60 Things to Talk About with a Girl for a Smooth Conversation

Impressing a girl can be quite challenging. At times, your mind might go blank, leaving you struggling to find topics to converse about with her. That's why it's important to have a few conversation starters ready to go and develop the art of keeping the conversation flowing smoothly. For those of us who aren't naturally gifted conversationalists, the thought of striking up a conversation can be intimidating. But, with the right techniques, you can hold any girl captivated. In this post, we'll share some intriguing things to talk about with a girl that is sure to win her over and earn you some major points in her eyes. Keep reading to know more!

60 Best Things to Talk About with a Girl to Keep the Conversation Going

Enhance your conversations with her by selecting one or more of these captivating topics that will allow you to form a more profound connection.

1. Movies/TV Series

When it comes to discussing movies, there's never a shortage of good conversation ideas. Sharing opinions about films allows you to gain insight into each other's unique perspectives, providing a glimpse into the way you both see the world.

2. Latest News

The world is a never-ending whirlwind of events, so engage her in discussions about captivating news stories and offer your own perspective. You never know what enlightening debates may arise.

3. Details About Your Day/Week

As the conversation unfolds, you'll find that this topic is like an unraveling spool of thread. There's no need to complicate things, simply share the details of your day with her. Whether it's the juicy gossip from the office or the hidden gem of an adventure spot you discovered, make sure to give her the full scoop.

4. Holiday Bucket List

Traveling to new places is a thrilling prospect for everyone. Inquire about her cherished vacation spots and what her ideal itinerary would consist of while exploring those locales.

5. People You Idolize

When you exchange ideas about the people who motivate you, you can get a glimpse into the admirable characteristics that she wishes to adopt in her own life.

6. Songs

Whether it's about your favorite tracks or the ones you just can't stand, open up and ask her to share her own picks. Songs are great things to talk about with a girl and can even lead to exchanging playlists and discovering new artists to add to your own personal collections.

7. Goals in Life

Getting to know her aspirations and expectations for the future can be a valuable way to form a strong bond with her. In doing so, you can also discover the things that ignite her passions and what she deems significant in life.

8. Places You Both Have Visited

Uniting through a passion for exploring new places is a surefire way to exchange numerous anecdotes. This is one of the best things to talk about with a girl, as you open up about thrilling escapades, acquaintances, and your own unique perspectives on the virtues and vices of the world.

9. Favorite Hobbies

Exploring each other's pastimes and passions can provide an enriching perspective into each other’s life. Furthermore, if there happens to be a mutual interest, this can foster a continuous dialogue on the topic, spicing up your interactions!

10. Childhood Memories

This is a great topic to talk about as you both will surely grin with the nostalgia of childhood memories. Plus, it'll enhance the depth of your discussion and make it more meaningful.

11. Cultural Background

If you want to get to know her more, ask about where she grew up and the things that have influenced her personality. You can also share your own experiences. Learning about her background will help you understand who she is and where she came from.

12. Family

As you deepen your acquaintance with her, consider exploring the personal topic of her family. Ask her about her siblings, where her parents live, and those who hold a special place in her heart. Not only will this provide a glimpse into her connections, but it also serves as an avenue for more intimate conversations.

13. Favorite Food

There's a certain magic that happens when you bond with someone over food. You can connect over the excitement of trying a new restaurant, bond over a shared love of spicy food, or empathize with each other's dietary restrictions. Sharing these details can even help you plan the perfect dinner date. By keeping in mind her food allergies and preferences when picking a restaurant and ordering dishes, you'll show her that you're thoughtful and attentive to her needs.

14. Books

One of the best things to talk about with a girl is the world of literature. Ask her about her favorite genre, preferred reads, and most recent book. Share your own reading preferences and habits. If you discover a common read, dissect and converse about it together. Let your conversation unravel into a deep discussion on your love for books.

15. Academics

When talking with a girl who is still in the process of furthering her education, take advantage of the opportunity to have an enriching dialogue. Don't just inquire about the mundane aspects like the name of her school or the classes she's fond of. Rather, go deeper and learn about who influences her the most in terms of teachers or even co-curricular activities.

16. Career

If you wish to gain a better understanding of her personality, engage in a conversation about her work, pursuits, notable accomplishments, workplace dynamics, and relationships with coworkers. In turn, feel free to share your own vocational experiences and career journey.

17. Favorite Animals

Engaging in a lively conversation about animals is one of the best things to talk about with a girl. If you suspect that she adores animals, ask her whether she has a penchant for canines or felines and enquire if she owns any pets. Your mutual adoration for animals might even form a closer bond between you two.

18. Weekend Plans

As you chat with a charming young lady, your aim at the moment might just be to muster the courage to pop the big question: will she go out with you? A clever tactic could be to inquire about her agenda for the day or weekend ahead. This opens the door to playful banter and exploration of her interests.

19. Sports

When your crush shares your passion for sports, it feels like the conversation will never run out of steam. Engage her with thoughtful questions that reflect her opinions. Find out what teams and athletes hold her attention, and prepare to weigh in with your own thoughts and perspectives. This is one of the best topics to talk about as you dissect player strategies and aptitudes until the cows come home.

20. Dance

Dancing is an absolute blast, and you can use this shared passion as a way to connect with your crush. Take the opportunity to ask her about her experiences with dance. Find out how often she grooves to the beat, and throw in a little teasing about her skill level (in a playful way, of course!). Use this chance to show your crush your fun-loving, spontaneous side. And who knows, maybe you'll even convince her to hit the dance floor with you next time.

21. Art

If you're curious about her emotional landscape, ask her about her favorite artworks and pieces that have left a profound impact on her heart and soul. By opening up this dialogue, you are not only gaining an understanding of her but also delving into a rich and vibrant world of creative expression.

22. School Memories

Engage her in a conversation about her school journey — from the classes she adored to those that made her cringe, and how you both navigated the rigors of school life together. Dive into the nostalgic anecdotes and humorous recollections that define your school days, relishing in the fond memories that are sure to fill your heart.

23. Favorite Poet

Now this is a topic that can spark a good conversation with a girl. Poetry has a way of touching people's hearts and expressing emotions in a way that other forms of literature cannot. By asking her about her favorite poems or poets, you can get to know her on a deeper level and gain insight into her passions, values, and outlook on life.

24. Restaurants/Cafés

This can be one of the things to talk about with a girl you like. If you and your crush share an appreciation for a recently established restaurant or café in the area, make plans to visit it together. This way, you can chat about fresh additions to the city whilst simultaneously experiencing them.

25. Nearby Attractions

If you have a great story to tell about your trip to a tourist attraction in your city, share it with her. It could be an amusing anecdote, a spooky urban legend, or a personal experience that you want to share. Whatever it is, it’s sure to have her attention.

26. Struggles You Overcame

As you start revealing bits of your own personal journey, she will begin to feel more at ease in your presence. In these moments of vulnerability, the potential to form a powerful connection arises — one built upon a foundation of shared understanding and mutual support.

27. Recent Social Media Trends

Regardless of your personal feelings towards them, trends have a way of capturing our attention and sparking amusement. Engage in conversations about the creative and savvy advertising techniques utilized by brands or take delight in sharing hilarious TikTok challenges that you may have come across.

28. Favorite Clothing Brands

Asking about a girl's favorite clothing brands may seem like a simple question, but it can actually reveal a lot about her personality, interests, and lifestyle. Whether you're talking about iconic fashion houses or up-and-coming indie designers, there's always more to discover about how clothing can express your character and aspirations.

29. Things in Your Surroundings

If you find yourself in a conversation rut and are struggling to come up with an interesting topic to discuss, take a look around at your immediate surroundings for inspiration. Maybe there's a person in the crowd that intrigues you or an advertisement that demands your attention. By discussing what's right in front of you, you can keep the dialogue dynamic and engaging.

30. Close Friends

Friends are undoubtedly a crucial aspect of life and can make for a great conversation topic. Exploring her perceptions and associations with her friends can be revealing, and offer valuable insights into her character and temperament. Ask about her closest confidante, who she counts among her closest companions and the stories behind how those friendships began.

31. Ways She Comforts Herself

This is a good conversation topic that could spark the sharing of experiences and solutions between you and her, whether it's finding comfort in a delicious meal, turning to your favorite tunes, or finding peace through meditation. It's a beautiful thing to witness someone lifting their spirits, and now you have the tools to be the person that makes that happen.

32. Embarrassing Memories

Embarrassing moments may seem like the worst at the time, but they definitely create the funniest and most memorable stories. You understand how she navigates through humiliation and picks herself back up.

33. Documentaries

There is something inherently powerful about true-to-life stories, especially when compared to cinematic films. When we examine the individuals who have had a profound impact on us, we embark on a fascinating and meaningful conversation.

34. Celebrity Gossips

You can dive into the extravagant world of high-profile personalities where the never-ending buzz of thrill and chaos constantly graces the tabloids. Give yourself the liberty to indulge in a chit-chat that would make both your hearts race and leave you craving for more.

35. Worst Pickup Lines

Don't be shy, share your best cringe-worthy lines if you’re looking for ideas on things to talk about with a girl. She’s sure to have a chuckle as you join forces to roast the cheesiest of pick-up attempts.

36. Favorite Perfume

Understanding her favorite scent can be a powerful tool in creating a lasting impression. If you're trying to impress her, knowing her favorite scent can help you choose the perfect gift. It shows that you've taken the time to understand her and that you're genuinely interested in what makes her happy.

37. Diet And Fitness

When it comes to fitness and nutrition, everyone has their own journey and motivations that inspire them. Whatever your personal motivations may be, discussing your passion for fitness with her can make for an inspiring conversation.

38. Beliefs And Philosophy

Philosophical discussions can be one of the best things to talk about with a girl and keep the conversation flowing. Each person brings forth a unique outlook on life that could expand your perception of the world. Not to mention, such talks effortlessly surpass superficial chitchats, adding depth to every conversation.

39. Pet Peeves

To avoid any future frustrations, it's important to understand what annoys her. Take a moment to disclose your own triggers too, providing valuable insight into what you should be mindful of moving forward.

40. One False Assumption People Always Make About Her

You can get to know her in a more personal way by asking this question. In addition, it’ll help you understand how others see her.

41. Languages

Discovering if your crush speaks another language adds a thrilling element to getting to know them. Engage in a captivating exchange about her multi-lingual abilities — from the moment she began learning a new language to her mastery of it. Additionally, don't hesitate to request a few comical phrases to brighten up your conversation and tickle her funny bone.

42. Zodiac Signs

Astrology and zodiac signs can be intriguing things to talk about with a girl and can lead to some fascinating conversations. To get the ball rolling, ask her what her zodiac sign is and then share yours. It's exciting to compare your personalities and see if you align with the unique qualities and traits of your signs. Plus, checking out your horoscopes is always a fun activity to do together.

43. Fears

Delving into the topic of fears during a conversation can be profound, allowing you to deepen your understanding of the girl you are speaking to. To initiate the discussion, it may be helpful to share your own fears to foster a level of openness and comfort. Remember to approach the topic with compassion and understanding, even if a fear seems unusual or irrational.

44. Favorite Celebrities

Engage her in the delightful pastime of exploring her favorite actor or actress and the attributes that make them endearing to her. Further, exchange opinions about which character played by the said celebrity holds a special place in her heart, and what she'd do if she ever stumbled upon them.

45. Sense of Fashion

For most women, fashion is a great topic of conversation that's never quite exhausted. To begin, it's crucial to appreciate how flawlessly she rocks that outfit and commend her self-assurance in it, doing so with the utmost sincerity and respect. The conversation can then proceed to her inclination for fashion and her favored fashion labels.

46. Current Weather

At first, bringing up the weather may not be one of the most thrilling things to talk about with a girl. However, don't underestimate the power of weather-related chitchat — it can be an incredibly handy tool to spark a discussion. Simply begin by commenting on the current climate and work your way into a discussion about her preferred weather or season.

47. Hangout Plans

Ease into a friendly conversation, and after some time, intrigue her by asking about her ideal date night. Read her reaction carefully, and if it seems like she's all in, shift your attention to the vibrant spots within the city that spark her interest or pique her curiosity.

48. Personality Type

Exploring personalities can deepen your understanding of compatibility between each other. Open communication is key and you can start by asking simple questions about the qualities she admires in others, one trait that she would like to work on, etc

49. “Would You Rather” Questions

Opening up about your own choices can also help create a comfortable space for her to do the same. A playful game of "would-you-rather" can offer insight into each other’s personalities. For instance, asking if she prefers a night out or a cozy night in, or if she’s more of a planner or go-with-the-flow type can give you a better understanding of her personality traits.

50. Funny Experiences

Maintaining an engaging conversation can be a tough task, but one easy way to keep the flow going is to exchange funny anecdotes. Try recounting the most hilarious thing you've ever seen and invite her to share her own comedic experiences. Displaying your wit and ability to make her chuckle will leave her impressed with your sense of humor.

51. Dream House Ideas

This is one of the best things to talk about with a girl as it can reveal so much about her preferences and personality. It's definitely a conversation starter as you get to see her creative side and hear what she envisions in a dream home!

52. Strange Incidents

Break the ice with a tantalizing tale — maybe something mystical or comically absurd. Get her engaged by sharing your most riveting experiences. Who knows? This might lead to even deeper and more profound conversations.

53. Plays Or Concerts

Ask her if she has recently seen a band she admires or if she’s intrigued by the idea of catching a theater production. Discuss your interests with her and see if she has any captivating experiences to recount. You can even ask her if she'd be game for joining you in attending a show.

54. Favorite Adventure Sport

If you're looking to rev up your conversation with a girl, try talking about something that's sure to get her blood pumping and adrenaline flowing such as her favorite adventure sport. There's nothing quite like discussing the joys of adventure sports, a surefire way to understand her thirst for some thrill.

55. Things She Likes to Collect

From vintage paintings to exotic teas, scented candles, and rare stamps — there's no telling what might capture someone's eye. Take a moment to ask if she's amassed any of these captivating objects and let her reveal the secrets of her beloved collection!

56. Dating History

Consider this topic of conversation only if you two have a deep familiarity. It is important to consider gaining further insight into her perspective on dating and how her previous experiences have influenced her beliefs.

57. Religion

Understanding her religious perspectives is vital in comprehending how her upbringing has been influenced. However, it's worth noting that the topic can be controversial, therefore exercising sensitivity and care is crucial.

58. Impactful Quotes/Advice

Ask her about an advice/quote she might have come across that struck a chord with her. It’s one of the best things to talk about with a girl and get the conversation flowing. It has the power to deepen your connection and make for a meaningful exchange.

59. Her Idea of Self-Care

Discover her secret to unwinding after a challenging day. You may find it worthwhile to give some of her tricks a try or offer up a few of your own.

60. Celestial Spectacles That She Finds Fascinating

Be it the magnificence of a supermoon, the mysterious allure of an eclipse, or the thrill of a meteor shower, these celestial spectacles can be captivating things to talk about with a girl. And if you happen to share this cosmic passion with her, you can make plans to stargaze together during the next celestial show.

Conclusion

Engaging in conversations with a girl is an opportunity to explore various subjects and delve into what sparks your curiosity about them. With a tactful and gentle approach, you can make her comfortable enough to continue the conversation effortlessly. In case you need a few starting points, consider checking the above list of things to talk about with a girl you may like. Above all, remember to treat her with utmost respect and consideration, especially if any topic appears to make her uneasy. Don't be hasty or pushy, instead allow the natural progression of the conversation and take as much time as necessary to build a connection. After all, people are unique, and developing a connection with someone may take a little patience and understanding.

