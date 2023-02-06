100 Best Flirty Questions to Ask a Girl You Have a Crush on

Dating is a challenging part of life, and flirting helps make it smoother. Healthy flirting helps initiate contact with a person you like and want to be with romantically. From funny to profound, there are many flirty questions to ask a girl to help her know about your feelings. Contrary to common belief, flirting is not only about catchy pickup lines. Flirting can also be done by asking intimate questions and giving hints that you want to get to know someone better or build a . relationship with them. Subtle flirting signs also help the other person decide whether and how to reciprocate. Whether it's your first date or you want to make an impression on your crush, these questions will help you relax during the conversation. A few compliments, flirty questions, and confidence — these ingredients make the perfect recipe to woo your girl. Keep reading to get your hands on the best flirty questions to ask your crush!

Practical Flirty Questions to Ask a Girl to Make Her Smile 1. Has anyone ever told you that you are the most gorgeous person in this world? 2. Did you just see me falling head over heels in love with you? 3. Who needs an angel if there’s such a beautiful fairy like you by their side? 4. Your hands look heavy. Can I hold them for you? 5. I know these chocolates are not as sweet as your smile, but would you like to share them with me? 6. Aside from looking pretty all day, what do you do for a living? 7. How would you react if I told you I love your smile? 8. What's the one thing that attracts you the most? 9. Did you have an imaginary friend in childhood? 10. Do you think my flirting style is good, or do I need to learn something new? 11. Did angels cry when they dropped you to Earth? 12. If we could time travel, where would you take us first? 13. What is the best pick-up line you have ever heard of? Did it work? 14. May I know what your love language is? 15. What's your go-to romantic move? Deep Flirty Questions to Ask a Girl

16. Do you believe in soulmates or twin flames? 17. What would you choose between love and money? 18. What are three major qualities you look for in a guy? 19. If you could change one thing about relationships, what would it be? 20. Do you believe in love at first sight? 21. What do you wish to accomplish this year? 22. Are you more religious or spiritual? 23. Do you love kids? 24. What does your dream proposal look like? 25. How would your friends describe you? 26. Do you believe love has the power to change everything in our lives? 27. Would you rather go to a party with a guy you like or stay at home with them and chill? 28. Where do you seek solace when feeling low? 29. Are you a plan-in-advance or do-things-as-they-come type of a person? 30. Who do you look up to in life? Great Flirty Questions to Ask a Girl You Just Met 31. What's something that always makes you laugh? 32. Do you like what I am wearing? 33. How can I make your day better than it has been going so far? 34. What do you do apart from making my heart flutter all day? 35. Which is your favorite song? 36. What's your biggest turn-off? 37. Do you like attending small gatherings or big parties? 38. Which is your dream holiday destination? 39. Do you like traveling? 40. Do you like adventurous activities? 41. What are you most scared of? 42. What's your favorite cuisine? 43. Which is your favorite color? 44. What was your first impression of me? 45. What annoys you the most in people? Flirty Questions to Ask a Girl over Text 46. What was the best thing that happened to you today? 47. What do you like the most about me? 48. What is your funniest dating story? 49. Would you send me your worst selfie if I asked to see it? 50. If you could change one thing about me, what would it be? 51. Are you a night owl? 52. Do you have time for me this weekend to go on a fun trip? 53. What's the silliest thing you've ever done? 54. How would you like to celebrate this Saturday night? 55. Which fragrance brings you the most comfort? 56. Do you like flowers more or teddy bears? 57. Would you like to have dinner with me tomorrow night? 58. Is there a talent you wish you had? 59. Who is your celebrity crush? 60. Who is your favorite artist? Random Flirty Questions to Ask a Girl

61. Do you like to hit the gym? 62. You look so beautiful. What's your beauty secret? 63. How do you unwind on weekends? 64. What is your favorite childhood memory? 65. How do you show affection and care? 66. If your life was a book, what would the title be? 67. Which movie can you watch over and over again? 68. What's the most romantic thing you have done for someone? 69. Are you more emotional or practical? 70. Do you like to dress casually or glam up your look? 71. Are you a day person or a night person? 72. Do you prefer eating junk or healthy food on a date? 73. What's your biggest pet peeve? 74. Which is your favorite movie genre? 75. Can you summarize your childhood in one sentence? Best Questions to Ask a Girl for Flirting 76. Tell me what our first date should be like. 77. What did you do to become so pretty? 78. How often do you think about me? 79. Did you have a good night's sleep yesterday or was I bothering you in your dreams? 80. What do you do when you feel the happiest? 81. Can I have your number so that I can get to know you better? 82. What keeps you motivated? 83. How do you feel about surprise gifts? 84. How do you feel when we are together? 85. My heart beats only for you; for whom does your heart beat? 86. What would you say if I invited you tonight for dinner? 87. What's the cheesiest pick-up line you have ever used on someone? 88. What draws you to a man? 89. Do you have a nickname? 90. Which quality in a person makes you fall for him? 91. Do you have me on your weekend schedule? 92. Would you like to go on a long drive with me this weekend? 93. Do you see me in your future? 94. When will I be able to give you our first kiss? 95. What color would you like me to wear on our first date? 96. What’s your spirit animal? 97. Do you believe in casual dating or serious relationships? 98. What are your hidden talents? 99. If you had to ask me three personal questions, what would you ask? 100. Do I look like your dream guy? Conclusion A relationship grows and thrives when the communication between two people is healthy. When it comes to dating, it's important to flirt and ask deep and fun questions to make the girl blush and know her better. These flirty questions to ask a girl are a great conversation starter pack to woo your crush and make her laugh. So, the next time you require flirty questions to reveal your intentions, get inspired from the questions you read and ask away!

