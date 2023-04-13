105+ Knock Knock Jokes to Make Them Laugh Out Loud

Laughing, as the saying goes, is the best therapy for a happy mind and body! Indulging in happy giggles not only works as a perfect stress buster but also brings positive vibes to your life. And cracking lame knock knock jokes is one of the most incredible ways to entertain the people around you while bringing a hint of light and breezy sensations in your surroundings. Plus, these amusing puns will make you connect and bond with others on a deeper level while filling any awkward and uncomfortable silences. From kids and adults to the elderly, knock knock punchlines are admired by all and help ensure there’s never a dull moment between you and your close ones.

However, you might have to be a little selective while choosing the best knock knock jokes according to your audience as sometimes, these may sound ridiculous and corny. But fret not, you don’t have to strive hard to find these humorous and classic puns because we have compiled a wide list of hilarious knock knock jokes below. Simply use your intuition and understanding of the people with whom you want to share these jokes and pick the best as per their style to see them burst into big-fat laughs.

Knock Knock Jokes for 5-year Olds

Knock, knock. / Who’s there? / Cow. / Cow who? / No, cow says mooooooo! Knock, knock. Who’s there? Goat. Goat who? Goat to the door and find out! Knock, knock. / Who’s there? / Gorilla. / Gorilla who? / Gorilla me a hamburger! Knock, knock. Who’s there? Cheese. Cheese who? Cheese a nice girl. Knock knock – Who is there – Boo – Boo who? – Why are you crying? Knock, knock. Who’s there? Donut. Donut who? Donut ask, it’s a secret! Knock, knock. / Who’s there? / Kanga. / Kanga who? / Actually, it’s Kangaroo. Knock, knock. / Who’s there? / Oink oink. / Oink oink who? / Are you a pig or an owl? Knock, knock. / Who’s there? / Amos. / Amos who? / A mosquito! Knock, knock. Who’s there? Who. Who who? What are you, an owl? Knock, knock. Who’s there? Ice cream. Ice cream who? Ice cream if you don’t let me inside! Knock knock. / Who’s there? / Horsp. / Horsp who? / Did you just say, “horse poo?” Knock, knock. Who’s there? Abby. Abby who? Abby birthday to you! Knock, knock. / Who’s there? / Europe. / Europe who? / No, you’re a poo! Knock, knock. / Who’s there? / Hawaii. / Hawaii who? / I’m fine, Hawaii you? Knock, knock. / Who’s there? / Quiche. / Quiche who? / Can I have a hug and a quiche? Knock, knock Who there? Butter. Butter who? Butter let me in or I’ll freeze! Knock, knock. / Who’s there? / Honeydew. / Honeydew who? / Honeydew you wanna dance? Knock, knock. / Who’s there? / Water. / Water who? / Water you doing today? Knock, knock. / Who’s there? / Luke. / Luke who? / Luke outside and you’ll see! Knock, knock. Who’s there? Zoom. Zoom who? Zoom did you think it is?

Funny Knock Knock Jokes

22. Knock, knock. Who’s there? Adam. Adam who? Adam my way, I’m coming in!

23. Knock, knock. Who’s there? Sue. Sue who? Sue-prize! Happy birthday!

24. Knock, knock. / Who’s There? / Pasta. / Pasta who? / Pass the Pizza we’re hungry.

25. Knock, knock. / Who’s There? / Plato. / Plato who? / Plato ﬁsh and chips please.

26. Knock, knock. Who’s there? Woo. Woo who? Glad you’re excited, too!

27. Knock, knock. Who’s there? Venice. Venice who? Venice your dad coming home?

28. Knock, knock. Who’s there? Turnip. Turnip who? Turnip the volume, it’s quiet in here.

29. Knock, knock. / Who’s there? / Four Eggs. / Four Eggs who? / Four Eggs ample.

30. Knock, knock. Who there? Noah. Noah who? Know a place I can spend the night?

31. Knock, knock. Who’s there? Lena. Lena who? Lena little closer and I’ll tell you!

32. Knock, knock. / Who’s there? / Hatch. / Hatch who? / God bless you!

33. Knock, knock. / Who’s there? / Ash. / Ash who? / Sounds like you have a cold!

34. Knock, knock. / Who’s there? / Peeka. / Peeka who? / Oh, there you are!

35. Knock, knock. / Who’s there? / A leaf. / A leaf who? / A leaf you alone if you leaf me alone.

36. Knock, knock. Who’s there? Candice. Candice who? Candice joke get any worse?

37. Knock, knock. Who’s there? Alpaca. Alpaca who? Alpaca the trunk, you pack the suitcase.

38. Knock, knock. Who’s there? Weirdo. Weirdo who? Weirdo you think you’re going?

39. Knock, knock. / Who’s there? / Nun. / Nun who? / Nunya business!

40. Knock knock. Who’s there? Stopwatch. Stopwatch who? Stopwatch you’re doing and pay attention!

41. Knock, knock. Who’s there? Ice cream. Ice cream who? Ice cream so you can hear me!

42. Knock, knock. Who’s there? Canoe. Canoe who? Canoe come out now?

43. Knock, knock. /Who’s there? / Dishes. / Dishes who? / Dishes the police, open up!

44. Knock knock. Who’s there? Lettuce. Lettuce who? Lettuce in, it’s cold out here!

45. Knock, knock. / Who’s there? / Police. / Police who? / Police hurry, I’ve got to go to the bathroom.

46. Knock, knock. / Who’s there? / A broken pencil. / A broken pencil who? / Never mind, it’s pointless.

47. Knock, knock. / Who’s there? / Wooden shoe. / Wooden shoe who? / Wooden shoe like to hear more jokes?

48. Knock, knock. Who’s there? Needle. Needle who? Needle little help opening the door!

49. Knock, knock. / Who’s there? / Someone too short to reach the doorbell!

50. Knock, Knock. Who’s there? Nobel. Nobel who? Nobel…that’s why I knocked!

51. “Knock knock. Who’s there? It’s Comma. Comma who? Comma little bit closer, and I’ll tell you.”

Knock Knock Jokes That Are Funny And Dumb

52. Knock, knock. Who’s there? Radio. Radio who? Radio not, here I come!

53. Knock, knock! Who’s there? Feline. Feline who? Feline pretty good, thanks for asking.

54. Knock, knock. Who’s there? Shore. Shore who? Shore hope you like bad jokes!

55. Knock, knock! Who’s there? Fur. Fur who? Fur you, anything!

56. Knock, knock. Who’s there? Honey bee. Honey bee who? Honey bee a dear and get me some water

57. Knock knock. Who’s there? Euripides. Euripides who? Euripides jeans, you pay for ’em, okay?

58. Knock, knock. Who's there? Luke. Luke who? Luke through the peep hole and find out.

59. Knock, knock. Who's there? Cook. Cook who? Yeah, you do sound cuckoo!

60. Knock, knock. Who’s there? Howl. Howl who? Howl you know unless you open the door?

61. Knock, knock. Who’s there? Icy. Icy who? Icy you in there!

62. Knock, knock! Who’s there? Tuna. Tuna who? Tuna piano if it sounds off-key.

63. Knock, knock. Who’s there? Kenya. Kenya who? Kenya feel the love tonight? (sing along!)

64. Knock, knock. Who’s there? Oslo. Oslo who? Oslo down, what’s the hurry!?

65. Knock knock. Who’s there? Leaf. Leaf who? Leaf me alone!

66. Knock, knock. Who’s there? Bacon. Bacon who? Bacon a cake for your birthday.

67. Knock, knock! Who’s there? Gus. Gus who? Gus how old I am today!

68. Knock knock. Who’s there? It’s Mickey! Mickey who? Mickey doesn’t work! Can you just let me through?

69. Knock knock. Who’s there? It’s I love. I love who? I love you, too!

70. Knock, knock. Who’s there? Tank. Tank who? You’re welcome.

71. Knock, knock. Who’s there? Amish. Amish who? Awe, I miss you too.

72. Knock, knock. Who’s there? Atch. Atch who? Bless you!

73. Knock knock. Who’s there? It’s Ida. Ida who? Ida love to be your new friend.

74. Knock knock – Who is there – Justin – Justin who? – Just in the neighborhood, thought I would stop by.

75. Knock knock. Who’s there? It’s Olive. Olive who? Aw, olive you, too!

76. Knock knock. Who’s there? Disguise. Disguise who? Is disguise (this guy) really your boyfriend?

77. Knock knock – Who is there? Dejav. Dejav who? – Knock! Knock!

78. Knock knock. Who’s there? It’s Heart. Heart who? It’s heart to hear! Can you talk louder?

79. Knock knock – Who is there? – Turnip – Turnip who – Turnip this song! It is my favorite!

80. Knock knock – Who is there – Spell – Spell who? – W-H-O.

81. Knock knock. Who’s there? It’s Yata. Yata who? Yata know me by now!

82. Knock knock. Who’s there? Cashew. Cashew who? Cashew later, babe.

Best knock Knock Jokes Ever

83. Knock knock. Who’s there? Doughnut. Doughnut who? Doughnut panic – this is just a joke.

84. Knock, knock! Who’s there? Justin. Justin who? Justin time for breakfast!

85. Knock, knock. Who’s there? Scold. Scold who? Scold outside, let me in!

86. Knock, knock! Who’s there? Beak. Beak who? Beak careful, that pan is hot!

87. Knock, knock. Who’s there? A herd. A herd who? A herd you were home, so I came right over!

88. Knock, knock. Who’s there? Cash. Cash who? No thanks, but I’ll take a peanut if you have one!

89. Knock, knock. Who’s there? Yah. Yah who? No, I prefer google.

90. Knock, knock. Who’s there? Nuisance. Nuisance who? What’s new since yesterday?

91. Knock, knock. Who’s there? I. O. I. O. who? Me! When are you going to pay me back?

92. Knock, knock. Who’s there? Closure. Closure who? Close your mouth while you’re eating!

93. Will you remember me in a year? Yes. Will you remember me in a month? Yes. Will you remember me in a week? Yes. Will you remember me in a day? Yes. Knock, knock. Who’s there? See, you forgot me already!

94. Knock knock. Who’s there? Pasta. Pasta who? Pasta salt to me, please!

96. Knock, knock. Who’s there? Figs. Figs who? Figs the doorbell, it’s not working!

97. Knock knock. Who’s there? I love doctor. I love doctor who? OMG! Me, too!

98. Knock knock. Who’s there? It’s Iran. It’s Iran who? Please! Iran all the way over here to tell you this!

99. Knock knock. Who’s there? It’s the Police. Police who? Police stop with these terrible knock knock jokes.

100. Knock knock. Who’s there? It’s Fax. Fax who? It’s fax-inating that you don’t remember me!

Best Knock Knock Jokes for Adults

101. Knock knock. Who’s there? It’s Meeting. Meeting who? I don’t know. Who are you meeting?

102. Knock knock. Who’s there? It’s Hobbit. Hobbit who? Hey! Hobbit a raise, boss?

103. Knock knock. Who’s there? It’s Dewey. Dewey who? Dewey really have to do this every time I knock?

104. Knock knock. Who’s there? It’s Tennessee. Tennessee who? You’re the only ten I see.

105. Knock, knock. Who’s there? Witches. Witches who? Witches the way to the store?

106. Knock, knock. Who’s there? Water. Water who? Water you doing in my house?

Conclusion

Telling jokes is a great way to relieve stress. Moreover, it cheers up your friends and family whenever they are in a bad mood. If you want to keep people entertained around you or brighten up a regular day with your kid, pick some knock knock jokes and see them laugh out loud in just a few seconds. If you have a knack for comical fun then you can also put a spin on these jokes and present them in your own way. However, make sure to consider the situation, mood, and timing before you share these jokes or else, you will only gain a pity laugh or judgemental looks.

