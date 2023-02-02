65+ Best Funny Jokes to Tell Your Friends to Make Them Laugh Uncontrollably

Laughter indeed is the best therapy and telling silly jokes is one of the most incredible ways to connect with your friends and make them laugh. Jokes can also help break the ice in awkward situations. However, a good sense of humor and choosing the correct joke for the audience are equally necessary. Whether it is a funny one-liner, a ridiculous pun, or a silly story – with the right jokes to tell your friends, you can lighten up any mood and make your friends smile.

To help move things along and get you on your way to becoming the life of a party, we have compiled some of the funniest jokes to tell your friends that are sure to get them giggling! From classic knock-knock jokes to more obscure puns, these jokes will have your friends in stitches in no time. So get ready for some good old-fashioned fun!