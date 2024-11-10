The Great Indian Kapil Show: Sudha Murthy recalls Narayan Murthy arrived two hours late to meet her dad for first time; latter admits being 'playful'

The latest episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show featured special guests Narayan Murthy and Sudha Murthy, along with Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal and his wife, Gia Goyal. During a heartfelt conversation, Kapil Sharma asked Sudha whether it was true that Narayan had arrived two hours late when meeting her father for the first time regarding their marriage. Sudha confirmed this and shared further details.

Kapil asked Sudha Murthy, "Somewhere I read that when you went to meet her, see her the first time, you (Narayan) arrived two hours late. Didn't you think that the boy showed up two hours late to meet you, and if you married him, you'd only write books in the future since he'd never have time for you?"

She responded, "No, my father asked me a question. ‘What does Narayan Murthy do?’ Narayan Murthy told him, ‘I aspire to join politics. I want to join a communist party. I want to open an orphanage.’ So, my father thought, ‘The boy is saying all of this even before getting married. How much does he earn?’ Because my father saw me as his prize."

The Rajya Sabha member added that her dad was concerned about whether her future husband would also be an engineer, as in those days, engineering was not a common profession. Recalling the first meeting, Sudha explained, "He wanted to impress my father, so he took a taxi, but the taxi broke down on the way. My father was a stickler for punctuality because he was a professor."

Sudha Murthy said that her dad questioned how Narayan could be a good husband if he was already two hours late in meeting his future father-in-law. Meanwhile, Narayan Murthy remarked, "I think there was also a little playfulness in me. I was much younger, and I thought, ‘It's okay. Let him get a little angry.’ I was a bit adventurous."

