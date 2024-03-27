60+ Powerful Inner Beauty Quotes for Self-love And Positivity

William Shakespeare once said, “Beauty is bought by judgment of the eye.” In the modern 21st century that we live in today, it's difficult to avoid superficialities and focus on the inner self. But truth be told — when it comes to beauty, despite what people tell you, what's on the inside matters much more than what's on the outside. This is why the importance of inner beauty has been talked about for centuries. If you’re feeling lost due to a lack of self-confidence, swayed by the societal expectations that want everyone to have a striking personality— here are some beautiful inner beauty quotes to uplift your spirits and practice self-love.

Real beauty comes from within — a person who is emotionally available for others shines more beautifully than a person who never lends a helping hand to those in need. Beauty on the inside, as we talk about is characterized by the good qualities and traits that a person possesses — it is the beauty of the heart and we can feel it, but not see it, and that is what makes it so special and irresistible. But sadly a few people place more emphasis on the physical aspect of beauty, which can shake anybody’s confidence and make them feel low about themselves. This is where these beautiful inner beauty and self-love quotes come into play to reignite your spirits. As we go through them, remember — you’re beautiful the way you are!

65 Famous Inner Beauty Quotes

“Beauty is not in the face; beauty is a light in the heart.” - Kahlil Gibran “It’s that heart of gold and stardust shine that makes you beautiful.” - R.M. Broderick “Inner beauty should be the most important part of improving one's self.” - Priscilla Presley “The beauty of a woman is not in a facial mole, but true beauty in a woman is reflected in her soul. It is the caring that she lovingly gives, the passion that she knows.” - Audrey Hepburn “Beauty is in the heart of the beholder.” - H. G. Wells “People are like stained-glass windows. They sparkle and shine when the sun is out, but when the darkness sets in, their true beauty is revealed only if there is a light from within.” - Elisabeth Kübler-Ross “Whole life is a search for beauty. But, when the beauty is found inside, the search ends and a beautiful journey begins.” - Harshit Walia “Inner beauty radiates from within, and there's nothing more beautiful than when a woman feels beautiful on the inside.” - Erin Heatherton “The best part of beauty is that which no picture can express.”- P.C. Cast, Betrayed A pure heart is superlatively rare and even more attractive.” - J.S.B. Morse, Now and at the Hour of Our Death “True beauty could be discovered only by one who mentally complete the incomplete.” - Kakuzō Okakura, The Book of Tea “Having inner beauty is something you develop on your own, and I like to think I have that.” — Cindy Margolis “There is nothing more beautiful than someone who goes out of their way to make life beautiful for others.” - Mandy Hale, The Single Woman: Life, Love, and a Dash of Sass “Happiness and confidence are the prettiest things you can wear.” - Taylor Swift “As we all know, there is inner beauty and outer beauty. If we examine inner beauty, to me there is nothing more beautiful than inner peace, in a man or a woman.” - Alice Greczyn “Beauty is not who you are on the outside, it is the wisdom and time you gave away to save another struggling soul like you.” - Shannon L. Alder “Groom yourself with a comb of confidence and inner beauty.” - Suyasha Subedi “Outer beauty is transient, but the inner beauty of a kind heart gets brighter with time. Be kind and get prettier forever.” - Debasish Mridha “I just want to say to women, 'Be yourself — it's the inner beauty that counts. You are your own best friend, the key to your own happiness, and as soon as you understand that — and it takes a few heartbreaks — you can be happy.” - Cherie Lunghi “Outer beauty attracts, but inner beauty captivates.” - Kate Angell, Squeeze Play “Beauty is an expression of the inner and outer simplicity, kindness, and uniqueness of a person.” - Debasish Mridha “I really do believe that inner beauty is so much more than any kind of outer beauty.” - Rachele Brooke Smith “We see the beauty within and cannot say no.” - Dave Eggers, A Heartbreaking Work of Staggering Genius “If people were more concerned with how they looked on the inside, then on the outside, the world would be a nicer place to exist.” - David Walsh “At the core of your heart, you are perfect and pure. No one and nothing can alter that.” - Amit Ray, Meditation: Insights and Inspirations “Be kind. It will reveal your true inner beauty.” - Debasish Mridha “Beauty is about enhancing what you have. Let yourself shine through.” - Janelle Monae “That’s always seemed so ridiculous to me, that people want to be around someone because they’re pretty. It’s like picking your breakfast cereals based on color instead of taste.” - John Green “What you do, the way you think makes you beautiful.” - Scott Westerfeld “Beauty shouldn’t be about changing yourself to achieve an ideal or be more socially acceptable. Real beauty, the interesting, truly pleasing kind, is about honoring the beauty within you and without you. It’s about knowing that someone else’s definition of pretty has no hold over you.” - Golda Poretsky

Inner Beauty Quotes for Instagram

26. “I’m convinced that inner beauty radiates from within, making someone even more attractive.” - Ellen DeGeneres

27. “Compassion is all inclusive. Compassion knows no boundaries. Compassion comes with awareness, and awareness breaks all narrow territories.” - Amit Ray, Nonviolence: The Transforming Power

28. “When you’re a beautiful person on the inside, nothing in the world can change that about you. Jealousy is the result of one’s lack of self-confidence, self-worth, and self-acceptance. The Lesson: If you can’t accept yourself, then certainly no one else will.” - Sasha Azevedo

29. “I think the definition of beauty is somebody who’s comfortable in their own skin and celebrates that they’re unique and different.” - Drew Barrymore

31. “Meditation is realizing and expanding your inner beauty in every direction.” - Amit Ray

32. “Sometimes people are beautiful. Not in looks. Not in what they say. Just in what they are.” - Markus Zusak

33. “A pure heart is superlatively rare and even more attractive.” - J.S.B. Morse, Now and at the Hour of Our Death

34. “Outer beauty turns the head, but inner beauty turns the heart.” - Helen J. Russell

35. “To me, beauty is about being comfortable in your own skin. It’s about knowing and accepting who you are.” - Ellen Degeneres

36. “There's more to a person than flesh. Judge others by the sum of their soul and you'll see that beauty is a force of light that radiates from the inside out.” - Aaron Lauritsen

37. “Everything that is made beautiful and fair and lovely is made for the eye of one who sees.” - Rumi

38. “Beauty is an attitude.” - Anonymous

39. “It’s [beauty] a kind of radiance. People who possess a true inner beauty, their eyes are a little brighter, their skin a little more dewy. They vibrate at a different frequency.” - Cameron Diaz

40. “I’m convinced we have each been endowed with a beautiful heart. We may not always see it. We may not even believe it. But it’s a gift that came with birth and, every time we act selflessly, it grows a little.” - Steve Goodier

41. “Don’t let anyone take away your inner glow.” - Jyoti Patel

42. “There is no cosmetic for beauty like happiness.” - Maria Mitchell

43. “Inner beauty, too, needs occasionally to be told it is beautiful.” - Robert Brault

44. “Integrity reveals beauty.” - Thomas Leonard

45. “Angels only care about what you look like on the inside. A pure heart is the vessel that contains a soul's true beauty.” - Molly Friedenfeld

46. “Let your inner beauty be your main force.” - Anoir Ou-Chad

47. “Beauty is not about having a pretty face. It is about having a pretty mind, a pretty heart, and most importantly a pretty soul.” - Unknown

48. “Simplicity is my fashion, Moderation is my trend. There are creases on my shirt, Because my heart is without bent.” - Abhijit Naskar, Vande Vasudhaivam: 100 Sonnets for Our Planetary Pueblo

49. “There is no definition of beauty, but when you can see someone’s spirit coming through, something unexplainable, that’s beautiful to me.” - Liv Tyler

51. “To experience sublime natural beauty is to confront the total inadequacy of language to describe what you see. Words cannot convey the scale of a view that is so stunning it is felt.” - Eleanor Catton

52. “True beauty is not related to what color your hair is or what color your eyes are. True beauty is about who you are as a human being, your principles, your moral compass.” - Ellen DeGeneres

53. “Beauty is the illumination of your soul.” - John O’Donohue

54. “To me, beauty is natural beauty. If you’re naturally yourself, you’re beautiful.” —Young M.A.

55.“Beauty captures the eye, behavior captures the soul.” - Abhijit Naskar, Amantes Assemble: 100 Sonnets of Servant Sultans

56. “Beauty is only skin deep, but ugly lies to the bone. Beauty dies and fades away, but ugly holds its own! Create and cultivate Inner Beauty that never fades away but grows and matures with Time!” - Deodatta V. Shenai-Khatkhate

57. “A pure heart is superlatively rare and even more attractive.” - J. S. B. Morse

58. “When beauty lives in the heart, it doesn’t need to show up anywhere else.” - Steve Goodier

59. “Pretty is something you’re born with. But beautiful, that’s an equal opportunity adjective.” - Ralph Waldo Emerson

61. “Beauty lives with kindness.” - William Shakespeare

62. “In the end, you will not see the physical beauty in others that caught your eye but the fire that burned within them.” - Shannon L. Alder

63. “Cultivating your inner beauty whilst taking care of your physical, spiritual and emotional health is essential. Being good souls on this earth, that's what makes us beautiful.” - Athésia

64. “Not much to look at, but as with all true beauty, it is what’s inside that counts.” - Matt Sewell, Our Garden Birds

65. “As if you were on fire from within. The moon lives in the lining of your skin.” - Pablo Neruda

66. “Beauty is when you can appreciate yourself. When you love yourself, that’s when you’re most beautiful.” - Zoë Kravitz

67. “Some souls are made of light. Pure light! And one can almost see through them, because of their transparency.” - Michael Bassey Johnson, Song of a Nature Lover

69. “I believe beauty is not the outside physical one but the inner deeper one - the true beauty of a person.” - Avijeet Das

71. “When you are balanced, and when you listen and attend to the needs of your body, mind, and spirit, your natural beauty comes out.” - Christy Turlington

72. “Create a beautiful inside and you will look more beautiful on the outside.” - Charles F Glassman

73. “Love beyond physical appearance is divine in nature.” - Arshia Mittal

Conclusion

John Ray once said, “Beauty is power; a smile is its sword.” Unlike external beauty, which is dependent on your appearance, real beauty focuses on the traits and characteristics of a person. When it comes to relationships — be it with a romantic partner, friend, family member, or a mere acquaintance, sustaining it is easy if you’re beautiful on the inside. After all, with age, physical beauty might fade, but who you are on the inside stays — forever! So celebrate your true beauty with these inner beauty quotes and share them with your loved ones to applaud them for the amazing people they are!