About You All Day

37. "Good morning, gorgeous! Just a friendly reminder that you're the reason I wake up with a smile every day." — Anonymous

38. “Morning without you is a dwindled dawn.” — Emily Dickinson

39. "Rise and shine, sweetheart! I can't help but wonder what adventures we'll embark on in our thoughts today." — Anonymous

40. "Good morning! I hope your day is as beautiful as your smile. You've already brightened up mine." — Anonymous

41. "Hey, cutie! Wishing you a morning full of irresistible thoughts about me. You're welcome." — Anonymous

42. "Good morning to the most captivating person I know. I can't help but imagine how lucky I'd be to spend the day with you." — Anonymous

43. "Roses are red, violets are blue, mornings are better when I'm thinking of you." — Anonymous

44. "Wake up, sunshine! My day doesn't truly begin until I've had my dose of thoughts about you." — Anonymous

45. "Good morning! Just wanted to send a little reminder that you're stunning, and I can't wait to see you later." — Anonymous

46. "Hey there, enchanting! I hope your day is filled with constant thoughts of our incredible chemistry." — Anonymous

47. "Rise and shine, my charming muse! I'm already daydreaming about the delightful moments we'll share today." — Anonymous

48. "Good morning! I hope your day is filled with so much anticipation that you can't help but wonder what mischievous thoughts I have in store for you." – Anonymous

49. "Rise and shine, my fellow troublemaker! Let's make this day unforgettable and give others something to gossip about." — Anonymous

50. "Hey, sleepyhead! Just a heads up, my thoughts about you this morning are rated 'too hot to handle.' Proceed with caution." — Anonymous

51. "Good morning! Remember, thinking about me all day burns calories. So, you're welcome for the extra workout." — Anonymous

52. "Wake up, sunshine! If I were a thought, I'd wrap myself around you like a warm blanket and keep you company all day long." — Anonymous

53. "Roses are red, violets are blue, my thoughts about you are so flirty, they're making me blush too." — Anonymous

54. "Hey there, charming rebel! Today, let's break some rules, shatter some expectations, and create our own flirty little world." — Anonymous

55. "Good morning! Just a friendly reminder that my mind is like a carousel of thoughts about you, spinning endlessly and driving me crazy." — Anonymous

56. "Rise and shine, my partner in crime! Let's make mischief together today and leave a trail of flirty thoughts in our wake." — Anonymous

57. "Hey, you! If thoughts of me were currency, you'd be a billionaire by the end of the day. Get ready for a wealth of flirty ideas.” — Anonymous

58. “Life with you is like a never-ending adventure, and I wouldn't want it any other way. Good morning, my partner in crime.” — Anonymous

Cute Flirty Quotes to Recapture the Magic

59. “Clever as the Devil and twice as pretty.” — Holly Black

60. “She learned to say things with her eyes that others waste time putting into words.” — Corey Ford

61. “Just wanted to drop in and remind you how cute you are.” — Anonymous

62. “If you stood in front of a mirror holding 11 roses; you will see 12 of the most beautiful things in this world.” ― Scemaa

63. “You are the best decision my heart ever made.” — Kennedy Ryan

64. “I want you to know that you’re the hottest biscuit this side of the gravy boat.” — Erin McCarthy

65. “In your smile, I see something more beautiful than the stars.” — Beth Revis

66. “You’re single. I’m single. I feel like this is a problem we can solve together.” — Anonymous

67. “When I want to smile, I know exactly what to do. I just close my eyes and think of you.” — Rakii Retondo

68. "Every time I see your smile, it's like falling in love with you all over again.” — Anonymous

69. “I think of you only twice a day ― when I am alone and when I am with someone else.” — Amit Kalantri

70. “You are, and always have been, my dream.” — The Notebook, Nicholas Sparks

71. “You are adorable, mademoiselle. I study your feet with the microscope and your soul with the telescope.” — Victor Hugo

72. “His eyes have made love to me all evening.” — Marguerite Gautier

73. “I got a crush on you; I hope you feel the way that I do: I get a rush when I’m with you; Oh, I got a crush on you.” — Mandy Moore

Flirty Quotes for Crush to Romantically Entice Them

74. “In your presence, there's an irresistible magnetism that effortlessly draws me closer. You attract me in ways I never thought possible." — Unknown

75. “Let’s be naughty and save Santa the trip.” — Gary Allan

76. “I would invite you to come over this weekend, but I’m not sure I can keep my hands to myself.” — Anonymous

77. “Forget everything that surrounds you. Think that there’s just you and me in this wide world.” —Olga Goa

78. “You effortlessly captivate my heart, entangling me in a love so profound that I find myself falling deeper every day." — Unknown

79. “From the first time I saw you, I’ve belonged to you completely. I still do. If you want me.” — Cassandra Clare

80. “I’ve had so many lovely thoughts about you today. Would you like to hear some of them?” — Anonymous

81. “If I had a flower for every time I thought of you, I could walk in my garden forever.” — Alfred Lord Tennyson

82. “I tried to send you something flirty, but I couldn’t fit in the text box.” — Anonymous

83. “I got my eyes on you. You’re everything that I see, I want your hot love and emotion. Endlessly.” — Drake

84. “Feeling cuddly? I’ll let you be the little spoon this time!” — Anonymous

85. “You already caught me, but every day, you pull me in deeper and deeper.” ― KYB

86. “With every glance, every word, and every touch, you weave a spell around me, making me fall irrevocably in love with you, as if it were the most natural thing in the world." — Unknown

87. “How much skin is too much skin to show on our date tonight?” — Anonymous

88. “I’m finding myself highly attracted to you right now. Would you like to come home with me since you’re already dressed for bed?” — L.A. Casey

89. “Cause I’m trying and trying to walk away, but I know this crush ain’t goin’ away.” — David Archuleta

90. “First dates are like blank canvases, filled with the potential for a beautiful masterpiece of connection and discovery." — Unknown

91. “Let me paint your lips with the stars… so that I don’t need to go light-years each night to kiss them…” — Samba Shiva Thadavarthi

92. “Are you tired? You should be! You’ve been running through my mind all day.” — Gary Barlow

93. “Hurry up, before there’s no more night left.” — Maggie Stiefvater

Short Flirty Quotes to Woo Your Crush

94. ”I need you like a heart needs a beat.” — One Republic

95. “Everything you do seduces me. All you need to do is breathe and I would do anything for you.” — Ashley March

96. “I’ve tried so many times to think of a new way to say it, and it’s still I love you.” — Zelda Fitzgerald

97. “Just read that caffeine can boost a woman’s libido. Is that why you keep inviting me for coffee?” — Anonymous

98. “I love you and that’s the beginning and end of everything.” — F. Scott Fitzgerald

99. “I’m addicted to your allure and I’m fiending for a cure.” — Christina Aguilera

100. ”All that you are is all that I’ll ever need.” — Ed Sheeran

101. “Love is a journey that takes us to extraordinary places, with each step accompanied by a heart full of joy and a soul overflowing with warmth." — Unknown

102. “I want to do with you what spring does with the cherry trees.” — Pablo Neruda

103. “I loved you for a thousand years and missed you in all of them.” — Christina Strigas

104. “All I really want is to hold you tight, treat you right, [and] be with you day and night.” — Britney Spears

105. “You turn me on from across the room, and I’ll completely melt if you come any closer.” — Crystal Woods

106. “You should let me love you, let me be the one to give you everything you want and need.” — Mario

107. “I always have many roads to travel, but I take the one which leads to you.” — Amit Kalantri

108. “My soul and your soul are forever tangled.” — N.R. Hart

109. “It’s always better when we’re together.” — Jack Johnson

110. "Your love is the spark that ignites my world. Let's keep the flames of passion burning bright." — Anonymous

111. "I'm so grateful for the moments we share together. Each one is a treasure that reminds me how lucky I am to have you." — Anonymous

112. "Just a reminder: I'm madly in love with everything about you. Get ready for a day filled with adoration and affection." — Anonymous

113. "With you by my side, every day is a beautiful journey. Let's keep exploring and creating magical memories together." — Anonymous

114. "Good morning, sunshine! Your smile has the power to light up even the darkest of days. Thanks for brightening my world." — Anonymous

115. "You make my heart skip a beat with just a glance. Let's keep the rhythm of our love alive and dancing." — Anonymous

116. "I still get those delightful tingles whenever you touch me. Let's recapture the magic and make every moment count." — Anonymous

Funny Flirty Quotes for Her to Make Her Laugh

117. "I must be a snowflake because I've fallen for you and I can't seem to get up." — Anonymous

118. "Do you have a name or can I call you mine?" — Anonymous

119. "In a single glance, love whispered silently, and my heart knew that destiny had woven our paths together from the very first moment our eyes met." — Unknown

120. "Do you believe in love at first sight, or should I pass by again?" — Anonymous

121. "Is your name Google? Because you have everything I've been searching for." — Anonymous

122. "Are you a parking ticket? Because you've got 'Fine' written all over you." — Anonymous

123. "If you were a fruit, you'd be a 'fineapple.' And I'd definitely pine for you." — Anonymous

124. "Do you have a Band-aid? Because I just scraped my knee falling for you." — Anonymous

125. "Are you a Wi-Fi signal? Because I'm feeling a connection." — Anonymous

126. "Excuse me, but I think you dropped something: my jaw." — Anonymous

127. "Is your dad a boxer? Because you're a knockout!" — Anonymous

128. "If we were at a restaurant, you'd be the 'special' on the menu because you're one of a kind." — Anonymous

129. "Are you a campfire? Because you're hot, and I want s'more." — Anonymous

130. “Can I borrow a kiss from you? I promise you that I will give it back.” — Anonymous

Conclusion

When it comes to love and romance, the power of words cannot be underestimated. With our carefully sorted list of 130 best flirty quotes, we hope you have found the perfect verses to sweep your special someone off their feet. Embrace the excitement of flirtation, but always be mindful of the boundaries and comfort levels of the person you're pursuing. Try to be as authentic as you can and reflect your genuine feelings. Remember that while such playful words can ignite sparks and create intrigue, it is ultimately your genuine intentions, actions, and emotions that will pave the way to lasting love. So, use these quotes to catalyze charming conversations with your beloved and make endless moments filled with laughter.

