Karmic Soulmates: Top 13 Signs of a Karmic Relationship & How to Escape

A karmic connection is a relationship in which two people are deeply connected to each other on a soul level and are often considered to be karmic soulmates. However, this kind of connection is different from a romantic bond based primarily on mutual attraction. Karmic relationships are more spiritual and emotional. Basically, if you are in a karmic relationship with your partner, you are most likely willing to forgive your partner for things that would make most people walk away. You might even feel as though your karmic soulmate owes you something or is on the path to redemption!

The signs of a karmic bond are usually very subtle and can often be tough to spot in the beginning. But if you are with your karmic soulmate, you may notice highlighted differences until the actual lessons come into the picture. So, in this article, we will discuss everything you want to know about karmic connections. Only after reading and analyzing will you be able to understand if your relationship is a karmic one or not, if it is positive or negative, and if negative, how to escape from it.



What is a Karmic Relationship?

Ah, karma! Everyone out there has probably heard this word multiple times. A karmic relationship is a strong spiritual connection between two people that is based on either karma from their past lives or the current one. These bonds are formed through your past life's connection — soul mates, friendship, twin flame, etc. The Universe does not make these connections lightly as karmic partners are destined to meet and be together.

A karmic soulmate comes into your life for a purpose, maybe to teach you something based on your karma. But it is challenging to tell whether your partner is your karmic soulmate because everything feels excessively dreamy and real with them. However, this relationship may or may not turn into a long-lived one as it is more about lessons. Until you learn, realize, and understand why that person was sent into your life by the Universe. Moreover, things with a normal soulmate are more or less similar to a karmic one, but they flow slightly more naturally as there is no hidden purpose. So you will never feel rushed, triggered, or uneasy. Nonetheless, once you enter into karmic ties with your karmic partner, you will know it for sure!

Now that you have understood what a karmic relationship and soulmate are, let us look at the signs of a karmic connection in depth. Most of these signs point towards a negative karmic connection — suggesting that once you satisfy the purpose and goal of your karmic cycle, your bond may end. However, in many cases, couples also tend to come out stronger and enjoy a healthy, long-lasting relationship!

Top 13 Signs of a Karmic Connection to Watch Out for

There are several signs to look for when determining whether you are in a karmic connection. These include: feeling an intense sense of familiarity with the person, seeing their face in your dreams, having strong feelings of attraction even if they aren't your usual type, feeling like you are completing each other's sentences or finishing their thoughts, experiencing déjà vu, having similar tastes, feeling like they understand you better than anyone else does, etc. To know if you are in a karmic bond, it is crucial to pay attention to the following signs.

Advertisement

1. You Feel an Instant Magnetic Connection

Yes, it's almost like love at first sight, and you immediately get a "very good" feeling, as if you guys are meant to be twin flames. You feel an intense sense of familiarity with your partner and believe that you have known them for ages even though you just met them. Though not every first-sight intense connection turns into a negative karmic bond. However, the chances that you deem an instant deep connection with the other person may suggest that more than your heart, the Universe has bound you into that karmic relationship. Now it is up to you to either discuss it with your karmic soulmate and make them aware of this or pinpoint other such signs of a karmic bond and make your decision accordingly.

2. Your Partner Is Not Your Usual Type

How many times do you wonder if the person you are with does not fit into your usual dating type? And how many times do you question why exactly you are with them? Maybe the answer is that your connection is not based on attraction or trying something new. Maybe, it has more to do with karmic love. So, the next time you notice dissimilar patterns in your choice of partner, take a step back from your relationship and think about how you bonded, and you may find that you are in a karmic connection.

3. There Is Perpetual Drama And Conflict in Your Relationship

Are you both constantly nagging about something or the other? Do you struggle to find a mutual ground to settle your unresolved issues? Do you think your partner only needs some excuse to start being overdramatic? If the answers to such questions are yes, then you probably are in a karmic connection with your partner. While a bit of fight, disagreements, and differences in opinions are prevalent and acceptable in every type of relationship, the real problem arises when it starts happening frequently and for the pettiest of causes. The key is to recognize subconscious patterns that lead to these conflicts so that they can be resolved amicably instead of spiraling into greater conflicts.

4. There Are Red Flags That You Tend to Ignore

You will notice major red flags right from the onset of your relationship. Now, while red flags differ from person to person, you need to ponder over them seriously. Ask yourself a couple of vital questions: how much are you tolerating? Are there any behaviors that would make others break up, but you are willing to repeatedly ignore? Once you get the answers, you will likely realize that you indeed have been overlooking the red flags in your relationship just for the sake of being with them. This happens because the Universe has sent them into your life for a purpose or to teach you a karmic lesson – maybe so you realize your boundaries, become stronger, or understand the importance of self-love.

Advertisement

5. You Feel Overwhelmed And Drained

Do you epeatedly find yourself yearning for alone time away from your partner? Are you usually left exhausted by their demands? While alone time is a mandatory requirement in a healthy relationship, frequently longing to isolate yourself from your companion is yet another warning sign that you are in a karmic relationship. Notice how often you feel overwhelmed and drained around your karmic partner. If it is a frequent thought or feeling that comes up, then it may be the reason behind your feeling weary most of the time.

6. You Do Not Actually Enjoy Their Company

The above point also urges you to reflect on how their company makes you feel. In healthy relationships, you crave the presence of your significant other and love hanging out with them. On the other hand, if you are in a karmic connection with someone, their company will tend to have the opposite effect on you. So, instead of enjoying quality time with them, you may feel agitated, bored, or even swamped and hope to escape that situation. Moreover, you may even make silly excuses to avoid meeting your karmic partner. Although this may make you feel guilty, understand that it is not your fault but simply a result of the kind of connection you share.

7. Your Connections Feels Addictive Or Obsessive

Do you ever sense your intense attraction turned into an obsessive attachment toward your partner? That attachment may not necessarily stem from a romantic point of view though. And somewhere deep down within yourself, you do realize the fact that you are addicted to your partner. This type of connection is again a karmic one, wherein you are not particularly in love with your karmic soulmate, but you stay with them as you believe you share a strong connection with them.

8. Your Partner Is Irrationally Possessive And Controlling

Two of the most sureshot signs of a toxic relationship are irrational possessiveness and extreme control. Not only do these damage a partner mentally but also form the basis of an emotionally abusive relationship. It is often seen that people tend to ignore these signs by saying that their partner is worried about them or concerned about their well-being. However, that is not true. A karmic partner may not have your best interest at heart if they are trying to control you.

Advertisement

9. You Experience Extreme Emotions in Your Relationship

Do you ever notice that your relationship is not stable, especially when it comes to emotions? You have to deal with extreme emotions, a lot of highs and lows, and rough patches. And despite giving your best, the relationship lacks durability. Well, this is because you are in a karmic bond with your companion. The emotions both of you feel may not always be rational or justifiable because there is an absence of genuine connection between you two. Therefore, one moment you may experience immense love, and just the next moment, you may be on the giving or receiving end of cold, silent treatment.

10. Your Triggers Always Keep You in Alert Mode Around Them

How continually have you thought to yourself: why have I started acting a certain way or talking a certain way? You know you were not like this before you met your partner. The reason is not you, but your karmic connection. Due to underlying issues or past mistakes, you are now bound with the person who supposedly is your karmic soulmate. And until it is time for your spiritual awakening, your partner will continue to bring out the worst in you.

11. You Are in a Codependent Relationship

Now, you need to understand that there is a very fine line between interdependence and codependency. Codependency in a relationship refers to excessive psychological or emotional dependence. Such a state of bonding can overburden the giver and prevent the receiver from emotional or personal growth. Unreasonable codependency is yet another sign of an unhealthy relationship. Because (unknowingly) you and/or your partner may tend to lose your individualities and start becoming overly dependent on each other. This behavior not only negatively impacts the balance of the relationship, but also your mental health.

12. You Feel Stuck

How many times have you wanted to leave your partner and the relationship, but it just seems like you can't let go? Are you continually stuck between breaking up and making up? If you just mentally answered yes, you are most likely going through a karmic pattern with your significant other. This pattern will only break once you get a hold of yourself and learn whatever the Universe is trying to teach you.

Advertisement

13. Your Relationship May Not Seem to Have a Future

Generally, karmic bonds do not last a lifetime. Although you may think that you are destined to be together, deep within you know that your relationship lacks genuine love and affection. You may also find it difficult to imagine a future together with your partner. This is not uncommon in karmic relationships as generally, in such connections, the purpose is for you both to resolve unfinished business and learn the consequential life lessons. However, if you really are in love with each other, you can consult a relationship coach post your learning. With their guidance, you can start re-working towards building a better, healthier, and lifelong relationship.

How to Deal With a Karmic Connection?

Karmic relationships are challenging because instead of genuine love, care, and affection, you somewhat become addicted to your partner. And although you both might be passionate about each other, the turbulence in your relationship simply won't go away. In such cases, the foremost thing is to realize the signs of a karmic bond or notice negative patterns in your relationship. Ask yourself if you are experiencing an intense relationship and want to come out of it. If your answer is yes, you can first try to talk it out with your partner. Make them understand your point of view, relationship issues, and whatever you are feeling and going through. Comprehension and effective communication oftentimes provide much-needed clarity between a couple. Give it some time and try to look at your relationship from a new perspective now that you understand the Universe wants to teach you certain things through the karmic connection.

Advertisement

However, if you do not feel okay, do not continue the relationship just for the sake of being together. You can seek the help of a relationship expert and try counseling. At the end of the day, your happiness matters. If you believe you are not happy, it is time to let go and open yourself up for a spiritual calling.

Conclusion

A karmic connection is not always necessarily a romantic relationship. It can also be a platonic, familial, or energy-based connection that you share with your karmic soulmate. Karmic relationships are usually predestined and the karmic partners involved have a bond that may or may not last a lifetime. It is also common for people to experience a karmic cycle with someone they have newly met as that allows the opportunity to gain some perspective about the self, which is essential for overall growth in life. Hopefully, this article will help you to realize the truth so that you can take the correct ways to deal with it if you find yourself in one.

Alternatively, you can also seek the help of a relationship therapist to take the necessary steps to help you work through your karmic relationships better.

ALSO READ: 22 Most Obvious Signs Your Relationship Will Last Forever