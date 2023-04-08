Funny Birthday Wishes For Your Friend to Wish Him or Her the Best Birthday Ever

Birthdays are special occasions for everyone. They provide a reason to celebrate, eat cake, be merry and have a good time with your close ones. One of the best ways to celebrate a friend's birthday is by sending them funny birthday wishes.

A hilarious message can make your friend's day and bring a smile to their face in an instant. In this article, we have compiled a list of 150 funny birthday wishes which include multiple quotes, texts, and witty statements to help you come up with the perfect message for your friend's special occasion.

150 Best And Funny Birthday Wishes for Your Friend

50 Funny Birthday Texts

Happy Birthday to my favorite human alarm clock! I'm so glad you were born because, without you, who would I have to make fun of? Another year of surviving life, congrats! Happy Birthday to the only person who is older than me. You're not old, you're just a little bit closer to death. Congrats! Another year of wisdom and wrinkles, happy birthday! Happy Birthday to my partner in crime, let's make some more questionable decisions this year! It's your birthday, so let's eat cake and pretend we're not getting older. I can't believe you're still alive, congrats! You're not getting older, you're just getting closer to becoming a classic. Happy Birthday to someone who is still young enough to be foolish. You're not old, you're just a little bit more experienced. Happy Birthday to my favorite pain in the butt. Happy Birthday to someone who is still hotter than their birthday candles! You're getting closer to cracking joints! Happy Birthday, I hope you age like fine wine! You're not old, you're just vintage! Happy Birthday to someone who is still young enough to party like it's their 21st birthday. You're not getting older, you're just leveling up! Happy Birthday to someone who has finally reached the age of wisdom teeth. Another year of being fabulous, happy birthday! You're not getting older, you're just getting more distinguished. Happy Birthday to my favorite unicorn! You're not old, you're just young at heart. Another year of looking fabulous, happy birthday! You're not getting older, you're just getting closer to being able to retire. Happy Birthday to someone who has survived another year of my shenanigans. You're not old, you're just a classic. Another year of being awesome, happy birthday! You're not getting older, you're just getting better. Happy Birthday to my favorite person to go on adventures with! You're not old, you're just well-seasoned. Another year of being a total rock star, happy birthday! You're not getting older, you're just gaining more experience points. Happy Birthday to someone too young to be this old. You're not old, you're just vintage. Another year of being fabulous, happy birthday! You're not getting older, you're just getting more distinguished. Happy Birthday to my favorite human! You're not old, you're just young at heart. Another year of being awesome, happy birthday! You're not getting older, you're just getting better. Happy Birthday to someone who is still young enough to act foolish! Your short-term memory loss will finally have a reason now, aging! Another year of being fabulous, happy birthday! You're not getting older, you're just becoming a limited edition. Happy Birthday to someone who is aging like fine cheese. You're not old, you're just a little bit closer to your next big adventure. Another year of being amazing, happy birthday! You're not getting older, you're just getting more epic.

50 Witty Birthday Wishes

Happy Birthday to someone who is still young enough to believe that birthdays are important. May your birthday be as crazy as you are. Happy Birthday to someone who is still young enough to enjoy life. Wishing you a year filled with love, laughter, and lots of wine. Happy Birthday to someone who is still young enough to make mistakes and learn from them. Cheers to another year of adventures and making memories. May all your birthday wishes come true, except for the one about winning the lottery, because we all know I need that more. Happy Birthday to someone who still hasn't grown up yet. Here's to a year filled with happiness, success, and not getting caught by the cops. May you always be surrounded by good friends and even better wine. Happy Birthday to someone who is aging like a fine wine, but probably tastes more like vinegar. May your birthday be filled with laughter, joy, and lots of cake. Wishing you a birthday as amazing as you are. Happy Birthday to someone who is aging like a superhero. May your birthday be as fabulous as your hair. Happy Birthday to someone who is too fabulous to age. May your birthday be as amazing as you are, which is pretty darn amazing. Happy Birthday to someone who is still young enough to party like it's 1999. May your birthday be filled with lots of love, laughter, and a little bit of mischief. Happy Birthday to someone who is still young enough to make stupid decisions and blame it on being young. May your birthday be filled with cake, balloons, and lots of champagne. Happy Birthday to someone who is aging like a fine whiskey, but probably tastes more like rubbing alcohol. May your birthday be filled with all the things you love, except for spiders, because let's be real, nobody likes those. Happy Birthday to someone who is still young enough to believe that age is just a number. May your birthday be filled with lots of laughs, good food, and great company. Happy Birthday to someone who is aging like fine cheese, but probably smells worse. May your birthday be filled with all the things that make you happy, except for clowns, because nobody likes those either. Happy Birthday to someone who is still young enough to party like it's their 21st birthday. May your birthday be filled with all the things that make life worth living. Happy Birthday to someone who is aging like a fine wine, but probably tastes more like boxed wine. May your birthday be filled with love, laughter, and all the things that make you happy. Happy Birthday to someone who is still young enough to believe that life is an adventure. May your birthday be filled with all the things you love, except for your ex, because let's be real, nobody wants that. Happy Birthday to someone who is aging like a superhero, but probably has more aches and pains. May your birthday be filled with lots of laughs, good times, and a little bit of mischief. Happy Birthday to someone who is still young enough to believe that anything is possible. May your birthday be filled with all the things that make life worth living. Happy Birthday to someone who is aging like a fine whiskey, but probably tastes more like moonshine. May your birthday be filled with love, laughter, and all the things that make you happy. Happy Birthday to someone who is still young enough to believe that dreams really do come true. May your birthday be filled with all the things that make you smile, except for broccoli, because let's be real, nobody likes that. Happy Birthday to someone closer to tasting more like vinegar. May your birthday be filled with all the things you love, except for bad hair days, because those are the worst. Happy Birthday to someone who is still young enough to believe that life is one big adventure. May your birthday be filled with all the things that make you happy, except for Monday mornings, because let's be real, nobody likes those. Happy Birthday to someone who is aging like a superhero, but probably needs a nap more often. May your birthday be filled with all the things that make life worth living. Happy Birthday to someone who is still young enough to believe in the magic of birthdays. May your birthday be filled with all the things that make you happy, except for the traffic, because let's be real, nobody likes that. Happy Birthday, Oldie!

50 Funny Birthday Quotes

"Age is something that doesn't matter, unless you are a cheese." - Luis Bunuel "Growing old is mandatory, but growing up is optional." - Walt Disney "Age is not important unless you're a cheese." - Helen Hayes "Birthdays are good for you. Statistics show that people who have the most live the longest." - Larry Lorenzoni "Youth is a gift of nature, but age is a work of art." - Stanislaw Jerzy Lec "Age is an issue of mind over matter. If you don't mind, it doesn't matter." - Mark Twain "At 50, everyone has the face he deserves." - George Orwell "I'm not aging, I'm just becoming a classic." - Unknown "Age is a case of mind over matter. If you don't mind, it doesn't matter." - Satchel Paige "The best way to remember your wife's birthday is to forget it once." - H. V. Prochnow "The older the fiddler, the sweeter the tune." - English Proverb "Birthdays are nature's way of telling us to eat more cake." - Unknown "Middle age is when your age starts to show around your middle." - Bob Hope "You know you're getting old when the candles cost more than the cake." - Bob Hope "At 60, your birthday suit requires ironing." - Unknown "I don't get older, I level up." - Unknown "Growing old is like being increasingly penalized for a crime you haven't committed." - Anthony Powell "Birthdays are like boogers, the more you have, the harder it is to breathe." - Unknown "You're not getting older, you're just getting closer to your expiration date." - Unknown "A diplomat is a man who always remembers a woman's birthday but never remembers her age." - Robert Frost "I'm not 40, I'm 18 with 22 years of experience." - Unknown "Don't count the candles, just enjoy the glow." - Unknown "Age is a high price to pay for maturity." - Tom Stoppard "You're not 40, you're 18 with 22 years of experience." - Unknown "Birthdays are like wine, they get better with age." - Unknown "Youth is the gift of nature, but age is the work of art." - Garson Kanin "You're not 30, you're 18 with 12 years of experience." - Unknown "You're not getting older, you're just becoming a classic." - Unknown "Birthdays are nature's way of telling us to eat more cake." - Jo Brand "Growing old is mandatory, but growing up is optional." - Chili Davis "Age is a matter of feeling, not of years." - George William Curtis "Age is an issue of mind over matter. If you don't mind, it doesn't matter." - Mark Twain "The secret of staying young is to live honestly, eat slowly, and lie about your age." - Lucille Ball "The best birthdays of all are those that haven't arrived yet." - Robert Orben "At 50, you've accumulated the knowledge and wisdom of half a century. That's gotta be worth something." - Unknown "Growing old is like being a car. The older you get, the more it costs to keep you running." - Unknown "You're not old until you can't read this writing." - Unknown "You're not getting older, you're getting better. And by better, I mean older." - Unknown "You're not old until you start complaining about not remembering things from your childhood." - Unknown "The worst part about being old is realizing that your favorite childhood toys are now considered 'vintage' and worth a small fortune." - Unknown "A birthday is just the first day of another 365-day journey around the sun. Enjoy the trip." - Unknown "You're not aging, you're just increasing in value." - Unknown "Don't worry about getting older. You still get to do stupid things, only slower." - Unknown "Age is just a number. It's irrelevant unless, of course, you happen to be a bottle of wine." - Joan Collins "Growing old is mandatory, but growing up is optional." - Tom Petty "You know you're getting old when the candles cost more than the cake." - Ninon de L'Enclos "Youth is a gift of nature, but age is a work of art." - Stanislaw Jerzy Lec "A birthday is like a new year, except that you don't have to make resolutions that you'll never keep." - Melanie White "It's not the years in your life that count. It's the life in your years." - Abraham Lincoln "You're not getting older, you're just becoming more distinguished." - Unknown

Conclusion

Celebrating birthdays with loved ones is always a delight, especially when they bring you the funniest happy birthday greetings. Incorporating a funny birthday wish can make the day even more special, and these funny texts, witty wishes, and humorous quotes can help you add a little bit of laughter to your friend's birthday celebration.

Tease your friend about getting older or make them laugh with these birthday wishes and quotes. They are sure to bring a smile to their face. From silly puns to clever one-liners, there's something for everyone on this list.

Remember to always keep your friend's personality and sense of humor in mind when choosing a birthday message. You want to make sure your friend will appreciate the humor and not take offense. With these 150 funny birthday wishes, you're sure to find the perfect message to make your friend's birthday even more special.

