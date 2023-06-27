121 Love Quotes for Wife to Romanticize Your Relationship

The flirty airs keep the relationship fresh and wives are never not expecting a romantic gesture from their husbands. Make sure your beautiful wife has her heart fluttering moment by expressing love to her. An easy and thoughtful way to do that is by sharing heartfelt words filled with love. We have enlisted the top 121 love quotes for wife that will bring a smile to your darling wife. Sharing written messages with your wife is an adorable, and thoughtful way of sparking love and light. Find the most suitable quote from the list and share with her along with some baked goodies, flowers, keepsakes, or simply a morning text!

121 Love Quotes For Wife

Use your favorites from the handpicked quotes enlisted below and let your wife feel all the love and appreciation.

Heart-touching Love Quotes for Wife

"I could make you happy, make your dreams come true. Nothing that I wouldn't do. Go to the ends of the earth for you to make you feel my love." — Bob Dylan "Your love shines in my heart as the sun that shines upon the earth." — Eleanor Di Guillo "I knew the second I met you that there was something about you I needed. Turns out it wasn't something about you at all. It was just you." — Jamie McGuire “A hundred hearts would be too few to carry all my love for you.” — Henry Wadsworth Longfellow "Being with you and not being with you is the only way I have to measure time." — Jorge Luis Borges “I find the most beautiful moments of life aren't just with you but because of you.” — Leo Christopher "Every heart sings a song, incomplete, until another heart whispers back. Those who wish to sing always find a song. At the touch of a lover, everyone becomes a poet." — Plato "Sometimes your nearness takes my breath away; and all the things I want to say can find no voice. Then, in silence, I can only hope my eyes will speak my heart." — Robert Sexton “Every day I’m convinced that I can’t possibly love you more… and every day I’m proven wrong.” — Steve Maraboli “I still haven’t figured out how to sit across from you, and not be madly in love with everything you do.”— William C. Hannan “ If I had a flower for every time I thought of you... I could walk through my garden forever.” — Alfred Tennyson “You are whatever a moon has always meant and whatever a sun will always sing,” — E. E. Cummings “I love you because the entire universe conspired to help me find you”.- Paul Coelho “In all the world, there is no heart for me like yours. In all the world, there is no love for you like mine.”— Maya Angelou “In a world full of temporary things, you are a perpetual feeling.” — Sanober Khan “If you live to be a hundred, I want to live to be a hundred minus one day so I never have to live without you.”— A. A. Milne “If I had but an hour of love, if that be all that is given me, an hour of love upon this earth, I would give my love to thee.” — Alice Sebold “I love you, not only for what you are, but for what I am when I am with you.”— Roy Croft “Every atom of your flesh is as dear to me as my own: in pain and sickness it would still be dear.” — Charlotte Bronte “I wish you to know that you have been the last dream of my soul.” — Charles Dickens “Yours is the light by which my spirit's born: yours is the darkness of my soul's return–you are my sun, my moon ,and all my stars.” — E. E. Cummings “You are the finest, loveliest, tenderest, and most beautiful person I have ever known — and even that is an understatement.”— F. Scott Fitzgerald “Take love, multiply it by infinity and take it to the depths of forever, and you still have only a glimpse of how I feel for you.” — Meet Joe Black “I've never had a moment's doubt. I love you. I believe in you completely. You are my dearest one. My reason for life.” — Ian McEwan “One day you will ask me which is more important—my life or yours? I will say mine and you will walk away not knowing that you are my life.” — Khalil Gibran “A soulmate is someone who understands you like no other, loves you like no other, will be there for you forever, no matter what.” — Cecelia Ahern “Each day I love you more, today more than yesterday and less than tomorrow.” — Rosemonde Gérard “A magnificence that comes out of your eyes, in your voice, in the way you stand there, in the way you walk. You're lit from within.” — The Philadelphia Story “I love you because the entire universe conspired to help me find you.” — The Alchemist “I am who I am because of you. You are every reason, every hope, and every dream I’ve ever had.” — The Notebook

Romantic Messages to Spice up the Texting Game

Advertisement

“I realized I was thinking of you, and I began to wonder how long you’d been on my mind. Then it occurred to me: Since I met you, you’ve never left.”— Unknown “Your heart is full of love and affection. Your hands are always caring. I am lucky to have you as my wife. I will love you till eternity.” — Unknown “My most brilliant achievement was my ability to be able to persuade my wife to marry me.” ― Winston Churchill “You are the lily of my life, making our lives beautiful and romantic. You brighten up my day. I love you more than anyone.” — Unknown “I dreamt that you were mine, and then I woke up smiling because I realized it was not a dream. You are already mine!”— Unknown “My love is selfish. I cannot breathe without you.” — Unknown “I've never had a moment's doubt. I love you. I believe in you completely. You are my dearest one. My reason for life.” — Ian McEwan “I swear I couldn’t love you more than I do right now, and yet I know I will tomorrow.” — Leo Christopher “You are the one girl that made me risk everything for a future worth having.” — Simone Elkele “I am not only lucky to have you for who you are. You give me the scope to unleash my authentic self.”— Unknown “I was wrong about the times when I used to believe that the wedding day would be the best day of my life. In fact, it turns out that every morning, I recall how beautiful my days have become after marrying you.” — Unknown “Love starts as a feeling, but to continue is a choice. And I find myself choosing you, more and more everyday.” — Justin Wetch “If the moon smiled, she would resemble you. You leave the same impression of something beautiful, but annihilating.” — Sylvia Plath “My permanent relationship status – taken forever by the most gorgeous woman in this universe. Love ya!” “Yours is the light by which my spirit’s born—you are my sun, my moon, and all my stars.”― E. E. Cummings “I swear I couldn’t love you more than I do right now, and yet I know I will tomorrow.” — Leo Christopher “If I had to dream up the perfect woman, she wouldn’t even come close to you.” — Cory Matthews “I fell in love the way you fall asleep: slowly, and then all at once.” — John Green "It’s like in that moment the whole universe existed just to bring us together." — Serendipity “When I look at you I wonder if I did something really good to get such a marvelous gift from God. You have been a blessing in my life and this is just to say I love you.”— Unknown “Ever thine, ever mine, ever ours.”– Ludvig Van Beethoven “With you I can be my silliest best and never worry about being judged, because you are my better half in the truest sense. I love you!”— Unknown “I rush home everyday after work because it has you. I love to be with you and love sharing things and thoughts with you.”— Unknown “Even the silent moments we share together have the power to drown all of life’s chaos. That is why we make a great team, honey.”— Unknown “Your heart is the place where I find true happiness, forgetting all my worries, up and downs of life. Love you, my dearest wife.”— Unknown “When two hearts start beating for each other, the significance of words ebbs. But to keep hearts connected, words have a role to play. So, I love you, my darling, my life, my wife.”— Unknown “We argue, then we kiss, we yell, then we love, we cry, then we hug, these are different shades of our love story. Love you, my dearest wife.”— Unknown “Your touch is like the rosy tint that makes me mad. I love you my sweetheart, my wife, you are the hues of my life.” — Unknown “I believe in you completely. You are my dearest one. My reason for life.” — Ian McEwan “I am nothing special, of this I am sure. I am a common man with common thoughts and I've led a common life. There are no monuments dedicated to me and my name will soon be forgotten, but I've loved another with all my heart and soul, and to me, this has always been enough.”― Nicholas Sparks “When we love, we always strive to become better than we are. When we strive to become better than we are, everything around us becomes better too.” ― Paulo Coelho

Deep Love Quotes for Wife

Advertisement

“I wish I could turn back the clock. I'd find you sooner and love you longer.” — Unknown “To be your friend was all I ever wanted; to be your lover was all I ever dreamed.” — Valerie Lombardo “The very thought of you makes my heart sing/Like an April breeze on the wings of spring.” — “My One And Only Love” by Sting "I can hear her heartbeat for a thousand miles/and the heavens open every time she smiles..." — “Crazy Love” by Van Morrison “Your heart is full of love and affection. Your hands are always caring. I am lucky to have you as my wife.” “Heaven will be no heaven to me if I do not meet my wife there.” — Andrew Jackson “Maybe I don’t know that much but I know this much is true, I was blessed because I was loved by you.” — Celine Dion “A successful marriage requires falling in love many times and always with the same person.” — Mignon McLaughlin “Love recognizes no barriers. It jumps hurdles, leaps fences, penetrates walls to arrive at its destination full of hope.” — Maya Angelou “Love is the strongest force the world possesses, and yet it is the humblest imaginable.” ― Mahatma Gandhi “I would rather share one lifetime with you than face all the ages of this world alone.” — J.R.R. Tolkien “You might hold my hand a few times a day but you are holding my heart for a lifetime.” — Unknown “Love isn’t something you find. Love is something that finds you.” ― Loretta Young “What I love most about my home is who I share it with.” ― Tad Carpenter You were made perfectly to be loved and surely I have loved you in the idea of you my whole life long.” ― Elizabeth Barrett Browning “Love doesn’t just sit there, like a stone; it has to be made, like bread; remade all the time, made new.” ― Ursula K. Le Guin “In case you ever foolishly forget: I am never not thinking of you.” ― Virginia Woolf “Your task is not to seek for love, but merely to seek and find all the barriers within yourself that you have built against it.” ― Rumi “Time and time again I have to pinch myself when I see you next to me. You are my dream come true.”— Unknown “Not so long ago I was alone and lost, and then you came along and I was home. Thank you for finding me.”— Unknown “All my life I have always done what my heart told me to. I wouldn’t have it any other way because it led me to you. I love you.” — Unknown “'I love you begins by I, but it ends up by you."— Charles de Leusse "You don’t love someone for their looks, or their clothes or for their fancy car, but because they sing a song only you can hear.”— Oscar Wilde “I never want to stop making memories with you.”— Pierre Jeanty “To love is nothing. To be loved is something. But to love and be loved, that’s everything.”— T. Tolis “My heart beats faster as you take my hand, my love grows stronger as you touch my soul.” — A.C. Van Cherub “The simple lack of her is more to me than others’ presence.” — George Thomas “Your words are my food, your breath is my wine. You are everything to me.” — Sarah Bernhardt “I am in you and you in me, mutual in divine love.” — William Blake “I know by experience that the poets are right: love is eternal.” — E.M. Forster

Deep Love Messages —The Perfect Texts for Lovely Wife

Advertisement

“How do I love thee? Let me count the ways. I love thee to the depth and breadth and height My soul can reach.” — Elizabeth Barrett Browning “My night has become a sunny dawn because of you.” — Ibn Abbad “Not even in my weakest moment have I ever considered letting you go.” — Judith McNaught “I know that somehow, every step I took since the moment I could walk was a step towards finding you.” — Nicholas Sparks “A magnificence that comes out of your eyes, in your voice, in the way you stand there, in the way you walk. You're lit from within.” — The Philadelphia Story “Do I love you? My god, if your love were a grain of sand, mine would be a universe of beaches.” — The Princess Bride “You are my best friend, my human diary and my other half. You mean the world to me and I love you.” — Unknown “You are the last thought in my mind before I drift off to sleep and the first thought when I wake up each morning.” — Unknown “Thinking of you keeps me awake. Dreaming of you keeps me asleep. Being with you keeps me alive.” — Unknown “By this point, all I know is marrying you was never an option but a necessity.” — Unknown “I have lived my whole life loving my wife. Her smile symbolizes my success, while for the times when she had tears in her eyes, I feel guilty for failing her.” — Unknown “Even if life throws challenges at me, I can stay calm when I get to see you right after I open my eyes.” “You are sunlight through a window, which I stand in, warmed. My darling.” —Jessie Burton “It has made me better loving you…it has made me wiser, and easier, and brighter.” — Henry James "I can hear her heartbeat for a thousand miles/and the heavens open every time she smiles..." — Crazy Love by Van Morrison "I hope you don’t mind that I put down in words/How wonderful life is while you’re in the world.” — Your Song by Elton John “I seem to have loved you in numberless forms, numberless times, in life after life, in age after age forever.” — Rabindranath Tagore “I’ve tried so many times to think of a new way to say it, and it’s still I love you.” — Zelda Fitzgerald "A flower cannot blossom without sunshine, and man cannot live without love." — Max Muller “My soul and your soul are forever tangled.” — N.R. Hart “There are only two times I want to be with you—now and forever.” — Unknown “No greater light illuminates my path than the love and change you have brought into my life. Thanks, my love.” —Unknown “It is a secure feeling to know that you will always love me. No matter what I will never stop loving you.”— Unknown “You painted my life with love, happiness and laughter. You have made my life colorful.”— Unknown “Everything you do is a source of joy for me. I can never be sad when I’m around you. Thanks for truly being there, my dear wife. I love you!”— Unknown “If you want to learn how to love someone and something unconditionally, learn it from your wife.”— Unknown “Love looks not with the eyes, but with the mind, and therefore is winged cupid painted blind.” — William Shakespeare “Being deeply loved by someone gives you strength, while loving someone deeply gives you courage.” ― Lao Tzu “There is never a time or place for true love. It happens accidentally, in a heartbeat, in a single flashing, throbbing moment.”― Sarah Dessen “Love is that condition in which the happiness of another person is essential to your own.” ― Robert A.

Conclusion

With these many love quotes for a wife, you will never run short of words in expressing your innate feelings. Shower words of affirmation and poetic love as an effortless gesture to appreciate her. A wife’s unconditional love and dedication towards her husband and family is like no other. A little recognition brimming with adoration goes a long way in making them feel recognized and valued. From cult favorite songs to iconic ‘happily ever after’ dialogues and confessions from rom-com novels, the list consists of the best quotes from the lot. Peruse your top ones from the handpicked quotes enlisted above, and share them with your wife to bring a smile to her face.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 100 Sweet Love Paragraphs for Her to Pour Out Your Love

Best 25 Love Letters for Wife That Will Melt Her Heart