How to Keep a Guy Interested And Make Him Yours Forever

Different people may want different things in a relationship. But love, loyalty, care, support, pampering, and romantic gestures are a few common things everyone craves. The solution to the problem “how to keep a guy interested” is simple but requires a lot of dedication towards your partner.

A true relationship pushes us to do our best to keep it intact and healthy. It doesn't matter if you have been dating a man for many years or have just met. It's pivotal to make constant efforts and let him know he means the world to you. Contrary to popular belief, men, too, love being pampered. Here's our mini-guide to keep your man hooked and become a couple that’s inseparable.

How to Keep a Guy Interested And Win over His Love

1. Make Him Feel Worthy

Getting compliments makes us smile and boosts our confidence and self-esteem. Every once in a while, people love to hear how awesome they are, especially from their loved ones. Recognize your man's efforts and thank him for the little and big things he does for you. Moreover, appreciate him for the amazing man he is. When he hears little compliments from you, he'll come to know that you value him. He'll feel worthy and will want to be with you forever.

2. Be Who You Are

No one can put on a facade and pretend to be someone else for too long. For example, if your partner is interested in football and you pretend to love the sport to grab his attention, it may work in your favor once or twice. But when the truth comes out, your partner may get hurt. A healthy relationship is built on the foundation of honesty. It is good to show interest in his interests and hobbies, but pretending to like everything he does can put him off. Maintain your individuality in the relationship while giving attention to your partner and his preferences to keep your guy hooked.

3. Keep the Flirting Alive

Remember the first few weeks of your relationship? Never leave a chance to flirt with your partner and make your relationship more magical than a fairytale. Whether you are in the honeymoon phase or you’re past it, make your days eventful with pick-up lines and flirty questions.

4. Do Not Hold Any Grudges Against Your Partner

Humans are bound to err, but if they realize their mistake and ask for forgiveness, they should accept the apology and move on. The most important thing is that even in a fight, you should be civil and not drag the fight unnecessarily. Most importantly, when a mistake has been forgiven, refrain from bringing it up in the current fight. In difficult situations, ego can be the biggest enemy of a relationship, so keep it aside and have a smooth conversation with your partner. This will keep your relationship healthy and your guy genuinely interested in you.

5. Support His Ambitions

Behind every successful man, there is a woman! Every guy deserves a girl who can motivate him to do better, and whenever he feels low, she can give him a push to achieve his dreams. If you always want to keep your man content, be with him in the highs and lows. Encourage him to pursue his dreams, and he'll cherish you forever.

6. Be Curious About Him

A relationship is not just about always having a gala time. One needs to know their partner inside out to maintain a stable relationship. Ask your partner all types of questions to show him you are genuinely interested in him. You should know everything about him, from his hobbies to his past experiences. However, do not probe him into telling you about something he is uncomfortable with. Give him some time to open up. Also, be sincere in your approach and don't ask questions just to seem interested.

7. Wear Your Masterchef Hat

Cooking is an art and an act of love. It is also one of the best ways to show your love to your partner. Make a hearty meal to surprise them and let them know you care a lot about them. Don't worry if you are a novice; you don't need to cook a perfect meal to make your partner feel adored. Just try making his favorite food, and he will love you more for your efforts.

8. Have Engaging Conversations

It feels beautiful to have heart-to-heart conversations with your loved one. Engage in deep, meaningful conversations with your partner to make them aware that you are very serious about them. Also, ask your partner about their family and friends to make the relationship more intimate and meaningful.

9. Be Ready to Say “I Do”

Without commitment, there is no serious relationship. If your partner lets you know he is interested in spending the rest of his life with you, and you, too, are head over heels in love with him, do not shy away from commitment. A healthy, committed relationship helps you to become more stable and to grow in life. Show your level of commitment by being ready for a long-term relationship.

10. Respect Him

This goes without saying, “respect is an important virtue to hold for a loving relationship”. When we talk about respect, we mean that you must hold a high place for your partner in your heart and be courteous to them. If there is a disagreement, be polite, and avoid talking negatively about your partner in front of others. There should be mutual respect between the two to make a relationship work in the long run and lead a happy life together.

How to Text a Guy to Keep Him Interested

Are you wondering about how to keep a guy interested through texts? Below are some fantastic tips to keep your guy always happy.

1. Ask Him About His Day

Asking about his day can be a great way to initiate a conversation. In this fast-paced life, people often forget to ask their loved ones how they feel and if they are okay. If you ask your man how his day went, it'll let him know you are affectionate towards him. You can also tell him about your day. If he tells you he is stressed, try to calm him down.

2. Send Him Cute Poems Or Love Messages

Just imagine this - your partner wakes up, and the first thing he reads is a heartfelt message from you. Trust us; it will brighten his day and leave him cheerful throughout. Surprise your special one by sending him cute or romantic love messages, and show your romantic side to make him feel more connected to you.

3. Be Upbeat

Your style of communication plays a crucial role in making a conversation engaging. Try to be energetic and fun over texts to make a guy feel fascinated by you. Also, it is important to be attentive to what he is saying so that you can reply appropriately. Give your full attention to your man while texting to make him feel valued. If he had a bad day, try to divert his mind to something positive. If he wants to have a hearty laugh, share memes or jokes with him. Have a sense of humor and make the environment light and hilarious.

4. Give Him His “Me-time”

No man wants to feel choked and frustrated in a relationship. Hence, it is essential to give him some space and let him be whenever possible. Avoid texting too much during his work hours, and if he doesn't reply immediately, don't start fighting. If your guy is out with friends or wants to spend some time alone, don't nag about it. Some guys are not into texting much, so if he doesn't reply a lot, ask him clearly about it and respect his decision of not texting a lot.

Remember, texting is fun but it’s not an integral part of a healthy and romantic relationship. You can be in a happy and successful relationship even if you don't text a lot. The quality of your conversations matters much more than the quantity.

5. Share Selfies

Is there an outfit he likes to see you wearing? If yes, you can make his day by wearing it, clicking selfies, and sharing them with him. Keep things tasteful by sharing your best pictures with him. You can also send a few naughty selfies if you want to spice things up. However, make sure that both of you are comfortable with sharing intimate photographs and that you're careful with your data.

How to Keep a Guy Interested Without Sleeping with Him

1. Be Secure And Make Him Feel Secure About the Relationship

Loyalty is earned and is something you constantly make efforts for. Don't be jealous of his friends or if he spends time with friends. Nothing else matters if he cares for you and devotes time to you. Likewise, maintain healthy boundaries with others to make your partner feel safe and secure.

2. Show Your Affection Towards Him

There are various ways to show your affectionate side to your partner: talk to them, spend quality time with them, leave cute messages behind, take care of them when they are sick, lend them your ear whenever they want to talk about something and be patient with them.

3. Be Intellectual

Being sapiosexual can be a major turn-on for your guy. Be witty, sassy, and talk about intellectual things with your partner to show them your knowledgeable side. Men love confident

women who are eager to learn about different things. Wear confidence and slay like a queen. However, don’t overdo it to avoid being misjudged as a know-it-all.

4. Avoid Drama And Fights

Indulging in unnecessary fights and arguments can hurt your partner and drop your value in the relationship. If something is bothering you about your partner, talk it out with them. Even during fights, don't say mean things and be overly dramatic. Try to be as polite as you can and take things lightly to keep your guy interested in you.

5. Smother Him with Hugs And Kisses

Kissing and hugging are the best ways to show your romantic side to your partner. Be romantic, and flirtatious, and give your partner a hug to share the warmth of your love with them. Another tip on how to keep a guy interested is to shower him with kisses and let him know you cherish them a lot.

How to Keep a Guy Interested in Long-distance Relationships

1. Call Him Whenever Possible

In long-distance relationships, the only things that can pull you two closer together are texts and calls. So, make it a point to make time for your partner and give them a call whenever possible. However, don't go overboard with it; give your partner the freedom they require.

2. Plan a Surprise Visit

Visit your guy without informing him in advance, and surprise him with some flowers or a well-planned day out! You can always seek some advice from his friends or colleagues who will help you plan your visit better.

3. Play Games Together

There are various online games that couples can play together and spend quality time with each other. Play video games or card games to keep the fun and enthusiasm alive in the relationship.

4. Send Him Meaningful Gifts

People get attached to special memories. Send your partner a cute memory of yours in the form of a gift. You can pick the best photo of you two as a couple, get it framed, and send it as a gift. Also, know his likes and dislikes and send him things that he’ll love rather than what you want him to have.

5. Do Things Together

Even if you are not together physically, you can create special memories by doing things together. For example, you can plan a movie date night by picking a movie and watching it at the same time. You can text each other while watching the movie, discuss it, and have fun, or even be with each other on a video call to make it more intimate.

Conclusion

These were the tips on how to keep a guy interested and eager to be with you. While these tips can help you keep your guy hooked, a long-term relationship is built with love and respect. Value your partner and make them feel like every day with you is no less than a blessing. Don't forget to let them breathe and enjoy their space as well. Love with all your heart and be ready to receive it back from him.

