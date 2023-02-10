Top 115+ Smooth Pickup Lines for Her to Win Her Heart
Look no further; find smooth pickup lines for her to break the ice, make her feel special, and put a smile on her face. Don't forget to say it as you mean it!
People often see pick-up lines as cheesy or cringy, but they can be an effective way to start a conversation with that beautiful girl you are interested in. Smooth pickup lines for her can help break the ice and show your confidence. You can use these to express your feelings and show that you have taken the time to think about them. However, remember not every pick-up line works for every person. So, tailor your pickup as per the person you are speaking with to ensure they are appropriate and relevant and hence, maximize your chances of impressing them. With a little bit of practice, you can master the art of effectively using pickup lines to woo your crush or your special woman.
Whether you are looking for something funny, cute, or flirty, we have got you covered. So do not be shy and take a chance — your ideal pickup line is just a short read away!
Top 115+ Smooth Pickup Lines for Her to Make a Lasting Impression
Flirty And Smooth Pickup Lines for Her
- I would like to take you to the movies, but they do not let you bring in your own snacks!
- Let us play a game! If I win, you take me out. If you win, I will take you out!
- If you are here, then who is running heaven?
- If you let me borrow a kiss, I promise I will give it right back!
- Did we go to school together? I swear we had chemistry!
- So aside from taking my breath away, what do you do for a living?
- Do you know what you would look beautiful in? My arms!
- I guarantee you, I am not flirting with you. I am just being extra nice to someone who is extra attractive!
- Can I save you in my phone as the “future love of my life”?
- I think we have met before. Actually, I think you were in my dreams!
- Do you have a sunburn or are you always this hot?
- Did you do something to my eyes? Because I can not keep them off you!
- Your lips look lonely. Would they like to meet mine?
- I was feeling a little off today, but you have turned me on again!
- I am surprised they have not asked you to leave yet. You are making all the other women in here look bad!
Smooth Pickup Lines for Her to Send Over Text
- My mom told me not to talk to strangers online, but I will make an exception for you.
- Well, I texted you. What are your other two wishes?
- Send me a selfie so that I can show Santa what I want for Christmas this year!
- I bet you smiled when you saw my name pop up on your phone just now.
- I can not see you right now, but I bet you look great!
- Is it just the WiFi? Or am I totally feeling a connection?
- I tried to send you something hot, but I could not fit into the text box!
- On a scale of 1 to America, how free are you tonight?
- Guess what I am wearing? The smile you gave me!
- What is your favorite drink? I am asking so I know what to buy you when we go on our first date!
Sweet And Smooth Pickup Lines for Her
- I am not a photographer, but I can picture us together!
- They say Disney World is the happiest place on Earth, but clearly, they have never stood next to you!
- Do you have a map? Because I just got lost in your eyes!
- What is it like to be the most gorgeous person in this room?
- Are you a time traveler? Because I see you in my future!
- I do not know your name yet, but I am sure it is just as beautiful as you are!
- Are you an artist? Because you are really good at drawing me in!
- You owe me a drink. Because when I saw you, I dropped mine!
- Know what's on the menu today? Me 'n u!
- If I were a cat, I would spend all nine of my life with you!
- I would say God bless you, but it looks like he already has!
- You are so sweet you are giving me a toothache. Why not try something savory — dinner/lunch?
- The sparkle in your eye is so bright, the sun and stars must be jealous!
- When God made you, he was really just showing off his skills!
- I believe in honesty, so let me be honest: you are the most attractive woman I have ever seen!
Funny And Smooth Pickup Lines for Her
- It is a good thing I have my library card because I am totally checking you out!
- Are you a broom? Because you have swept me off my feet!
- Are you not tired from running through my mind all day?
- To quote the poet Katy Perry, "You make me feel like I am living a teenage dream!"
- Do you believe in love at first sight, or should I walk by again?
- Do you have a Band-Aid? I scraped my knee falling for you!
- Did your license get suspended for driving all those guys crazy?
- Are you from Tennessee? Because you are the only 10 I see!
- I am learning about important dates in history, wanna be one of them?
- Did you just come out of an oven? Because you are too hot to handle!
- Are you French? Because Eiffel for you!
- Are you a charger? Because I am dying without you!
- Well, I was just trying to enjoy my drink/food, but you are very distracting!
- Now that I have seen you, life without you is like a broken pencil ... pointless!
- You must be a talented thief because you managed to steal my heart from all the way over there!
Cute And Smooth Pickup Lines for Her
- I believe in following my dreams. Can I have your Instagram?
- Do you play soccer? You look like a keeper!
- Are you a camera? Because every time I look at you, I smile!
- You must be a magician. Because any time I look at you, everyone else disappears!
- Are your parent's bakers? Because you are a cutie pie!
- If you were a fruit, you would be a fine-apple!
- If you were a vegetable, you would be a cute-cumber!
- If you were a flower, you would be a daaaaaamn-delion!
- If you were a chicken, you would be "im-peck-able!"
- If you were a triangle, you would be an acute one!
- Are you an electrician? Because you are lighting up my day!
- They say nothing lasts forever, so will you be my nothing?
- I saw you walking by, and I just had to come to say hello!
- You look like you know how to have a good time! Been on any fun adventures lately?
- I am not sure what it is about you, but I feel like I have to get to know you!
Creative And Smooth Pickup Lines for Her
- If you and I were socks, we would make a great pair!
- If you were words on a page you would be the fine print!
- Do you like Star Wars? Because Yoda only one for me!
- Want a raisin? No? Well, how about a date?
- Is your dad a boxer? Because you are a knockout!
- Did the sun come out, or did you just smile at me?
- I hope you know CPR because you are taking my breath away.
- Your hand looks heavy. Can I hold it for you?
- You remind me of a magnet because you sure are attracting me over here!
- Are you a loan? Because you have got my interest!
- If you were a song, you would be the best single on the album!
- Hey, my name is Microsoft. Can I crash at your place tonight?
- I think someone must have stolen the stars and put them in your eyes!
- Wow, I have been blinded by your beauty. I will need your name and number for life insurance purposes!
- Do you know what the Little Mermaid and I have in common? We both want to be part of your world!
- My friends bet me I could not chat with the hottest girl in the bar. Want to use their money to buy some more drinks?
- I have never been in an Escape Room, but here I am wanting to solve the riddle that is you!
Cheesy Yet Smooth Pickup Lines for Her
- Is your name Google? Because you are everything I have been searching for!
- I think I saw you on Spotify — you were listed as the hottest single!
- Hey, how was heaven when you left it?
- I am new in town. Can you give me directions to where our date is tonight?
- Are you Siri? Because you autocomplete me!
- Do you have a name you want me to save you as in my phone or should I just put “mine”?
- Are you a keyboard? Because you are just my type!
- Can I show your profile to my friends to prove that angels really do exist?
- I am lost. Can you give me directions to your heart?
- You are so fine, you made me forget my pickup line!
- Are you a parking ticket? Because you have got fine written all over you!
- Have we met? You look exactly like my next partner!
- If I could rearrange the alphabet, I would put “U” and “I” together!
- I would never play hide and seek with you because someone like you is impossible to find!
- Not to be dramatic, but I think you are the answer to my prayers!
- If being beautiful was a crime, you would be guilty as charged!
- I thought this was a dating app, but it must be a museum because you are a work of art!
- I am pretty good at algebra...I can replace your X and you would not need to figure out Y!
- I never believed in love at first sight, but that was before I saw you!
- On a scale of 1 to 10, you are a 9 and I am the 1 you need!
- Do you have the time? I want to remember the exact minute I fell for you!
Smooth Pickup Lines to Get Her Number
- How can I plan our wedding without having your number?
- I bet you dinner that you will not give me your number!
- What number should I send my good morning texts to?
- My phone is broken, it does not have your number on it!
- I have a phone number and you have a phone number — think of the possibilities!
- When I text you goodnight later, what phone number should I use?
- I am guessing you are great at mathematics. Could you help me solve "1 x your number?"
- I think your number will be safer in my phone than in your head!
- I think there is something wrong with my phone. Could you call it and see if it works?
- I am no mathematician, but I am pretty good with numbers. Tell you what, give me yours and watch what I can do with it!
- I am writing a phone book, can I get your number?
- I bet my number sounds nicer than yours. Tell me yours and let us decide!
Conclusion
Whipping out persuasive and unique pickup lines for her can be a tricky task, especially when you are pressed for time and your friends are egging you on to go and talk to the woman who has caught your eye. It takes a lot of creativity, wit, and charm to say something that will make a girl smile and feel special. But it is crucial to use the right ones, as they can make or break your chances of success. Fortunately, by understanding what she wants to hear and using the right words, you can make sure that your pickup line is powerful and effective. With this in mind, we have compiled 115 smooth pickup lines for her that you can use to make a lasting impression. Moreover, by taking inspiration from them, even you can generate hundreds of different pickup lines in just minutes. Whether it's sweet and romantic like “You make my heart skip a beat!” or funny and flirty like “Do you have GPS on your cell phone? I am lost in your striking eyes!”, you can master the art of delivering a pickup line to make your woman swoon!
