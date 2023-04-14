155 Deep Love Quotes to Express Your Deepest Love For Them

We, humans, have always tried to depict the essence of love in our works. They often refer to love as a divine force that resides within us. It'll be so shallow to describe it as 'just a feeling'. Love is an experience that shapes our lives, and expressing it is an important part of what makes us human. Although, as we grow older, expressing our love becomes more challenging. We often struggle to find the right words to express our emotions. That's where deep love quotes come in. These love quotes will help you articulate your feelings and reaffirm your love for your loved ones. Whether you're looking to express your love to your partner, your family, or your friends, these 155 deep love quotes can help you find the perfect words to convey your innermost feelings. So, go ahead and speak your love away with these beautiful and heartfelt quotes.

155 Deep Love Quotes to Express Your Love Like Never Before

Deep Heart Touching Love Quotes by Famous Personalities

Be warned, these quotes may unlock emotions within you that you never knew existed. Don’t shy away from sharing these quotes with those who come to your mind while reading them. Remember, there are only a few things as rewarding as expressing profound love to those closest to us.

“The best love is the kind that awakens the soul and makes us reach for more, that plants a fire in our hearts and brings peace to our minds. And that’s what you’ve given me." - Nicholas Sparks "Love is not about possession. Love is about appreciation." - Osho "Love moves you and stirs your very soul, in ways that you’ll never know - such is the power of love” - Unknown. "Love is composed of a single soul inhabiting two bodies." - Aristotle "The greatest happiness of life is the conviction that we are loved; loved for ourselves, or rather, loved despite ourselves." - Victor Hugo "The greatest thing you'll ever learn is just to love and be loved in return." - Moulin Rouge "Love is a choice you make from moment to moment." - Barbara De Angelis "Love is like a beautiful flower which I may not touch, but whose fragrance makes the garden a place of delight just the same." - Helen Keller "I love you not because of who you are, but because of who I am when I am with you." - Elizabeth Barrett Browning "To love and be loved is to feel the sun from both sides." - David Viscott "I carry your heart with me (I carry it in my heart)" - E.E. Cummings "Love is not only something you feel, it is something you do." - David Wilkerson "Love is the only force capable of transforming an enemy into a friend." - Martin Luther King Jr. "I have waited for this opportunity for more than half a century, to repeat to you once again my vow of eternal fidelity and everlasting love." - Gabriel Garcia Marquez "To love someone means to see them as God intended them." - Fyodor Dostoevsky “Love is an untamed energy that can't be controlled or predicted. It's like a wild horse, running free, and if you can't keep up with it or handle it, it will run over you." - Esther Perel "Whatever our souls are made of, his and mine are the same." — Emily Brontë "True love is eternal, infinite, and always like itself. It is equal and pure, without violent demonstrations: it is seen with white hairs and is always young in the heart." — Honore de Balzac "To be fully seen by somebody, then, and be loved anyhow—this is a human offering that can border on miraculous." — Elizabeth Gilbert "Your words are my food, your breath my wine. You are everything to me." — Sarah Bernhardt. "Life is a flower of which love is the honey." - Victor Hugo. "Nothing is more exhilarating than the feeling of being in love with you.” — Unknown. "The simple lack of her is more to me than others' presence." — Edward Thomas "From the depths of the furnace of my being, a river of love burst forth, a torrent of passion. My love will not be denied or betrayed, even unto the end of time." - Edgar Allan Poe. "Sometimes two people have to fall apart to realize how much they need to fall back together.” - Colleen Hoover "Love is like the wind, you can't see it but you can feel it." — Nicholas Sparks "You are the source of my joy, the center of my world, and the whole of my heart." — Unknown "I would rather spend one lifetime with you than face all the ages of this world alone." — J.R.R. Tolkien "When I saw you I fell in love, and you smiled because you knew." — Arrigo Boito "I love you for everything you are and everything you’ll be." — Unknown "I became blinded by love after witnessing how beautiful you are both inside out.”." — Unknown. "Love is not about how many days, weeks, or months you've been together, it's all about how much you love each other every day." — Unknown " I fall in love with just the sight of you and it’s every time you walk by." — Unknown "To win in love is the best thing, but to lose in love is an even greater feeling - it makes poets out of ordinary men” — Unknown. "I love you. I am who I am because of you. You are every reason, every hope, and every dream I've ever had, and no matter what happens to us in the future, every day we are together is the greatest day of my life." — Nicholas Sparks “Your memory feels like home to me. So whenever my mind wanders, it always finds its way back to you.” ― Ranata Suzuki. “You know you’re in love when you have a piece of them embedded in your soul” — Unknown. “I meant it when I said I didn’t believe in love at first sight. It takes time to really, truly fall for someone. Yet I believe in a moment. A moment when you glimpse the truth within someone, and they glimpse the truth within you. In that moment, you don’t belong to yourself any longer, not completely. Part of you belongs to him; part of him belongs to you. After that, you can’t take it back, no matter how much you want to, no matter how hard you try.” ― Claudia Gray, A Thousand Pieces of You “I see these lights, every time I look into your eyes. It crosses my heart, and make me feel in love.” – Jayson Engay. “A decade without is nothing compared to a day with you.” – Giovannie de Sadeleer. “Take me to that special place where the sea becomes the sky where day fades into night so easily when we kiss.” – Melody Lee. “I will remember the feel of her hand around mine for the rest of my life.” – Meg Leder. “You don’t love someone because of their looks or their clothes or their car. You love them because they sing a song only your heart can understand.” – Oscar Wilde “I love you, and I will love you until I die, and if there’s a life after that, I’ll love you then.” – Cassandra Clare. “Love is when someone gives you a piece of your soul that you never knew was missing.” – Torquato Tasso

Deep Short Love Quotes

These concise yet profound love quotes encapsulate a vast ocean of emotions that stem from the experience of deep love in just a few words. If you value brevity and believe in conveying maximum meaning with minimal words, these are the ideal deep short love quotes for you

“Love is the music that transcends time and echoes through eternity." "The love for you is infinite, immeasurable like the vastness of the ocean" "In your arms, I find my home and my heart finally finds peace." "Love is an unbreakable bond that connects two souls forever." "You touched my soul before you even touched my skin." "Love is a powerful force that has the capacity to conquer even the darkest of nights." "My love for you is not just a flame, it's a raging fire that burns eternally." "Your love is the gravity that keeps me grounded, yet also gives me wings to fly." "Love is not just a noun, it's a verb that requires action, trust, and commitment." "In your eyes, I see a reflection of my soul, and I know I am truly loved." "Love is the poetry of the heart, and you are the perfect muse for mine." "I am grateful for every moment I get to spend with you, for in those moments, I experience true love." "The essence of true love is not in finding someone who completes you, but in finding someone who accepts and loves you for who you are." "Love is not just a destination, it's the journey that we embark upon together." "With every breath I take, I am reminded of your love, and I am grateful for the gift of you in my life." "The depth of my love for you is like an ocean, vast and endless." "In your embrace, I find solace and comfort, and my heart beats in sync with yours." "Love is the bridge that connects two hearts, and I am grateful that we have built this bridge together." "With you, I have found the missing piece of my puzzle, and my life is now complete." "Love is not just a word, it's a feeling that fills every part of my being when I am with you."

Heart Touching Deep Love Quotes for Him by Famous Personalities

In a world of instant messaging, it's easy for the true emotions of deep love to get diluted in emojis. These heartfelt words will remind him that he's the only true love of your life.

“In vain have I struggled. It will not do. My feelings will not be repressed. You must allow me to tell you how ardently I admire and love you.” – Jane Austen “As he read, I fell in love the way you fall asleep: slowly, and then all at once.” – John Green “I saw that you were perfect, and so I loved you. Then I saw that you were not perfect, and I loved you even more.” – Angelita Lim “When someone loves you, it’s like having a blanket all round your heart.” – Helen Fielding “Being with you and not being with you is the only way I have to measure time.” – Jorge Borges “Loved you yesterday, love you still, always have, always will.” – Elaine Davis “I swear I couldn’t love you more than I do right now, and yet I know I will tomorrow.” – Leo Christopher “You know it’s love when all you want is that person to be happy, even if you’re not part of their happiness.” – Julia Roberts “When I say I love you more, I don’t mean I love you more than you love me. I mean I love you more than the bad days ahead of us, I love you more than any fight we will ever have. I love you more than the distance between us, I love you more than any obstacle that could try and come between us. I love you the most.” – Unknown “Love creeps into the heart like a breeze, soft and almost unnoticed. If you feed it well and feed it enough, it becomes a storm that can engulf all” —Unknown. “I love you and that’s the beginning and end of everything.” – F. Scott Fitzgerald “Your hand touching mine. this is how galaxies collide.” – Sanober Khan “Our conversations are like beautiful lyrics, our laughter is like music. And when we are together, we create a melody that could be replayed over and over again.” – Nicholas Sparks “I am in you and you in me, mutual in divine love.” – William Blake “You have me. Until every last star in the galaxy dies. You have me.” – Amie Kaufman

Deep Love Quotes for Her by Famous Personalities

Love is an incredible experience, and it's even more amazing when the feeling is mutual. Make her feel like the most important person in your life by dedicating one of these quotes that resonate with you.

1. “I am very indecisive and always have trouble picking my favorite anything. But, without a doubt, you are my favorite everything.” - Unknown.

2. “If you live to be a hundred, I want to live to be a hundred minus one day so I never have to live without you.” – A. A. Milne

“Take my hand, take my whole life too. For I can’t help falling in love with you.” – Elvis Presley

3. “Thinking of you keeps me awake. Dreaming of you keeps me asleep. Being with you keeps me alive.” – Unknown

4. “Love is not a feeling, Mr. Burns. It's an ability." - The Simpsons

5. “My love for you runs deeper than the oceans and wider than the skies, and I will cherish and adore you for all eternity." - Unknown.

6. "You are my today and all of my tomorrows." - Leo Christopher

7. "The greatest thing you'll ever learn is just to love and be loved in return." - Nat King Cole

8. "You have bewitched me, body and soul, and I love, I love, I love you. I never wish to be parted from you from this day on." – Pride and Prejudice.

9. "I said I love you and that's forever

And this I promise from the heart

I could not love you any better

I love you just the way you are."– Billy Joel, "Just the Way You Are"

10. “So, I love you because the entire universe conspired to help me find you.” – Paulo Coelho

11. "You are the love of my life, the fire in my soul, and the beating of my heart. I promise to love you deeply and fiercely every day."

12. "You pierce my soul. I am half agony, half hope." - Jane Austen

13. "In your light, I learn how to love. In your beauty, how to make poems. You dance inside my chest where no one sees you, but sometimes I do, and that sight becomes this art." - Rumi

14. "I am yours, don't give myself back to me." - Rumi

"I love you more than there are stars in the sky and fish in the sea." - Nicholas Sparks

15. “ It's a miracle

Just like the sunshine makes the flower grow

That's just the way you change my whole life show

Through the sunshine of your tender love."

– Stevie Wonder, "Thank You Love" lyrics

16. "You're the sail of my love boat,

You're the captain and crew;

You will always be my necessity—

I'd be lost without you." – Hold Everything.

17. "The depth of my love for you is immeasurable, and the intensity of my desire to be with you is indescribable." - Unknown.

18. "I never knew how much love my heart could hold until I met you. You are the missing piece that makes me whole." - Unknown.

Romantic Deep Short Love Quotes

It’s important to express deep love and affection for your partner to strengthen a romantic relationship. Short but powerful love quotes can help convey those feelings in a concise and impactful way.

"My heart beats faster and my soul sings louder with every thought of you. You are the music of my life." "My love for you is boundless, it has no end and will never fade away." "I love you more than words can say, more than actions can show, and more than you will ever know." "You are my anchor in life's rough sea. I am grateful for every moment we spend together." "In a world full of chaos, you are my calm. You are the serenity that my soul needs." "Love isn’t just a feeling, it's a decision. I choose to love you every day, in every way." "You are the reason I believe in fairy tales. With you, anything is possible." "My heart is a garden, and you are the sunshine that helps my love grow." "Being with you feels like home, no matter where we are. You are my safe haven." "I never knew true happiness until I met you. Thank you for being my forever." "You are not just my partner, you are my best friend. I can't imagine life without you." "Your love is the oxygen that keeps me alive. I am incomplete without you." "I don't need a thousand reasons to love you, one reason is enough: you are you." "I am not afraid of the future because I have you by my side. Together, we can conquer anything." "Your love is my shelter, my peace, my everything. I am blessed to have you." "You are the melody in my heart and the rhythm to my songs. I am forever grateful for you." "I don't believe in perfection, but with you, everything feels perfect. You are my happily ever after." "You are the rainbow after the storm, the light in the darkness, and the hope in despair. You are my everything."

Meaningful Deep Short Love Quotes by Famous Personalities

These short love quotes are a great way to express your feelings towards your loved one, whether romantic or otherwise. These quotes capture the essence of love in just a few words and will leave a lasting impression on those who read them.

"I loved her against reason, against promise, against peace, against hope, against happiness, against all discouragement that could be." - Charles Dickens "Love is not love which alters when it alteration finds." - William Shakespeare I have never loved anyone the way I love you. You're my forever." - Noah Shaw, from The Unbecoming of Mara Dyer by Michelle Hodkin. "Love is not just a feeling, it's a commitment to care for another person's heart." - Kahlil, from the movie If Beale Street Could Talk. In your eyes, I found the love and acceptance that I've been searching for my whole life." - Lara Jean Covey, from To All the Boys I've Loved Before by Jenny Han "My love for you is a journey, starting at forever and ending at never." - Lang Leav, from Love & Misadventure. "When I am with you, I am home. You are my safe haven, my heart's resting place." - Tris Prior, from Divergent by Veronica Roth "Loving you is not just a choice, it's a part of who I am." - Jamie Sullivan, from the movie A Walk to Remember "You are the light that shines through my darkness, the beacon that guides me to love." - Jace Wayland, from The Mortal Instruments series by Cassandra Clare "I never believed in destiny until I met you. You were always meant to be the love of my life." - Emma Corrigan, from Can You Keep a Secret? by Sophie Kinsella "The moment I saw you, I knew that I had found the missing piece of my soul." - Hazel Grace Lancaster, from The Fault in Our Stars by John Green "You are my forever person, the one who makes every moment of life worth living." - Louisa Clark, from Me Before You by Jojo Moyes "You are my heart's compass, always pointing me in the direction of love." - Four, from Divergent by Veronica Roth "In a world full of chaos, you are my constant, my forever, my home." - Warner, from the Shatter Me series by Tahereh Mafi "A heart worth loving is one you understand, even in silence.” ― Shannon Alder "You are the dream I never knew I had, the love I never thought I'd find." - Etienne St. Clair, from Anna and the French Kiss by Stephanie Perkins "I never believed in love until I met you. You showed me that true love can change everything." - Hermione Granger, Harry Potter series. "You are the missing piece in my heart, the one that makes me whole." - Edward Cullen, Twilight series. "Love is not just a feeling, it's an action. It's choosing to be there for someone even when it's hard." - Jamie Sullivan, A Walk to Remember "I fell in love with you not for how you look, but for who you are." - Don Tillman, The Rosie Project "You don't fall in love with someone's looks, you fall in love with their soul." - Samantha Jones, Sex and the City. "Love looks not with the eyes, but with the mind, and therefore is winged Cupid painted blind." - William Shakespeare

Short Deep True Love Quotes by Famous Personalities

To help you communicate your love in a simple yet profound way, here are some deep short love quotes by famous characters that can be used as captions or just a light read to make your heart skip a beat.

“She's an old soul with young eyes, a vintage heart, and a beautiful mind.” ― Nicole Lyons. "Love recognizes no barriers. It jumps hurdles, leaps fences, penetrates walls to arrive at its destination full of hope." - Maya Angelou. “Love is selflessness, not selfishness." - Shri Krishna. “Love is a process of self-annihilation” — Sadhguru. “To fall in love with someone's thoughts - the most intimate, splendid romance.” ― Sanober Khan. “A hundred hearts would be too few to carry all my love for you.” – Henry Wadsworth. “You think you’re one of the millions but you’re one in a million to me.” – Brad Paisley. “It’s you, because no one else makes sense” - Perry Poetry. “You are enough, a thousand times enough” - Unknown. “You’re the best thing I never knew I needed. So now it’s so clear I need you here always.” – Ne-Yo “I knew I loved you before I met you.” – Savage Garden. “You are my paradise and I would happily get stranded on you for a lifetime.” "Love is an irresistible desire to be irresistibly desired." - Sarah Bernhardt “Oh, how a quiet love can drown out every fear." — Jessica Katoff. "It's like my life isn't even real to me unless you're there and you're in it and I'm sharing it with you." – Gilmore Girls.

These aforementioned 155 deep love quotes serve as a testament to the enduring power and beauty of this complex human experience. If you're looking to express your feelings or just like reading insights on love, count on them, as they will surely offer a wealth of inspiration and wisdom.

