111 Love at First Sight Quotes That Capture the Feeling Perfectly

Are you constantly thinking about the person you locked eyes with recently and you can’t resist smiling while fantasizing about them? Well, it seems like you have been hit by love at first sight! If you are feeling an intense connection just by making eye contact with them, then there couldn’t be a better way than sharing love at first sight quotes to express your extreme affection. But if you don’t know how to properly put these confusing feelings into words, then we have penned down an extensive collection of thoughtful love at first sight quotes that will assist you in expressing your attraction to your special someone. Besides, keeping the sparks flying, sharing these quotes with your beloved will also add up to the excitement while aiding in winning their heart. So, keep scrolling and select the best quote that finely describes your emotional state.

Love at First Sight Quotes for Him

“If I could ask for anything, I would want to go back to the moment we met. I want to experience that magic again, one more time.” – Anonymous “I could not tell you if I loved you the first moment I saw you, or if it was the second or third or fourth. But I remember the first moment I looked at you walking toward me and realized that somehow the rest of the world seemed to vanish when I was with you.” – Cassandra Clare "It's as if fate brought us together at that moment." – Anonymous "I didn't know how people fell in love at first sight until you came." – Anonymous "I couldn't help but smile when our eyes locked the very first time." – Anonymous "When the first time I saw you, It was like I had finally found the missing piece of my heart." – Anonymous “As soon as I look up, his eyes click onto my face. The breath whooshes out of my body, and everything freezes for a second, as though I’m looking at him through my camera lens, zoomed in all the way, the world pausing for that tiny span of time between the opening and closing of the shutter.”― Lauren Oliver “This was love at first sight, love everlasting: a feeling unknown, unhoped for, unexpected–in so far as it could be a matter of conscious awareness; it took entire possession of him, and he understood, with joyous amazement, that this was for life.” – Thomas Mann “Something about him feels like forever…” ― Jennifer Elisabeth “For the first time in a long time I’ve met a man that makes my heart want to stay.” ― Nikki Rowe “The first time I saw you I knew it was true. That I’d love you forever and that’s what I’ll do.” – Anonymous “Love took me by surprise, love led me to you, and love opened up my eyes.” – Michelle Branch “This is going to sound crazy, but… from the moment I first set eyes on you I haven’t been able to stop thinking about you.” – Leigh Fallon " I didn't fall in love with you on the first day. it was our souls that sealed the deal for the life " – Anonymous "All I wanted to say to you when we first met was "Let's ditch everyone else". – Anonymous "It is rightly said that I found love in places where I didn't think it would, I found it in your eyes." – Anonymous “I used to think that “love at first sight” was some kind of urban myth — then you smiled at me.” – Anonymous “When I saw you for the first time, I realized what I would do in my life. I would spend it loving you.” – Anonymous “Ever since I first saw you, everything changed suddenly; I felt my heart stop and start beating again for you.” – Anonymous “As in fairy tales, you are beautiful Snow White who came into my real life to make me happy.” – Anonymous “The world suddenly seemed warmer, brighter, and more welcoming when I met you. I hope I had the same effect on you.” – Anonymous “The first time I saw you was the first day of a new life for me. I knew you are the one.” – Anonymous “Since I saw you the first time, I am suffering from insomnia.” – Anonymous “The moment I saw you, my eyes got stuck and my body got frozen. Felt a feeling that is indescribable.” – Anonymous

Love at First Sight Quotes for Her

25. "They say the eyes are the carriers of the soul, maybe that is the reason I couldn't look away from yours." And yeah, I fell in love at first sight.” – Anonymous

26. "It was like the whole world faded away and it was just the two of us." – Anonymous

27. “We met so briefly but, since that day, I haven’t been able to concentrate on anything else. Let’s meet again before I lose my job.” – Anonymous

28. “If I know what love is, it is because of you.” – Herman Hesse

29. “All I really want is to hold you tight, treat you right, [and] be with you day and night.” – Britney Spears

30. "It's not love at first sight, it is let's be in love forever." – Anonymous

31. “I was a non-believer of love at first sight. But, you changed my thoughts.” – Anonymous

32. “As I opened my eyes, I fell in love at first sight with the guy sitting in front of me. The moment was magical and still brings butterflies to my stomach.” – Anonymous

33. “Is there such a thing as love at first sight? That’s the question I used to ask until I laid eyes on you. How is it possible to feel so much for a stranger, a passerby? Love has no limits, no color, and no time. That’s when I realized I had fallen in love at first sight with you” – Anonymous

34. “Your eyes stole all my words away” – Anonymous

Quotes About Love at First Sight

35. “Love at first sight is so magical that it stays with you forever. You might move forward. You might settle with someone else. It is gonna stay hidden, in your heart.” – Anonymous

36. “Maybe love at first sight isn’t what we think it is. Maybe it’s recognizing a soul we loved in a past life and falling in love with them again.”― KamandKojouri

37. “Where both deliberate, the love is slight; Who ever loved, that loved not at first sight?”― Christopher Marlowe

38. “Love at first sight is easy to understand; it’s when two people have been looking at each other for a lifetime that it becomes a miracle.” – Sam Levenson

39. ”Some crushes just never went away. They built, instead, into something permanent, obsessive and all-consuming.” – Maya Banks

40. “It’s not love at first sight, it’s having the sight, to distinguish true love, from just mere beauty.” – Anthony Liccione

41. ”The mark of a true crush… is that you fall in love first and grope for reasons afterward.” – Shana Alexander

42. "It is just like how it is shown in the movies, just eye contact, and you are gone." – Anonymous

43. “Falling in love, at first sight, has its own magic; the ignorance of knowing that it could ever end.” – Anonymous

44. "It is the same process for everyone, denying to believe in love at first sight till someone makes them believe in it." – Anonymous

45. “Upon opening her eyes, they hit his. The impact was so strong it almost threw them together. Love at first sight works that way.” – Anonymous

46. “The moment I saw her, a part of me walked out of my body and wrapped itself around her. And there it still remains.”– Arundhati Roy

47. “Love at first sight is only realizing an imagination that has always haunted us; or meeting with a face, a figure, or cast of expression in perfection that we have seen and admired in a less degree or in less favorable circumstances a hundred times before.” – William Hazlitt

48. “The light in her eyes was beyond description, yet it did not instill improper thoughts: it inspired a love tempered by awe, purifying the hearts it inflamed.” – Umberto Eco

49. “Love at first sight becomes truly remarkable when people have been looking at each other for years and realize that they love each other all along.” – Anonymous

50. “Love at first sight always leaves a mark on the heart.” – Anonymous

51. “Every cell in my body was telling me that he was my happily ever after.” – C.J. English

52. “What I remember most is the searing sensation of looking into her eyes for the first time, eyes that would hunt me for the rest of my life” ― Jonathan Hull

53. “Love at first sight is possible, but it pays to take a second look.” – Anonymous

54. “Yes, it was love at first sight. I feel that after all these years, I have finally found my soul mate.” –Barbara Hershey

55. “Love at first sight? I absolutely believe in it! You’ve got to keep the faith. Who doesn’t like the idea that you could see someone tomorrow and she could be the love of your life? It’s very romantic.” – Leonardo DiCaprio

56. “I believe love at first sight is possible. Centuries of literature and art and beauty has been dedicated to that idea, so who am I to argue, even if I’ve never experienced it?” – Maggie Grace

57. “Love at first sight is only true at first look; the second look disqualifies it.” – Anonymous

58. “The advantage of love, at first sight, is that it delays a second sight.” — Natalie Clifford Barney

59. “She must be assured that it is not a criminal offense to love at first sight.” – E. M. Forster

60. “Love plays with your senses when you least expect it to. That is the reason for love at first sight.” – Anonymous

61. “One of the most labor-saving techniques the world has seen is love at first sight.” – Anonymous

62. “Love at first sight is neither a myth nor foolishness; it is the ability to see your dreams turned into reality through a person.” – Kim Gordon

63. “Young is the heart that always falls in love at first sight.” – Anonymous

Quotes About First Love

64. “I am glad it cannot happen twice, the fever of first love. For it is a fever, and a burden, too, whatever the poets may say.” – Daphne du Maurier

65. “Like an old photograph, time can make a feeling fade, but the memory of a first love never fades away.” – Anonymous

66. “No, this trick won’t work…How on earth are you ever going to explain in terms of chemistry and physics such an important biological phenomenon as first love?” – Albert Einstein

67. “First love is only a little foolishness and a lot of curiosity.” – George Bernard Shaw

68. “There’s no love like the first.” – Nicholas Sparks

69. “First romance, first love, is something so special to all of us, both emotionally and physically, that it touches our lives and enriches them forever.” – Rosemary Rogers

70. “Even If I meet more than a hundred people a day, I still look for the one whom I fall in love with a million times.” ― Judea Martinez

71. “A first love always occupies a special place.” – Lee Konitz

72. “You can’t love anyone that way more than once in a lifetime. It’s too hard, and it hurts too much when it ends. The first boy is always the hardest to get over, Haven. It’s just the way the world works.” -Sarah Dessen

73. “The magic of first love is our ignorance that it can ever end.” – Benjamin Disraeli

74. "The first stab of love is like a sunset, a blaze of color—oranges, pearly pinks, vibrant purples..." —Anna Godbersen, The Luxe

75. It’s true, you never forget your first love, and, for me, that will always be Paris. – Caitriona Balfe

76. The first time you fall in love, it changes your life forever, and no matter how hard you try, the feeling never goes away. – Nicholas Sparks

77. "Your first love isn't the first person you give your heart to―it's the first one who breaks it." ―Sad Girls, Lang Leav

78. “Colpo di fulmine. The thunderbolt, as Italians call it. When love strikes someone like lightning, so powerful and intense it can’t be denied. It’s beautiful and messy, cracking a chest open and spilling their soul out for the world to see. It turns a person inside out, and there’s no going back from it. Once the thunderbolt hits, your life is irrevocably changed.” ― J.M. Darhower

Best Love Message for Him/ Her to Convey Your Heartfelt Sentiments

79. I am so madly, deeply, truly crazily in love with the most beautiful, caring, and loving woman in the universe – You. I cherish you always, sweetheart.

80. My love for you only grows stronger with every passing day.

81. “In all the world, there is no heart for me like yours. In all the world, there is no love for you like mine.” – Maya Angelou

82. I want you to know that I will always love you, every day for the rest of my life. I cherish you forever.

83. True love is like a jewel; it is rare to find. I consider myself the luckiest girl in the world because I have the most precious jewel with me, and that's all because of you, my love!

84. Loving you is like breathing to me. It comes naturally and I can't live without it.

85. I have fallen in love many times. But every time, it was with you!

86. I want you in my life today, tomorrow, and forever.

87. I didn't believe in cupids until we crossed paths. You and I are meant to be together. I love you a lot!

88. Just so you know, through the ups and downs and thick and thin of life, I will love you till the end of time. I cherish you always, sweetie pie.

89. Looking at your glowing smiling face makes my dark day bright and beautiful. I love you more than love itself.

90. I love the way your breath feels against mine as we kiss.

91. Your love is a drug, and I never want to recover from it.

92. The whole world may turn upside down, but even that wouldn’t change my love for you. You are everything to me.

93. True love = You & me.

94. I love you for the amazing person you are. Please be this way always!

95. My love for you is bigger than the ocean, I plead for you louder than the blue whale. I can never truly express the amount of love I have for you. All I can say is that I won’t survive without you in my life. I love you so much.

96. I feel a whole new emotion when I am with you. I guess this is what people call love.

97. Every cute little thing you do for me makes my love grow stronger each day.

98. I don't love you only because you are charming and dashing but also because you are intelligent and diligent. Thank you for coming into my life and making it seem like a fairy tale.

99. Your love gives me the strength to conquer the world.

100. Loving you is the only thing that makes my life worth living. The world might call me crazy, but I’m glad to be crazy about you! I love you so much, sweetheart!

101. Saying it a thousand times won’t be enough to express my feelings toward you, but I’m going to keep saying it nevertheless- I love you! I will keep loving you till the end of my days, no matter what lies ahead of us.

102. I wanted to send a friendly reminder that you’re the best thing in my life. I love you to the moon and back.

103. My greatest fantasies are the ones that start with you and end with you. I love you truly madly and deeply!

104. I love, adore, and respect you for the amazing man you are.

105. Your love uplifts my mood and makes my day.

106. If I got a penny for every time I fell in love with you, I would’ve been a billionaire by now. I don’t need that though, you are all the wealth I need.

107. You make me feel alive every moment. You are the reason behind every joy and every smile of my life. You’re the most amazing girl that I can spend the rest of my life with. Thanks for being mine. I love you so deeply!

108. You have got all that I need in a woman. I will forever love and adore you with every single heartbeat.

109. Even a million dollars cannot quantify how grateful I am to have someone as special and beautiful as you are. I love you beyond words.

110. Every moment with you is beautiful, awesome, interesting, splendid, amazing, and perfect. I am blessed to have you, and I love you dearly.

111. Thanks for being my friend, partner in crime, lover, and confidant. I love you to the moon and back.

Conclusion

If you have set your eyes on someone, then don’t wait to begin a beautiful love story with them. Express the explosions of emotions you have been witnessing right from your first eye contact with some eloquent love at first sight quotes or love messages. Tailor them according to your situation to make a deep and lasting imprint on their heart. Even though describing this feeling seems a little daunting, proclaiming your love rightly may increase your chances to be with the one in your heart. Pick the most relatable quotes from the list and send them across quickly to brew something romantic with your crush.

