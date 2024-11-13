World Kindness Day: Celebrate the Special Day with Enlighting Kindness Quotes

Kindness — a rare commodity that has immense power to evaporate mistrust, misunderstanding, and hostility. As we mark World Kindness Day on 13th November, a collection of kindness quotes can serve as a strong reminder of its profound impact on humanity. Being kind can be transformative and transcend social boundaries in the ever-evolving world. By embracing kindness, you can foster deeper connections and illuminate the path towards greater empathy. Kindness is not just a quality, it is a gesture that contributes to compassion. Without further ado, roll your eyes over and soak yourself in the pure grace of being kind and warm.

Powerful Kindness Quotes That Showcase the Power of Goodwill

1. “Carry out a random act of kindness, with no expectation of reward, safe in the knowledge that one day someone might do the same for you.” — Princess Diana



2. “You can always, always give something, even if it is only kindness!” ― Anne Frank



3. “Remember, there’s no such thing as a small act of kindness. Every act creates a ripple with no logical end.” — Scott Adams



4. “The smallest act of kindness is worth more than the greatest intention.” ― Kahlil Gibran



5. “A part of kindness consists in loving people more than they deserve.” — Joseph Joubert



6. “Kindness is stronger than iron bars.” ― Margaret George



7. “If you want to lift yourself up, lift up someone else.” ― Booker T. Washington



8. “There are two ways of spreading light: to be the candle or the mirror that reflects it.” — Edith Wharton



9. “Kindness in words creates confidence. Kindness in thinking creates profoundness. Kindness in giving creates love.” — Lao Tzu

10. Every small, unselfish action nudges the world into a better path. An accumulation of small acts can change the world.” ― Robin Hobb

11. “We make a living by what we get. We make a life by what we give.” — Sir Winston Churchill



12. “Compassion isn’t about solutions. It’s about giving all the love that you’ve got.” — Cheryl Strayed



13. “Kindness is the only service that will stand the storm of life and not wash out.” ― Abraham Lincoln



14. “Be the reason someone smiles. Be the reason someone feels loved and believes in the goodness in people.” ― Roy T. Bennett



15. “We rise by lifting others.” ― Robert Ingersoll



16. “This is my simple religion. No need for temples. No need for complicated philosophy. Your own mind, your own heart is the temple. Your philosophy is simple kindness.” ― Dalai Lama XIV



17. Together we can change the world, just one random act of kindness at a time.” — Ron Hall



18. “Do your little bit of good where you are; it’s those little bits of good put together that overwhelm the world.” ― Desmond Tutu



19. “No act of kindness, no matter how small, is ever wasted.” ― Aesop



20. “A warm smile is the universal language of kindness.” — William Arthur Ward

21. “Practice kindness all day to everybody and you will realize you’re already in heaven now.” ― Jack Kerouac

22. “A single act of kindness throws out roots in all directions, and the roots spring up and make new trees.” ― Amelia Earhart

23. “The best portion of a good man’s life is his little, nameless, unremembered acts of kindness and of love.” — William Wordsworth



24. “There is nothing more truly artistic than to love people.” — Vincent Van Gogh



25. “Friendships between women, as any woman will tell you, are built of a thousand small kindnesses...swapped back and forth and over again.” ― Michelle Obama



26. “Act with kindness, but do not expect gratitude.” ― Confucius



27. “But remember, boy, that a kind act can sometimes be as powerful as a sword.” ― Rick Riordan



28. “Always be a little kinder than necessary.” — James M. Barrie



29. “In the face of isolationism, protectionism, racism — the simple concept of looking outwardly and beyond ourselves, of kindness and collectivism, might just be as good a starting point as any.” — Jacinda Ardern



30. “Evil begins when you begin to treat people as things.” ― Terry Pratchett

31. “Kindness can become its own motive. We are made kind by being kind.” ― Eric Hoffer



32. “Kindness and politeness are not overrated at all. They’re underused.” — Tommy Lee Jones



33. “I have found that it is the small everyday deed of ordinary folks that keep the darkness at bay. Small acts of kindness and love.” ― J.R.R. Tolkien



34. "All I'm saying is, kindness don't have no boundaries." ― Kathryn Stockett



35. “We’re here for a reason. I believe a bit of the reason is to throw little torches out to lead people through the dark.” — Whoopi Goldberg



36. “Go to where you are kindest.” ― Jaron Lanier



37. "People shouldn't have to earn kindness. They should have to earn cruelty." ― Maggie Stiefvater



38. “I think probably kindness is my number one attribute in a human being. I’ll put it before any of the things like courage or bravery or generosity or anything else.” — Roald Dahl



39. "We cannot tell the precise moment when friendship is formed. As in filling a vessel drop by drop, there is at last a drop which makes it run over; so in a series of kindnesses there is at last one which makes the heart run over." ― Ray Bradbury



40. “Love and kindness are never wasted. They always make a difference. They bless the one who receives them, and they bless you, the giver.” ― Barbara De Angelis

41. “Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, committed citizens can change the world. Indeed, it is the only thing that ever has.” — Margaret Mead

42. “I feel the capacity to care is the thing which gives life its deepest significance.” — Pablo Casais



43. “To extend yourself in kindness to anybody is an extension in kindness in the world.” — Oprah Winfrey



44. “Be kind, for everyone you meet is fighting a battle you know nothing about.” ― Wendy Mass



45. “It seems to me that no matter what religion you subscribe to, acts of kindness are the stepping stones to making the world a better place — because we become better people in it.” — Jodi Picoult



46. “No one is born hating another person because of the color of his skin, or his background, or his religion. People must learn to hate, and if they can learn to hate, they can be taught to love, for love comes more naturally to the human heart than its opposite.” ― Nelson Mandela



47. “You cannot do a kindness too soon, for you never know how soon it will be too late.” ― Ralph Waldo Emerson



48. "You don't always have to chop with the sword of truth. You can point with it too." ― Anne Lamott



49. “Kindness makes a fellow feel good whether it’s being done to him or by him.” — Frank A. Clark



50. “Guard well within yourself that treasure, kindness. Know how to give without hesitation, how to lose without regret, how to acquire without meanness.” — George Sand



51. When the norm is decency, other virtues can thrive: integrity, honesty, compassion, kindness, and trust.” — Raja Krishnamoorthi



52. Kindness is the sunshine in which virtue grows.” — Robert Green Ingersoll

As you commemorate “World Kindness Day,” let this bank of kindness quotes cultivate positive emotions in you and others around you. The wisdom shared by great personalities reminds us that being kind is not mere action but a significant aspect of humanity. Reading or bookmarking a few profound words of kindness can let goodwill and love triumph over all odds and sow the seeds of positivity.