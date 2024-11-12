The Great Indian Kapil Show 2: Sudha Murthy shares THIS advice for boys; catches Kapil Sharma’s lie as he tries to fool her

The Great Indian Kapil Show welcomes famous business tycoons Deepinder Goyal and his wife Gia Goyal, Narayana Murthy, and Sudha Murthy in the recent episode. Mrs Murthy who has appeared on Kapil Sharma’s show before never fails to impress with her witty statements and sense of humor. This time she shared advice for the young boys which led to a fun banter between her and host Kapil Sharma.

Sudha Murthy says, “I tell this thing to boys these days that they should learn how to cook. Archana Puran Singh agrees, “Absolutely.” Mrs Murthy adds, “They should help their wife to cook, unlike in the old days when their moms did everything. They should help. Otherwise, it becomes difficult.”

Watch the clip below:

Kapil agrees and immediately says, “Mein subah hi bartan dhoke aaya hu. (I washed the utensils this morning).” The philanthropist-author asks Kapil to show his hands. Laughing, the host says that he has washed his hands. But it’s not easy to fool Mrs. Murthy as she replies, “Nahi, aap agar bartan dhote tohh aapka haat ka lakir alag hote hain. Aapka bohot achha hain, aap kuch nahi kiya hain. Mujhse panga maat lena, Kapil ji, mujhe malum hota hain.”

“(If you had washed the utensils, the lines on the palm of your hand would be different. Yours are smooth, you haven’t done anything. Don’t fool me, Kapil, I know everything)”

Everyone laughs out as she catches Sharma’s lies. The clip is uploaded on the official Instagram handle of the show with the caption, “Nobody is safe from Sudha ji”

Netizens expressed their admiration and love for the author as they commented, “She is sooooooooo adorable. Gosh I believe the only woman with 0 haters in India.” Another user wrote, “Best convo that came from Kapil show!”

The Great Indian Kapil Show season 2 features Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Rajiv Thakur, Sunil Grover, Archana Puran Singh, and many others. The upcoming episode will feature Navjot Singh Sidhu and his better half and Harbhajan Singh and his wife, Geeta Basra as the guests.

