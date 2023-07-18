Love Failure Quotes: Turning Pain into Growth And Empowerment

In the realm of love failure, the journey toward the wrong relationship can be tumultuous, leaving you shattered, adrift, painful memory, and engulfed in sadness. Expressing inner turmoil can be challenging in the face of bad memory. Still, love failure quotes can offer solace and empathy to those navigating the aftermath of a failed relationship. This article aims to extend solace and empathy to those seeking solace in love failure quotes as they navigate the aftermath of a failed relationship.

The end of a relationship, whether through divorce or drifting apart, can leave one with the worst feeling, impacting their complete life. Consequently, reconciling these complex emotions and embarking on the healing process can be an uphill battle. It is natural for individuals to turn to the vast expanse of the internet, where anonymous sources offer comfort and elucidation, becoming a guiding light in the quest for understanding amidst heartbreak.

101 Love Failure Quotes: Happy Moments And Healing Words

If you've experienced a broken heart and lost faith in love, this article is dedicated to you. Within its pages, you'll find a curated compilation of love failure quotes that touch the depths of your emotions, guiding you through the anguish of heartbreak. Losing a special person can inflict immense pain, making it one of life's most formidable trials.

When embarking on the tumultuous journey of emotions caused by a breakup, it becomes crucial to actively seek out every form of assistance and support available, helping you heal from this profoundly traumatic experience and rediscover true happiness.

Quotes About Failed Relationships

1. “Letting go does not mean you’re giving up, it simply means you’re making a conscious choice to acknowledge that something is out of your control.” — James A. Murphy

2. “Now, defeating kryptonite and getting over a broken heart is incredibly tough. It’s also wildly empowering. But the even bigger victory is finally living your own life again without the constant presence of heartache.” — Greg Behrendt

3. “Relationships end, but they don’t end your life. But people do often spend more time finding out about failed relationships than finding successful ones.” — Steve Martin

4. “Pleasure of love lasts but a moment, pain of love lasts a lifetime.” — Bette Davis

5. “Until you let go of all the toxic people in your life, you will never be able to grow to your fullest potential. Let them go so you can grow.” — Anonymous

6. “Just because a relationship ended doesn’t mean two people stopped loving each other. They just stopped hurting each other.” — Anonymous

7. “Stop looking at the end of a relationship as a failure. Leaving it behind can be a courageous choice — and an opportunity for you to be honest and authentic.” — Georgia Kolias

Advertisement

8. “Love never dies a natural death. It dies because we don’t know how to replenish its source. It dies of blindness and errors and betrayals. It dies of illness and wounds; it dies of weariness, of withering, of tarnishing.” — Anais Nin

9. “Relationships are never a waste of time. They might fail to bring you what you want, but they end up teaching you what you don’t want.” — Anonymous

10. “A sad thing in life is that sometimes you meet someone who means a lot to you only to find out in the end that it was never bound to be and you just have to let go.” — Dave Matthews Band

11. “Almost all of our relationships begin and most of them continue as forms of mutual exploitation, a mental or physical barter, to be terminated when one or both parties run out of goods.” — Wiston Auden

12. “You’ll slowly start seeing life beyond the breakup, and eventually life won’t be about the breakup at all.” — Lesley Robins

13. “When things aren’t going your way, like during this breakup, you must fight for your own happiness. If you keep looking on the outside for validation, especially from a man, you will lose.” — Lesley Robins

14. “None of us knew how terribly these two fine people suffered in secret. I do not think that they ever stopped loving each other, but deep down in their nature they did not belong to one another.” — Hermann Hesse

15. “Love is unconditional, relationships are not.” — Grant Gudmundson

16. “No matter your role in this breakup, whether you were dumped or you walked away, it takes serious courage and resiliency to make it through to the other side.” — Samantha Burns

17. “Ending a long-term relationship is extremely tough, and recovering from the issues you’ve had in the relationship is even tougher and takes time.” — Jyoti Patel

18. “Although breakups can feel unbearable, we don’t die from them.” — Rachel Sussman

19. “Ending something doesn’t have to be filled with regret, anger, or negativity. We have experiences and memories that serve a purpose.” — Omar Lee

20. “It was a great thing that I was with you, but now it must come to an end; we must forget it.” — Anonymous

Advertisement

Quotes About Failure: Find Solace in the Saddest Lines

21. “I wish I could have known that we would still end this so I could have saved myself as well.” — Anonymous

22. “Look and see and realize that the world is better without him in it, you were right to end it.” — Anonymous

23. “People try to find the best things with the wrong people only to end up failing so badly too.” — Anonymous

24. “I was wondering when it would be, our end of a relationship. But now here we are, both hurt.” — Anonymous

25. “Even the best things in this life can fall apart as we are now.” — Anonymous

26. “It ended sadly. The kind of ending where you wait together, holding hands and weeping, while off in another room, love slowly dies.” — Abigail Thomas

27. “Even the best of friends face conflicts, but that needn’t mean the end of the relationship.” — Anonymous

28. “I’m here and I’m there, couldn’t see past the end of my beer, at what was getting near or the silence after the cheers.” — Mike Skinner

29. “Real heartbreak is unmistakable, from the intensity of the emotional pain it causes to the totality with which it takes over our mind and even our body. We think of nothing else.” — Guy Winch

30. “You’ve felt the grief and sadness along with the anger associated with your breakup. Your body is literally a giant tank filled with emotions, and they need to be released.” — Andi Dorfman

31. “The end of a relationship is not always a failure. Sometimes all the love in the world is not enough to save something. In these cases, it is not a matter of fault from either person. Some things cannot be, it’s as simple as that.” — Ashly Lorenzana

32. "It's amazing how someone can break your heart, but you still love them with all the little pieces." — Ella Harper

33. "A broken heart is just the growing pains necessary so that you can love more completely when the real thing comes along." — J.S.B. Morse

34. “When we try to save something that is already dead, we will fail miserably.” — Anonymous

Advertisement

35. “Think about any attachments that are depleting your emotional reserves. Consider letting them go.” — Oprah Winfrey

36. “You would not believe this but someday, you will realize that ending it was better for us.” — Anonymous

37. “Unlike real hurricanes, heartbreak has no eye — it offers no reprieve and it leaves no place to take shelter. We thus remain exposed, drenched, and miserable until it passes.” — Guy Winch

38. “One of the most unfortunate realities of heartbreak is that our ‘natural’ responses often do us more harm than good.” — Guy Winch

39. “This marks the end, and as much as I hate it, we must both accept that this is for the better.” — Anonymous

40. "It is better to have loved and lost than never to have loved at all." — Alfred Lord Tennyson

Failure Motivational Quotes

41. “Getting even with the person that broke your heart will never give you peace. The only thing that will heal your wounds is believing that God loves you enough to bring someone else into your life to respect you and love you in the way you deserve!” — Shannon L. Alder

42. "The saddest thing about love is not betrayal or separation, but the fact that you'll never be the same person again." — Lang Leav

43. "Sometimes, the person you'd take a bullet for ends up being the one behind the gun." — Anonymous

44. "You can close your eyes to things you don't want to see, but you can't close your heart to things you don't want to feel." — Johnny Depp

45. “You can love them, forgive them, want good things for them…but still move on without them.” — Mandy Hale

46. “If love breaks more than a heart, maybe it’s a sign and time to step out.” — Anthony Liccione

47. “The loss of love is not nearly as painful as our resistance to accepting it is.” — Tigress Luv

48. “Just because a relationship ends, it doesn’t mean it’s not worth having.” — Sarah Mlynowski

49. “Never regret. If it’s good, it’s wonderful. If it’s bad, it’s experience.” — Victoria Holt

50. "You can't buy love, but you can pay heavily for it." — Henny Youngman

Advertisement

51. “It is better to end something and start another than to imprison yourself in hoping for the impossible.” — Anonymous

52. “Oh, it was meant to be. It just wasn’t meant to last.” — Kate McGahan

53. “If your love broke apart when you least expected it to, maybe it was meant to break apart.” — Anonymous

54. “We mistakenly assume that if our partners love us they will react and behave in certain ways — the ways we react and behave when we love someone.” — John Gray

55. “And maybe, for now, a happy ending doesn’t include a relationship. Maybe it’s you, on your own, picking up the pieces and starting over, freeing yourself up for something better in the future. Maybe the happy ending is just…moving on.” — Anonymous

56. “We had more in common than I thought we did. You were my priority. You were your priority.” — Kate McGahan

Relationship Failure Quotes

57. “Do what you did at the beginning of a relationship and there won’t be an end.” — Tony Robbins

58. “Some of us think holding on makes us strong, but sometimes it is letting go.” — Herman Hesse

59. “Friendship often ends in love, but love in friendship - never.” — Charles Caleb Colton

60. “We must celebrate this moment, though it is hard, that we are finally free from what we had.” — Anonymous

61. “You learn more about someone at the end of a relationship than at the beginning.” — Anonymous

62. “Sometimes good things fall apart so better things can fall together.” — Marilyn Monroe

63. “Sometimes you have to forget what you want to remember what you deserve.” — Anonymous

64. “I thought I was strong holding on to you, but I am stronger now letting you go.” — Anonymous

65. “The thing is that love eventually dies if the flame is not kept tended to, and that is truly sad.” — Anonymous

66. “Maybe we were never meant for each other, we were just meant to be a lesson to one another.” — Anonymous

67. “I still think that one day, someone will help me prove that love can last for a lifetime.” — Anonymous

Advertisement

68. “If a relationship is to evolve, it must go through a series of endings.” — Christopher Morley

69. “If you are not sure where you stand with someone, then it might be time to start walking.” — Anonymous

70. “Your heart breaks when you find a love that is not for you, so just let love find you.” — Anonymous

Quotes About Failing Relationships

71. “Though our relationship has ended, I still love you all the same, it was worth it all.” — Anonymous

72. “It is sad when a relationship fails, but it is better to know it early on than later after marriage.” — Anonymous

73. “What we had was magical, it was beautiful, and yet here we are at the end of our relationship, girl.” — Anonymous

74. “Going through a breakup is actually very similar to grieving a death. You’re grieving the loss of someone you love and learning to live life without them by your side.” — Samantha Burns

75. “When you think this pain is all you deserve, you are right. You are the only one that can decide how long you will walk in hell.” — Shannon L. Alder

76. “Any time you end a relationship, and everyone has ended plenty in their life, it’s always a tough thing and hard to get over.” — Adam Brody

77. “End the relationships and cry once. Believe me, it’s better than being with them and crying daily…” — Chandramoy Indu

78. “Relationships end too soon because people stop putting the same effort to keep you as they did to win you.” — Anonymous

79. “We all deserve to be with someone who makes us happy, not someone who makes us miserable.” — Anonymous

80. “Even if you initiated your split, you are going to be overcome with interminable sorrow. You are not only mourning the loss of someone significant in your life, but saying farewell to your dreams of an eternity together.” — Rachel Sussman

81. “One of the reasons why relations end is because one is doing everything to save it, and the other is finding every way to end it.” — Anonymous

82. “I need to tell you that we must stop what we have before it becomes more and more toxic.” — Anonymous

Advertisement

Failed Relationship Quotes

83. “So often the end of a love affair is death by a thousand cuts, so often its survival is life by a thousand stitches.” — Robert Brault

84. “The end that we had was not the greatest, but it taught me a great deal, that is the truth.” — Anonymous

85. “I will live my life, even without you here by my side. That is the path I must take from now on.” — Anonymous

86. “Ever has it been that love knows not its own death until the hour of separation.” — Khalil Gibran

87. “There comes a time when you have to choose between turning the page and closing the book.” — Anonymous

88. “In any relationship in which two people become one, the end result is two half people.” — Wayne Dyer

89. "Sometimes the one who broke your heart is the one who teaches you how to heal it." — Anonymous

90. "The pain of love lost is temporary, but the lessons learned are everlasting." — Anonymous

91. "It takes a strong heart to heal from a broken one." — Anonymous

92. “To meet, to know, to love and then to part, is the sad tale of many a heart.” — Samuel Taylor Coleridge

93. “Though what we had has ended, our life hasn’t, so let us go out there and find a new love for us.” — Anonymous

94. "The saddest thing about betrayal is that it never comes from your enemies, but from those you trust the most." — Anonymous

95. "Heartbreak could be lived with if it weren't accompanied by regret." — Laura Kasischke

Advertisement

96. "There is a sacredness in tears. They are not a mark of weakness but of power. They speak more eloquently than ten thousand tongues. They are the messengers of overwhelming grief, of deep contrition, and of unspeakable love." — Washington Irving

97. "It's hard to forget someone who gave you so much to remember." — Anonymous

98. “Celebrate endings — for they precede new beginnings.” — Jonathan Lockwood Huie

99. “In the end, there doesn’t have to be anyone who understands you. There just has to be someone who wants to.” — Robert Brault

100. "The greater your capacity to love, the greater your capacity to feel the pain." — Jennifer Aniston

101. “Nothing in the universe can stop you from letting go and starting over.” — Guy Finley

Conclusion

Here are our inspiring 101 Love Failure Quotes to help you comfort your healing heart. While the relationship may have brought immense love and cherished memories, it may have also introduced moments of sadness and loneliness, prompting you to delve into the depths of your emotions and come out as the deepest person. In the journey from being strangers to lovers, precious moments shape our lives. However, when circumstances lead to parting ways, it can benefit both individuals' mental well-being. These quotes remind us of the complexities of love and the resilience of the human spirit, guiding us through the depths of our emotions.

ALSO READ: 120 Bittersweet Sad Love Quotes: Resonate with Your Soul

121 Inspirational Quotes After a Breakup to Help You Move On