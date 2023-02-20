130 Beautiful Love Quotes for Girlfriend to Bookmark Right Now

The power of language over our minds is magical. Beautiful words can strike the right chord in our hearts and make us feel happy. Love is an emotion that should be described in words now and then and make your partner feel mesmerized by you. You don't need to have a knack for writing to do so because here we have covered the best beautiful love quotes for girlfriend you can share and make her feel loved. People often wait for the perfect occasion to send their beloved a beautiful love message. However, where love is involved, every day is special, isn't it? Convey your feelings beautifully with these best quotes for girlfriend.

Cute Love Quotes for Girlfriend to Make Her Blush 1.“I would rather spend one lifetime with you, than face all the ages of this world alone.“ —J.R.R. Tolkien 2."Kissing you is my favorite hobby. Holding you is my favorite pastime." —Unknown 3. “In those moments when you feel afraid to trust love, remember that I have crossed a great ocean of loneliness to find you. Mine is not a fair-weather heart. It was built to outlast the storms.” — John Green 4.“I saw that you were perfect, and so I loved you. Then I saw that you were not perfect and I loved you even more." —Angelita Lim 5.“I am so in love with you that there isn’t anything else.” — Ernest Hemingway in A Farewell to Arms 6.“You are my best friend, my human diary and my other half. You mean the world to me and I love you.“ —Unknown 7.“When I saw you I fell in love, and you smiled because you knew.” — Arrigo Boito 8.“I love you, not only for what you are, but for what I am when I am with you." —Roy Croft 9.“Meet me at midnight in the forest of my dreams. We’ll make a fire and count the stars that shimmer above the trees.” — Christy Ann Martine 10.“When I saw you, I was afraid to meet you. When I met you I was afraid to kiss you. When I kissed you, I was afraid to love you. Now that I love you, I am afraid to lose you." —Unknown Romantic Love Quotes for Girlfriend 11."If I had a flower for every time I thought of you, I could walk in my garden forever.” — Claudia Adrienne Grandi 12.“There isn’t one person in the world that I want more than I want you.“ Unknown 13. “I’ve never had a moment’s doubt. I love you. I believe in you completely. You are my dearest one. My reason for life.” —Ian McEwan 14.“For you see, each day I love you more, today more than yesterday and less than tomorrow.” - Rosemonde Gerard 15.“For the two of us, home isn’t a place. It is a person. And we are finally home.” —Stephanie Perkins 16.“I wonder what it would be like to melt into your sweet arms and stay there for eternity.” — Christy Ann Martine 17.“And there’s you. You’re just beautiful. Effortlessly beautiful, like nature. You have the trinity of beauty: a beautiful heart, a beautiful mind, and a beautiful soul.” —Kamand Kojouri 18.“A kiss is a lovely trick designed by nature to stop speech when words become superfluous.“ - Ingrid Bergman 19."They asked him 'how's your life?' He smiled and answered 'She is fine'." — Unknown 20.“Sometimes, your nearness takes my breath away, and all the things I want to say can find no voice. Then, in silence, I can only hope my eyes will speak my heart.” ―Robert Sexton Short Love Quotes for Girlfriend

21.“We are most alive when we’re in love.“ - John Updike 22. “For this moment and forever, you are my love.” ―Debasish Mridha 23.“If forever does exist, please let it be you.” — A.R. Asher 24.“It was love at first sight, at last sight, at ever and ever sight.” ―Vladimir Nabokov 25. “I am so in love with you that there isn’t anything else.” ―Ernest Hemingway 26.“To love and be loved is to feel the sun from both sides.“ — David Viscott 27.“Let us love like flowers. Wild and beautiful and drenched in sun.” — Ellen Everett 28.“All, everything that I understand, I only understand because I love.“ — Leo Tolstoy 29.“We loved with a love that was more than love.” — Edgar Allan Poe 30.“Love is a friendship set to music.” — Joseph Campbell 31.“I want you today, tomorrow, next week, and for the rest of my life.” ―I.A. Dice 32.“One word frees us of all the weight and pain of life: That word is love.“—Sophocles 33. “In case you ever foolishly forget; I am never not thinking of you.” — Virginia Woolf 34.“There is a madness in loving you, a lack of reason that makes it feel so flawless." — Leo Christopher 35.“I love you, and I will love you until I die, and if there’s a life after that, I’ll love you then.“ — Cassandra Clare 36.“You have a place in my heart no one else ever could have.” — F. Scott Fitzgerald in The Ice Palace 37.“You look like the rest of my life.” — Beau Taplin 38.“If I know what love is, it is because of you.“ — Herman Hesse 39. “Love is friendship set on fire.” — Jeremy Taylor 40.“I’m much more me when I’m with you.“ — Unknown Beautiful Love Quotes for Girlfriend 41.“I choose you. And I’ll choose you over and over and over. Without pause, without a doubt, in a heartbeat. I’ll keep choosing you.“ — Unknown 42.“The brightness of my day doesn’t depend on the amount of sunshine. Everything depends on your smile.” — Unknown 43.“I swear I couldn’t love you more than I do right now, and yet I know I will tomorrow.“ — Leo Christopher 44.“I wasn’t looking for anything when I found you and it somehow made me question what I wanted, was I ready for love? I don’t think anyone is ever ready, but when someone makes you feel alive again it’s kind of worth the risk.” — Nikki Rowe 45.“I still haven’t figured out how to sit across from you, and not be madly in love with everything you do.” —William C. Hannan 46.“Thinking of you keeps me awake. Dreaming of you keeps me asleep. Being with you keeps me alive.“ — Unknown 47.“If I could give you one thing in life, I would give you the ability to see yourself through my eyes, only then would you realize how special you are to me.” — Unknown 48.“I love you, that means I’m not just here for the pretty parts. I’m here no matter what.” 49.“I can talk to hundreds of people in one day but none of them compare to the smile you can give me in one minute.” — Unknown 50.“When you’re lucky enough to meet your one person, then life takes a turn for the best. It can’t get any better than that.” — John Krasinski Good Morning Love Quotes for Girlfriend

51.“You’re the first thought I have in the morning and the last thought I have at night.”— Unknown 52. “Let me wake up next to you, have coffee in the morning and wander through the city with your hand in mine, and I’ll be happy for the rest of my little life.” — Charlotte Eriksson 53.“Morning without you is a dwindled dawn.“ —Emily Dickinson 54. "Smile in the mirror. Do that every morning, and you'll start to see a big difference in your life." — Yoko Ono 55. “Learn from yesterday, live for today, hope for tomorrow. The important thing is not to stop questioning.” — Albert Einstein 56."You are not fully dressed until you wear a smile." — Evan Esar 57.“The day will be what you make it, so rise, like the sun, and burn.” — William C. Hannan 58. “Be pleasant until ten o’clock in the morning and the rest of the day will take care of itself.” — Elbert Hubbard 59. “For each new morning let there be flow of love. Let there be light of happiness in every direction.” — Amit Ray 60. "Morning is an important time of day, because how you spend your morning can often tell you what kind of day you are going to have." — Lemony Snicket Good Night Love Quotes for Girlfriend 61.“While I sleep, I dream of you, and when I wake, I long to hold you in my arms. If anything, our time apart has only made me more certain that I want to spend my nights by your side and my days with your heart.” — Nicholas Sparks in Nights in Rodanthe 62. “The best bridge between despair and hope is a good night’s sleep.” — E. Joseph Cossman 63. “Day is over, night has come. Today is gone, what’s done is done. Embrace your dreams, through the night. Tomorrow comes with a whole new light.” — George Orwell 64. “Good night. May you fall asleep in the arms of a dream so beautiful you’ll cry when you awake.” — Michael Faudet 65.“I can’t close my eyes without you in my dreams.” — Luke Bryan 66. “The night is longer than a day for those who dream, and day is longer than night for those who make their dreams come true.” — Jack Kerouac 67.“The day is over, it’s time for rest. Sleep well, my dear, you did your best.” — Catherine Pulsifer 68. “The stars and moon arrive just to wish you a good night. Let the light of the moon guide your dreams as you pass the night away.” — Piquanter Ganapathy 69. "I miss you in waves, and tonight I am drowning.” —Denice Envall 70.“And tonight, I’ll fall asleep with you in my heart.” —Unknown Funny Love Quotes for Girlfriend

71.“Love is sharing your popcorn.” — Charles Schulz 72.“You can’t put a price tag on love. But if you could, I’d wait for it to go on sale.” —Hussein Nishah 73."Romantic love is mental illness. But it’s a pleasurable one." —Fran Lebowitz 74.“Love is a lot like a backache: it doesn’t show up on X-rays, but you know it’s there.” — George Burns 75. “Love is an ocean of emotions entirely surrounded by expenses.” —Thomas Dewar 76.“You can’t put a price tag on love, but you can on all its accessories.” — Melanie Clark 77. “I love you more than coffee, but please don’t make me prove it.” – Elizabeth Evans 78.“If you love them in the morning with their eyes full of crust; if you love them at night with their hair full of rollers, chances are, you’re in love.” — Miles Davis 79."All you need is love. But a little chocolate now and then doesn’t hurt." — Charles M. Schulz 80.“Love can change a person the way a parent can change a baby — awkwardly, and often with a great deal of mess.” — Lemony Snicket Best Love Quotes for Girlfriend from the Heart 81.“If you live to be a hundred, I want to live to be a hundred minus one day so I never have to live without you.“ —A. A. Milne 82. "You are my love story, and I write you into everything I do, everything I see, everything I touch, and everything I dream, you are the words that fill my pages." — A.R Asher 83."I knew the second I met you that there was something about you I needed. Turns out it wasn't something about you at all. It was just you." —Jamie McGuire 84. “Do I love you? My God, if your love were a grain of sand, mine would be a universe of beaches.” —William Goldman 85."Love is the great miracle cure. Loving ourselves works miracles in our lives." —Louise L. Hay 86.“For the two of us, home isn’t a place. It is a person. And we are finally home.” —Stephanie Perkins 87. "How do I love thee? Let me count the ways. I love thee to the depth and breadth and height My soul can reach." —Elizabeth Barrett Browning 88.“You have bewitched me, body and soul, and I love, I love, I love you. I never wish to be parted from you from this day on.” —Mr Darcy, Pride and Prejudice 89."I will look at you across any room and think you are the most beautiful person I've ever seen for as long as I breathe." —A.R. Asher 90."I love you as certain dark things are to be loved, in secret, between the shadow and the soul." —Pablo Neruda Inspirational Love Quotes for Girlfriend

91.“Love recognizes no barriers. It jumps hurdles, leaps fences, penetrates walls to arrive at its destination full of hope.” — Maya Angelou 92.“The water shines only by the sun. And it is you who are my sun.” ― Charles De Leusse 93.“Your task is not to seek for love, but merely to seek and find all the barriers within yourself that you have built against it.” — Rumi 94.“The best thing to hold onto in life is each other.” ―Audrey Hepburn 95.“When you arise in the morning, think of what a precious privilege it is to be alive — to breathe, to think, to enjoy, to love.” — Marcus Aurelius 96. "A magnificence that comes out of your eyes, in your voice, in the way you stand there, in the way you walk. You're lit from within." —The Philadelphia Story 97.“It is not the hand that rocks the cradle that rules the world; it is the woman that holds the keys to the kingdom.” ―Shannon L. Alder 98.“Keep love in your heart. A life without it is like a sunless garden when the flowers are dead.” — Oscar Wilde 99.“Why do we have to listen to our hearts?” “Because, wherever your heart is, that is where you’ll find your treasure.” ― Paulo Coelho 100.“You yourself, as much as anybody in the entire universe, deserve your love and affection.” —Buddha Deep Love Quotes for Girlfriend 101.“Love many things, for therein lies the true strength, and whosoever loves much performs much, and can accomplish much, and what is done in love is done well.” — Vincent Van Gogh 102.“No matter what has happened, no matter what you have done, and no matter what will happen in the future… I will always be here to love you, I swear!” ― Kaushal Patel 103.“A healthy self-love means we have no compulsion to justify to ourselves or others why we take vacations, why we sleep late, why we buy new shoes, why we spoil ourselves from time to time. We feel comfortable doing things which add quality and beauty to life.” — Andrew Matthews 104.“If you dare, take my hand and take me to where your heart is. I want to feel what it’s like to love like you. — Unknown 105.“We are most alive when we're in love.”— John Updike 106. “You're always with yourself, so you might as well enjoy the company.” — Diane Von Furstenberg 107. “I cannot exist without you—I am forgetful of every thing but seeing you again—my Life seems to stop there—I see no further. You have absorb’d me.” ― John Keats 108. "Love is the whole thing. We are only pieces."― Rumi 109.“The journey is long, but don’t be afraid of anything, I will always be with you. Sharing happiness is an amazing thing, but sharing pain gives me the sense of love and togetherness. Be with me always.” ― Unknown 110.“Being deeply loved by someone gives you strength, while loving someone deeply gives you courage.” — Lao Tzu Long-distance Love Quotes for Girlfriend

111.“How lucky I am to have something that makes saying goodbye so hard.” —A.A. Milne 112. “The best and most beautiful things in the world cannot be seen or even touched. They must be felt with the heart.” — Helen Keller 113."I think I’d miss you even if we never met." —Nick in The Wedding Date 114.“I exist in two places, here and where you are.” —Margaret Atwood 115.“I don’t miss you and you alone – I miss you and me together.”—Unknown 116. “I can bear the distance but cannot imagine a life without you. For you, I will go through the distance and the heartaches. You are my one and only.” — Montana Lee 117.“I’m not here to grant you the extraordinary love you never had for yourself. I’m here, on my own accord, to love you. So that when you stare into my mirror eyes, you may see how extraordinary you are.” ―Kamand Kojouri 118.“I’m not telling you it is going to be easy- I am telling you it is going to be worth it.” — Art Williams 119. “Love has nothing to do with what you are expecting to get — only with what you are expecting to give — which is everything.” —Katharine Hepburn 120.“Everything will be okay in the end. If it’s not okay, then it’s not the end.” —John Lennon Emotional Love Quotes for Girlfriend 121.“I’ve fallen in love many times… but always with you.” —Unknown 122. "I could make you happy, make your dreams come true. Nothing that I wouldn't do. Go to the ends of the earth for you to make you feel my love." —Bob Dylan 123."I love you' begins by I, but it ends up by you." — Charles de Leusse 124.“The best love is the kind that awakens the soul; that makes us reach for more, that plants the fire in our hearts and brings peace to our minds. That’s what I hope to give you forever.” —Nicholas Sparks 125.“You were a risk, a mystery, and the most certain thing I’d ever known.” —Beau Taplin, Sweet Love Quotes for Girlfriend 126. "Being with you and not being with you is the only way I have to measure time." —Jorge Luis Borges 127.“I love you more than I have ever found a way to say to you.” —Ben Folds 128.“I love you more than I can express, or can ever hope to express.” —Jude Morgan 129. “Every day I’m convinced that I can’t possibly love you more… and every day I’m proven wrong.” —Steve Maraboli 130.“You know it’s love when all you want is that person to be happy, even if you’re not part of their happiness.” —Julia Roberts Conclusion Love stories are packed with emotions, romance, experiences, and some drama. You can always say 'I love you' to your partner but these love quotes for girlfriend will help you express your emotions perhaps a bit more eloquently. If your bae is sad, share funny quotes with her, or if she is feeling low, uplift her mood with inspirational love quotes. We have covered all types of quotes with you to share with your beloved. Make use of these and strengthen your bond..

