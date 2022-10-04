On World Animal Day, explore a few ways to keep your beloved dog happy

Dogs make our life incredibly enjoyable by showing us unconditional love and lavishly licking us when we go home. That being said, personal freedom is essential to both human and canine happiness . But you likely have some control over how your dog spends his time, including when he feeds and relieves himself. So, on World Animal Day, here are some ways you may show your love for your dog who may well be the apple of your eye.

Give your dog a voice in his daily activities

It might be a great way to make your dog happy to let him decide what to do each day. Look for quick, safe decisions he can make. During your routine stroll, let him choose the route or the toy from the pet store. Off-leash freedom for dogs can be thrilling, but put safety first. Only allow your dog off-leash in locations where doing so is permitted and risk-free without the fear of speeding cars.

Provide chews and toys

Dogs frequently enjoy chewing on and destroying their toys. Your dog enjoys and expresses his instincts by shredding things to pieces. Therefore, you must make sure your dog has access to goodies and chewable toys. Chew toys are particularly entertaining because they can contain a flavor or essence of food. Products like chew sticks and dental bones may keep teeth strong while providing your dog with enjoyable activities. As long as he plays with them securely, let him have the toys he wants.