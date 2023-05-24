81+ Best I Miss You Quotes for Him to Show How Much You Care

Love is one of the purest feelings in the world. It is a connection between two people that either of you can express in different ways, be it through messages, quotes, poems, or simple and direct words. But it becomes slightly challenging to find the right words to express your feelings to your guy when you are miles apart. This assorted list of “I Miss You” quotes for him is the perfect place to start. Whether it has been days, weeks, or months since you last saw each other, these heartwarming quotes will help you convey your love and longing for him.

From romantic and heartfelt to funny and cute, find something that speaks to your heart to say how much you miss your long-distance partner. Use this compilation of quotes to write heartfelt letters, share on social media, or simply say out loud to show him how much he means to you!

81+ Meaningful I Miss You Quotes for Him to Express Your Love for Him And Make Him Feel Special

Romantic I Miss You Quotes for Him

"I wish I had done everything on earth with you." — F. Scott Fitzgerald "I miss you in ways that not even words can understand." — Gemma Troy "For when the cold winds blow, I will close my eyes calmly, knowing I am anchored to you." — Tyler Knott Gregson "In case you ever foolishly forget: I am never not thinking of you." — Virginia Wolf "My love is selfish. I cannot breathe without you." — John Keats "I only miss you when I’m breathing." — Jason Derulo "I miss you deeply, unfathomably, senselessly, terribly." — Franz Kafka “I miss you in waves and tonight I’m drowning.” — Denice Envall “Trees quiet without the birds, my heart quiet without you.” — Terri Guillemets “Rise up, wise up, say it loud. Soul, I will not lie to you. I’m all alone. I’m still missing you, missing you, missing you.” — Tegan Quin “I miss you and I want to be with you. It’s as simple and as complicated as that.” — Charles Bukowski “I’ll hold you in my heart, till I can hold you in my arms.” — Eddy Arnold “Think I’ll miss you forever. Like the stars miss the sun in the morning sky.” — Lana Del Rey “I miss you more than the sun misses the sky at night.” ― Taylor Swift “I think of you with every waking moment of my life and dream of you with every dream that I have; I miss you.” — Kong Muoa “I am continually thinking about you, and I miss you very much. Oh, when shall we meet again?” — Blanche Remington Eby “Oft in the tranquil hour of night, When stars illume the sky, I gaze upon each orb of light, And wish that you were by.” ― George Linley “Missing you is a very small word, the extent of which is felt when the winds strike my door and I feel you passing by.” ― Lits

Cute I Miss You Quotes for Him

Advertisement

19. “How strange to dream of you even when I am wide awake.” — David Jones, Love As The Stars Went Out

20. “You’re everywhere except right here and it hurts.” — Rupi Kaur, The Sun and Her Flowers

21. “I keep myself busy with the things I do, but every time I pause, I still think of you.” — Cecelia Ahern

22. “But I must admit, I miss you quite terribly.” — Lemony Snicket, The Beatrice Letters

23. "If I had a single flower for every time I think about you, I could walk in my garden forever." — Claudia Adrienne Grandi

24. "What is the opposite of two? A lonely me, a lonely you." — Richard Wilbur

25. “Missing someone, they say, is self-centered. I self-center you more than ever.” ― Saša Stanišić

26. “The pain of missing you is a beautiful reminder of the joy of loving you.” — Dean Jackson, The Love in Blue Verses

27. “Oh, my dear! I think about you always and miss you forever.” — Debasish Mridha

28. “I think about you constantly, whether it’s with my mind or my heart.” — Terri Guillemets

29. “I miss you as much as a fish misses water.” ― Drake

30. “I miss you like the desert misses the rain.” ― Christina Perri

31. “I miss you like an adventurer misses the open road.” ― J.R.R. Tolkien

32. “I miss you like an idiot misses the point.” ― Oscar Wilde

Emotional And Sad I Miss You Quotes for Him

33. “My world is thinning, and it’s all because of one person I’m missing.” — Sanober Khan

34. "No matter where you go, you will always be in my heart." — Anthony T. Hincks

35. “Another day, another pang that you are far.” — Byron Caldwell Smith

36. "My world is a million shattered pieces put together, glued by my tears, where each piece is nothing but a reflection of you." — Sanhita Baruah

37. “The reason it hurts so much to separate is because our souls are connected.” — Nicholas Sparks

Advertisement

38. “Where you used to be, there is a hole in the world, which I find myself constantly walking around in the daytime and falling in at night. I miss you like hell.” — Edna St Vincent Millay

39. “I think part of me doesn’t want to remember him, for fear of missing him too much.” — Francesca Marciano

40. “They say that time heals all wounds but all it’s done so far is give me more time to think about how much I miss you.” — Elizabeth Wilder

41. “I don’t know what they are called, the spaces between seconds – but I think of you always in those intervals.” — Salvador Plascencia

42. “The best part of missing you is, “I recall every single moment spent with you.” But the worst part is, “I miss you so badly.”― Mr. Sid

43. “Long after I have given up, my heart still searches for you without my permission.” — Rudy Francisco

44. “Each moment that I wait feels like a year, an eternity. Each moment is as slow and transparent as glass. Through each moment I can see infinite moments line up, waiting. Why have you gone where I cannot follow?” ― Audrey Niffenegger

45. “There are no goodbyes for us. Wherever you are, you will always be in my heart.” — Mahatma Gandhi

46. “I think about you now and then about all the mornings that could have been.” — Atticus

I Miss You So Much Quotes for Him

47. “The world is very quiet without you around.” — Lemony Snicket

48. "They say when you are missing someone that they are probably feeling the same, but I don't think it's possible for you to miss me as much as I'm missing you right now." — Edna St. Vincent Millay

49. “Half of me is missing and the other half is missing you.” — Ranata Suzuki

50. “I love you past the moon and miss you beyond the stars.” — J.M. Storm

51. “Sometimes I miss you so much, it hurts. It feels like someone is squeezing my heart with the strength of the entire world.” ― Colleen Hoover

52. “I miss you once I wake up and I miss you once I fall asleep. I wish that we could always be together.” — Greg Rokozy

Advertisement

53. “All days are nights to see till I see thee, and nights bright days when dreams do show thee me.” — William Shakespeare

54. “But nothing makes a room feel emptier than wanting someone in it.” — Calla Quinn

55. “I miss you like the sun misses the flowers, like the sun misses the flowers in the depths of winter, instead of beauty to direct its light to, the heart hardens like the frozen world which your absence has banished me to.” — William A Knight’s Tale

56. “I remember his eyes. They are just like mine. Every time I look in the mirror I see him. I try not to look at myself too much.”― Ida Løkås

57. “I felt like I was leaving a piece of my soul behind the moment you left. And every second that passes, I miss you like that, times a million.” ― J.A. Huss

58. “All I know is, being away from you…makes it hard to breathe. I miss you so much” ― Samantha Towle

59. “If I miss you any harder, my heart might come looking for you.” ― Gemma Troy

Sweet I Miss You Quotes for Him

60. “When I miss you, sometimes I listen to music or look at pictures of you, not to remind me of you but to make me feel as if I’m with you. It makes me forget the distance and capture you.” — Lebron James

61. “How is it that he’s always in my thoughts even when I am not thinking.” ― Sanober Khan

62. "A hug for you means I need you. A kiss for you means I love you. A call for you means I’m missing you." — Beth Obedoza

63. “Poets use countless words to describe their pain, but I only need three: I miss you.” — Caroline George, Dearest Josephine

64. “If you never left again, I would still spend the rest of my life missing you.” — Tessa Bailey

65. “I’ve missed you every single day we weren’t together since the moment I met you.” — Colleen Hoover

66. “Tonight, I look up, searching for you among the stars.” — Tilicia Haridat

67. “She sits there and feels the loneliness and the lack of him.”― Maggie O’Farrell

Advertisement

68. “I miss you every second of every minute, every minute of every hour, every hour of every day.” — Shanece

69. “I miss you a little. A little too much, a little too often, and a little bit more every day.” — John Michael Montgomery

70. “My heart won't let you go, and I need you to know, I miss you.” ― Miley Cyrus

I Miss Him Quotes

71. "Missing you is flashes of our past and fantasies of our future with the hard irony of the absence of our present as present occurs.” — Zhi

72. “I miss your voice because it is a symphony; your scent because it is a treasure; your smile because it is a jewel; your hug because it is a masterpiece; and your kiss because it is a miracle.” — Matshona Dhliwayo

73. "No matter where you go, you will always be in my heart." — Anthony T. Hincks

74. “When you are not at hand to kiss away my fears, I cannot choose but be wretched.” — Byron Caldwell Smith

75. “Your absence has gone through me like thread through a needle. Everything I do is stitched with its color.” — W.S. Merwin

76. “Your memory feels like home to me. So whenever my mind wanders, it always finds its way back to you.” ― Ranata Suzuki

77. “Listening to your heartbeats I would fall asleep. I miss it now!” ― Avijeet Das

78. “I miss him in so many ways, but right now I miss him in the way you always miss someone when you’re single among a room full of couples.” ― Emily Giffin

79. “Missing ‘U’ is my way of loving ‘U'”― Saravana Kumar Murugan

Advertisement

80. “When I miss you, sometimes I listen to music or look at pictures of you, not to remind me of you but to make me feel as if I’m with you. It makes me forget the distance and capture you.” ― LeBron James

81. “I miss everything about him. I miss the talks that we used to have. I miss his friendship, his smile, and his kindness. But most of all, I miss his love.” — Annette Evans

82. “Every day there will be a mixture of happy miss-you feelings, and I’m proud to say that.” — Helen White Wolf

83. “I miss you badly. I miss you crazily. Whoever I’m with, whatever I do, no matter where I am, I am thinking of you.” — Helen Exley

Conclusion

Saying "I miss you" to your significant other can be hard, especially when he is not around. Fortunately, there are many bookmark-worthy I Miss You quotes for him that will help you beautifully express your sentiments. This article offers a collection of perfect excerpts that can help you capture your emotions of missing your long-distance partner and reassure him that you still love and appreciate him even when you are not physically together. Moreover, these special quotes can tell him how much he means to you, how much you long for his presence, and how much you wish to meet and hug him — as soon as possible!

ALSO READ: 100+ Emotional Missing You Quotes For Those You Love And Miss

101 Sweet Love Messages for Him to Recapture the Magic in Your Relationship