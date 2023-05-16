101 Funny Jokes to Tell Your Girlfriend to Impress Her

Laughing together is immensely vital in romantic relationships, period. Sharing funny moments with your significant other just doesn’t boost the feel-good hormones but it also helps you get along better. Plus, bringing a tinge of witty banter into your relationship enhances communication, relieves stress, and keeps things breezy and filled with excitement. However, playing around with puns to make your partner laugh out loud is not everyone’s cup of tea. But, worry not! Here we bring you a list of funny jokes to tell your girlfriend that are sure to fill her eyes with tears of laughter.

From cheesy jokes and playful puns to flirty gags, we have got you covered with the best collection of jokes. These are sure to keep your femme fatale entertained and amused.

Cute Jokes for Her

You are hotter than the bottom of my laptop after I have been binge-watching Netflix. What did one raspberry say to the other? I love you berry much. Is your name Wi-Fi? Because I feel a connection. What did the magnet say to the fridge? You’re attractive. Can I borrow a kiss from you? I promise you that I will give it back. What did the barista say to their crush? I like you a latte. If you were a phone from Apple, then you would be called iGorgeous. Are you a parking ticket? Because you’ve got fine written all over you. Wait! Before you cast those dreamy eyes on me, I want to get my maps and GPS ready. Okay, go! Knock knock. Who’s there? Orange. Orange who? Orange you stunning! I believe in following my dreams. Can I have your Instagram? Knock knock. Who’s there? Cheese. Cheese who? Cheese, you're awfully cute! My therapist and I have been trying to figure out why I seem to have lost my mind. Then I realized that it’s all your fault. I’m crazy for you. Are you going to kiss me or do I have to lie to my diary? What do you call two birds in love? Tweet-hearts! What did the calculator say to the pen? You can always count on me! Why did the Melons get married in a church? Because they cantaloupe. What did the squirrel say to its lover? I’m nuts for you! Now, what’s on the menu? Me-n-u “Why shouldn’t you break up with a goalie? Because they’re a keeper.” What did the two prunes call their dinner plans? A date. Can I take a picture of you so Santa knows what I want for Christmas? Do you have a name or can I just call you mine? Knock knock. Who’s there? Olive. Olive who? Olive you! Somebody call the cops because it’s got to be illegal to look that good! They say kissing is a love language. Do you want to start a conversation? You must be a banana because you’re very a-peeling. I know you’re busy today, but can you add me to your to-do list? Ouch! I must have scraped my knee falling for you. Are you the sun? Because my whole world revolves around you. Do you believe in love at first sight, or should I pass by you again? I’m no photographer, but I can picture us together. [Sneeze as you walk by them] Oh no need to bless me. God already did by putting you in my life. Do I know you? Because you look a lot like my next girlfriend. Hey. I’m an unemployed guy with a certificate in cuddling, a diploma in caring, and a degree in kissing. Do you have a job for me?

Cheesy Jokes for Girlfriend

36. You must be a magician because every time I look at you, everyone else disappears.

37. Do you have a map? Because I just got lost in your eyes.

38. You must be a Snickers bar because you satisfy me.

39. Are you a bank loan? Because you got my interest.

40. Do you have a Band-Aid? Because I just scraped my knee falling for you.

41. Are you an alien? Because you just abducted my heart.

42. Are you a time traveler? Because I can see myself in your future.

43. Do you have a sunburn, or are you always this hot?

44. Do you have a library card? Because I am checking you out.

45. Did it hurt when you fell from heaven?

46. I’m going to get you arrested you for robbery because you’ve stolen my heart.

47. If I could rearrange the alphabet, I’d put U and I together.

48. Let’s commit the perfect crime together. I’ll steal your heart, and you can steal mine.

49. Are you from Korea? Because you could be my Seoul mate.

50. On a scale from 1 to 10, you’re a 9… and I’m the 1 you need.

51. I may annoy you, and you might want to kill me… I give you permission but on one condition. Don’t shoot me in the heart, because that’s where you are!

52. What happens when you fall in love with a chef? You get buttered up.

53. The Roses are red. Violets are blue. If you were a Pokemon, I’d choose you.

54. We’re not sock but I think we’d make a great pair.

Romantic Jokes to Tell Your Girlfriend

55. What flower is the best at kissing? Tulips.

56. What’s the most romantic ship? Courtship.

57. Knock knock. Who’s there? Kiss. Kiss who? Kiss me!

58. What did the light bulb say to the switch? You turn me on!

59. “Why are forks disappointed on Valentine’s Day? Everyone just wants to spoon.”

60. Knock, knock.” “Who’s there?” “Lena.” “Lena, who?” “Lena little closer so I can kiss you.

61. We must be subatomic particles because I feel a strong force between us.

62. Are you my charger? Because without you, I’d die.

63. What did one boat say to the other? Are you up for a little row-mance?

Funny Jokes to Tell Your Girlfriend

64. You are like dandruff because I just cannot get you out of my head no matter how hard I try.

65. You’re like a dictionary; you add meaning to my life.

67. Relationships are a lot like algebra. Have you ever looked at your X and wondered Y?

68. Hi, is your name Google? Because you have everything I’m looking for!

69. There were two antennas who met on a roof, they fell in love and decided to get married. The ceremony was nothing fancy, but you could tell that they had a strong connection.

70. Why do ducks have feathers? To cover their butt quacks!

71. Why should you never trust stairs? They’re always up to something.

72. What’s the difference between love and marriage? Love is blind. Marriage is an eye-opener.

73. What did the grape say when it got stepped on? Nothing, it just let out a little whine.

74. Why don’t scientists trust atoms? Because they make up everything.

75. What did one toilet say to the other toilet? You look flushed.

76. A couple are on a date at a fancy restaurant. The woman tells the man to say something to her that will get her heart racing. He replies, “I forgot my wallet.”

77. What do you call a boomerang that doesn’t come back? A stick.

78. I was in the shop looking for a jacket to buy a present for my girlfriend. I couldn’t decide which one to get, so I asked the salesman, “If you were buying a jacket for your girlfriend, which one would you get? He said, “A bulletproof one. I’m married.”

79. Why couldn’t the bicycle stand up by itself? Because it was two-tired.

80. Why did the tomato turn red? Because it saw the salad dressing!

81. What do you get when you cross a snowman and a shark? Frostbite.

82. If loving you is a crime, I’d be ready to serve a life sentence but the jail must be in your heart.

83. Why did the math book look sad? Because it had too many problems.

84. Why did the coffee file a police report? It got mugged.

85. What did the left eye say to the right eye? Between us, something smells.

86. What do you call a bear with no teeth? A gummy bear.

87. Why do seagulls fly over the sea? Because if they flew over the bay, they'd be bagels.

88. Why do cows wear bells? Because their horns don't work.

89. Why did the golfer wear two pairs of pants? In case he got a hole-in-one.

91. Why did the scarecrow win an award? Because he was outstanding in his field.

92. Why did the chicken cross the playground? To get to the other slide.

93. What do you call a fake noodle? An impasta.

94. What do you call a bee that's having a bad hair day? Frisbee.

95. What did the mayonnaise say when someone opened the refrigerator door? Close the door I am dressing!

96. Where does a waitress with only one leg work? IHOP.

97. What does a house wear? Address!

98. What do you get from a pampered cow? Spoiled milk.

99. Why would teddy bears never want to eat anything? Because they’re always stuffed.

100. Confucius says, ‘Love one another.’ If it doesn’t work, just interchange the last two words.

Conclusion

Laughing is acknowledged as the best way to set the mood and take you closer to your partner! A joke a day keeps the woes away in your relationship. And now that you have such a wide list of funny jokes to tell your girlfriend, don’t hesitate to tickle her funny bones. Win her heart by cracking the right joke at the right time and improve your relationship quality with tons of multiple other benefits. Even if you have a knack for curating rib-tickling jokes, make sure to stay steer clear of offensive, lame, and creepy jokes otherwise, you will only gain her judging eye rolls or pity giggles. Save and share the best from the list mentioned above of funny, romantic, and cute jokes to make her lips smile and eyes shine.

