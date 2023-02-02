65+ Best Funny Jokes to Tell Your Friends to Make Them Laugh Uncontrollably
Whether it is a funny story or a pun, there are multiple jokes to tell your friends to keep them entertained. Ready to become a master joke-teller in no time?
Laughter indeed is the best therapy and telling silly jokes is one of the most incredible ways to connect with your friends and make them laugh. Jokes can also help break the ice in awkward situations. However, a good sense of humor and choosing the correct joke for the audience are equally necessary. Whether it is a funny one-liner, a ridiculous pun, or a silly story – with the right jokes to tell your friends, you can lighten up any mood and make your friends smile.
To help move things along and get you on your way to becoming the life of a party, we have compiled some of the funniest jokes to tell your friends that are sure to get them giggling! From classic knock-knock jokes to more obscure puns, these jokes will have your friends in stitches in no time. So get ready for some good old-fashioned fun!
65+ Most Random Jokes to Tell Your Friends to Have Them Rolling on the Floor With Laughter
Great Jokes to Tell Your Friends
- What kind of shorts do clouds wear? Thunderpants.
- Why are toilets always so good at poker? They always get a flush.
- What do you get from a pampered cow? Spoiled milk.
- Why should you never trust stairs? They are always up to something.
- Can you fix broken tomatoes? Yes, make them into a paste.
- What kind of music do mummies enjoy? Wrap music!
- My broom was late because it overswept last night.
- Which dog can perform magic? Only a Labracadabrador!
Funny Jokes to Tell Your Friends
- Why is the bullet not at work today? He got fired.
- What is the difference between a hippo and a zippo? One is really heavy and the other is a little lighter.
- How do you measure a snake? In inches — they do not have feet.
- What is the best thing about Switzerland? I do not know, but the flag is a big plus.
- Good news to share. My IQ test came back negative!
- What is the difference between in-laws and outlaws? Well, the latter is welcomed.
- I had been to an emotional wedding. Even the wedding cake was in tiers.
- What is Minnie Mouse’s favorite car? It is a Minnie van.
Stupid Jokes to Tell Your Friends
- Why do seagulls fly over the sea? Because if they flew over a bay, they would be bagels.
- Why did the bicycle collapse? It was two tired.
- What do sea monsters eat? Fish and ships.
- I wanted to tell you a construction joke, but I cannot. Because it is still a work in progress!
- What kind of music do planets like? Neptunes.
- How do you stop a bull from charging? Cancel its credit card.
- Want to hear a joke about a roof? The first one is on the house.
- Why do bees have sticky hair? Because they use honeycombs.
Dumb Jokes to Tell Your Friends
- When do computers overheat? When they need to vent.
- Why did the mushroom go to the party? Because he was the fungi.
- What has four wheels and flies? A garbage truck.
- Where can you buy chicken broth in bulk? The stock market.
- What do you call fake spaghetti? An im-pasta.
- How do you tell if a vampire is sick? By how much he is coffin.
- What do you call birds that stick together? Vel-crows.
- Why did the picture go to jail? Because it was framed.
Hilarious "Knock-Knock" Jokes to Tell Your Friends
- Knock knock – Who is there – Spell – Spell who? – W-H-O.
- Knock knock – Who is there? – Turnip – Turnip who – Turnip this song! It is my favorite!
- Knock knock – Who is there – Nana – Nana who? – Nana your business.
- Knock knock – Who is there – Cows go – Cows go who – No cows go moo.
- Knock knock – Who is there – Justin – Justin who? – Just in the neighborhood, thought I would stop by.
- Knock knock – Who is there – Boo – Boo who? – Why are you crying?
- Knock knock – Who is there? Dejav. Dejav who? – Knock! Knock!
Corny Jokes to Tell Your Friends
- A ham sandwich walks into a bar and orders a beer. The bartender says, “sorry, we do not serve food here."
- What do you call a fish without eyes? Fsh.
- What do you call an alligator detective? An investigator.
- Why did the scarecrow win an award? Because he was outstanding in his field.
- What lights up a soccer stadium? A soccer match.
- Why should you not write with a broken pencil? Because it is pointless.
- If athletes get athlete’s foot, what do elves get? Mistle-toes.
- Why do people say “break a leg” when you go on stage? Because every play has a cast.
- What do you call a pig that does karate? A pork chop.
- Why are there gates around cemeteries? Because people are dying to get in.
Clean Jokes to Tell Your Friends
- How did the barber win the race? He knew a shortcut.
- Did you hear about the fire at the circus? It was in tents!
- What did the tomato say to the other tomato during a race? Ketchup.
- What did the ocean say to the shore? Nothing…It just waved.
- What does a nosey pepper do? It gets jalapeño business.
- What do you call a factory that sells good products? A satisfactory.
- What did one hat say to the other? You stay here. I will go on ahead.
- Did you hear about the first restaurant to open on the moon? It had great food, but no atmosphere.
Good Jokes to Tell Your Friends over Text
- What do you call a sleeping dinosaur? A dino-snore.
- What do you call a cold dog? A chili dog!
- What do you do with a sick boat? Take it to the doc already.
- What did the elevator say when it sneezed? I think I’m coming down with something.
- Why are frogs are so happy? They eat whatever bugs them.
- An apple a day really can keep the doctor away … but only if you aim it well.
- Why were the fish’s grades so bad? It was below sea level.
- Why is Peter Pan always flying? Because he Neverlands.
- You can not trust atoms. They make up everything!
Conclusion
The jokes above made you laugh, didn’t they? Jokes are a great way to bring laughter and joy into our lives and the lives of our friends. They can help lighten the mood, relieve stress, cheer up a gloomy atmosphere, bring people together, and keep them entertained. Yet, we understand that not every person is born with a funny bone in them. However hard we try, at times, all we come up with are some of the lamest and poorest jokes anyone has ever heard. Oh, let us not even mention the offensive jokes which have no excuse for being shared. The result is an eye roll instead of laughter or a fake pity laugh at best. Well, worry not! Take a deep breath, relax, and remember timing is crucial. And the next time it is your chance to come up with random jokes to tell your friends, take your pick from the finest jokes to tell your friends that you just read, and become a master jokester!
