100+ Relationship Quotes That Are Funny, Cute, And Relatable

The power of true love is indescribable, and those smitten by love often indulge in cute gestures to make their beloved feel special. Sharing real relationship quotes on days when everything is going fine or when time is testing your relationship can be a wonderful thing to do and keep the spark alive in a relationship. Words are a powerful tool to convey feelings properly and tell the other person what they mean to us.

Be it a relationship that has been going on for years or has just started, thought-provoking and deep quotes for relationships can help you express your thoughts clearly and build romance and a lasting relationship. The way a person’s heart flutters when they receive a beautiful relationship quote from their better half is unmatched — and that’s the beauty of love quotes in a relationship.

Whether you are a couple that stays close to each other or in a long-distance relationship — we have a list of quotes about genuine relationships at your disposal. You can share these via texts, jot them down on a piece of paper and hide them under the pillow, or create a scrapbook with these quotes — the ways are endless to say “I love you” to your perfect person and how much they mean to you!

Deep Relationship Quotes to Celebrate the Power of Love

1. "When you realize you want to spend the rest of your life with somebody, you want the rest of your life to start as soon as possible." — Harry Burns

2. "The best and most beautiful things in this world cannot be seen or even heard. They must be felt with the heart." — Helen Keller

3. In the end, there doesn’t have to be anyone who understands you. There just has to be someone who wants to.” – Robert Breault

4. “For the two of us, home isn't a place. It is a person. And we are finally home.” ― Stephanie Perkins, Anna and the French Kiss

5. "For you see, each day I love you more, today more than yesterday and less than tomorrow." — Rosemonde Gérard

6. "Love recognizes no barriers. It jumps hurdles, leaps fences, penetrates walls to arrive at its destination full of hope." — Maya Angelou

7. “Love is when the other person’s happiness is more important than your own.” — H. Jackson Brown, Jr.

8. "Marriage is a mosaic you build with your spouse. Millions of tiny moments that create your love story." — Jennifer Smith

9. “Love that stammers, that stutters, is apt to be the love that loves best.” — Gabriela Mistral

10. "From all the offspring of the earth and heaven, love is the most precious." ― Sappho

Cute And Romantic Relationship Quotes to Share Happy Vibes

11. "Don't ever think I fell for you or fell over you. I didn't fall in love; I rose in it." — Toni Morrison, Jazz

12. “A successful marriage requires falling in love many times, always with the same person.” — Mignon McLaughlin

13. "If I had a flower for every time I thought of you... I could walk through my garden forever." — Alfred Tennyson

14. "Love planted a rose, and the world turned sweet." – Katharine Lee Bates

15. "I want you. All of you. Your flaws. Your mistakes. Your imperfections. I want you, and only you." — John Legend

16. "At the touch of love everyone becomes a poet." ― Plato

17. “To be fully seen by somebody, then, and be loved anyhow — this is a human offering that can border on miraculous.” ― Elizabeth Gilbert, Committed: A Skeptic Makes Peace with Marriage

18. “I was born when you kissed me. I died when you left me. I lived a few weeks while you loved me.” — Humphrey Bogart

19. “When you look at me, when you think of me, I am in paradise." — William Makepeace Thackeray

20. "Nobody has ever measured, not even poets, how much the heart can hold." — Zelda Fitzgerald

Strong Relationship Quotes to Make Your Relationship Rock Solid

21. "When I’m weak, you can be strong; when I’m strong, you can be weak. That’s what I believe marriage is." — Gisele Bundchen

22. “Loyalty is the strongest glue which makes a relationship last for a lifetime.” — Mario Puzo

23. "It isn't possible to love and to part. You will wish that it was. You can transmute love, ignore it, muddle it, but you can never pull it out of you. I know by experience that the poets are right: love is eternal." — E.M. Forster, A Room with a View

24. “The meeting of two personalities is like the contact of two chemical substances: if there is any reaction, both are transformed.” ― Carl Gustav Jung

25. "Every couple needs to argue now and then, just to prove that the relationship is strong enough to survive. Long-term relationships, the ones that matter, are all about weathering the peaks and the valleys." — Nicholas Sparks

26. “When we love, we always strive to become better than we are. When we strive to become better than we are, everything around us becomes better too.” — Paulo Coelho

27. “A strong relationship is an honest relationship, and no honest relationship is all peaches and cream. Love is the key. Where love abides, anger is but a passing visitor.” — Jerry and Eileen Spinelli

28. “If ever there is tomorrow when we’re not together… there is something you must always remember. You are braver than you believe, stronger than you seem, and smarter than you think. But the most important thing is, even if we’re apart… I’ll always be with you.” — A. A. Milne

29. "I'm in love with you, and I'm not in the business of denying myself the simple pleasure of saying true things." — John Green, The Fault in Our Stars

30. “A loving relationship is one in which the loved one is free to be himself — to laugh with me, but never at me; to cry with me, but never because of me; to love life, to love himself, to love being loved. Such a relationship is based upon freedom and can never grow in a jealous heart.” — Leo F. Buscaglia

31. "They say love is the best investment; the more you give, the more you get in return." — Audrey Hepburn

Adorable Relationship Quotes for Creating Awww Moments

32. “I fell in love like you would fall asleep: slowly and then all at once.” — John Green

33. "We are together even when we are apart." — Shannon A. Thompson

34. "When you're lucky enough to meet your one person, then life takes a turn for the best. It can't get better than that," — John Krasinski, The Daily Beast

35. "Love cures people — both the ones who give it and the ones who receive it." — Karl Menninger

36. "Romantic love is a mental illness. But it’s a pleasurable one." — Fran Lebowitz

37. "I love you, and I will love you until I die, and if there's a life after that, I'll love you then." — Cassandra Clare

38. “A soulmate is someone who has locks that fit our keys, and keys to fit our locks. When we feel safe enough to open the locks, our truest selves step out and we can be completely and honestly who we are; we can be loved for who we are and not what we’re pretending to be.” — Richard Bach

39. “If I could live this life again, I would never leave you for a second.” — Clive Owen

40. “You are the best thing, that’s ever been mine.” — Taylor Swift

41. "If you have to walk a million miles, I'll wait a million days to see you smile. Distance and time, I'll be waiting." — Alicia Keys

Interesting Relationship Quotes to Have a Fresh Perspective on Love

42. “Love is like a friendship caught on fire. In the beginning a flame, very pretty, often hot and fierce, but still only light and flickering. As love grows older, our hearts mature and our love becomes as coals, deep-burning and unquenchable.” — Bruce Lee

43. “You don’t develop courage by being happy in your relationships everyday. You develop it by surviving difficult times and challenging adversity.” — Epicurus

44. "In the flush of love's light, we dare be brave. And suddenly we see that love costs all we are, and will ever be. Yet it is only love which sets us free." — Maya Angelou, Touched by an Angel

45. You can talk with someone for years, everyday, and still, it won't mean as much as what you can have when you sit in front of someone, not saying a word, yet you feel that person with your heart, you feel like you have known the person for forever.... connections are made with the heart, not the tongue.” ― C. JoyBell C.

46. "We are most alive when we are in love." — John Updike

47. "You are my best friend, my human diary, and my other half. You mean the world to me and I love you." — Unknown

48. "Fall in love with someone who makes you glad to be different." — Sue Zhao

49. "A dream you dream alone is only a dream. A dream you dream together is reality." —Yoko Ono

50. “To say that one waits a lifetime for his soulmate to come around is a paradox. People eventually get sick of waiting, take a chance on someone, and by the art of commitment become soulmates, which takes a lifetime to perfect.” — Criss Jami

51. “Treasure your relationships, not your possessions.” — Anthony J. D'Angelo

Funny Relationship Quotes to Cheer up Your Partner

52. "I love being married. It’s so great to find one special person you want to annoy for the rest of your life." — Rita Rudner

53. "There’s a little bit of loser in us, just two weirdos who fell in love. I guess we’re made from the same weird stuff, so being a loser with you doesn’t suck." — Jillian Moon

54. "Remember, we're madly in love, so it's alright to kiss me anytime you feel like it." — The Hunger Games

55. "Love is telling someone their hair extensions are showing." — Natasha Leggero

56. "It wasn't love at first sight. It took a full five minutes." — Lucille Ball

57. “If you love them in the morning with their eyes full of crust; if you love them at night with their hair full of rollers, chances are, you’re in love.” — Miles Davis

58. “My husband says I treat him like he's a god; every meal is a burnt offering.” — Rhonda Hansome

59. "Love doesn't make the world go round. Love is what makes the ride worthwhile." — Franklin P. Jones

60. "A relationship where you can be weird together is your best choice." — Paulo Coelho

61. "Love is like a game of chess. Except the board is flowing water, the pieces are made of smoke and no move you make will have any effect on the outcome." — Jerry Seinfeld

Inspirational Relationship Quotes

62. "Love is the only gold." — Alfred Lord Tennyson, Becket

63. “Unconditional love really exists in each of us. It is part of our deep inner being. It is not so much an active emotion as a state of being. It’s not ‘I love you’ for this or that reason, not ‘I love you if you love me.’ It’s love for no reason, love without an object.” — Ram Dass

64. "Happiness is holding someone in your arms and knowing you hold the whole world." — Orhan Pamuk

65. "I've learned that people will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel.” — Maya Angelou

66. "The love we give away is the only love we keep." — Elbert Hubbard

67. “There is my heart, and then there is you, and I’m not sure there is a difference.” — A.R. Asher

68. "Trust is the fruit of a relationship in which you know you are loved." — William Paul Young

69. “The love expressed between women is particular and powerful because we have had to love in order to live; love has been our survival.” — Audre Lorde

70. "A heart worth loving is one you understand, even in silence." — Shannon L. Alder

71. “You open your heart knowing that there’s a chance it may be broken one day and in opening your heart, you experience a love and joy that you never dreamed possible. You find that being vulnerable is the only way to allow your heart to feel true pleasure that’s so real it scares you.” — Bob Marley

Relationship Quotes for Him

72. “I’m just a girl. Standing in front of a boy. Asking him to love her.” — Notting Hill

73. "I knew he would always be my best friend for my whole life. That was the biggest thing to me. I'd never known anything like the friendship that I had with him. I could like him as much as I loved him." — Blake Lively, Marie Claire

74. “The very first moment I beheld him, my heart was irrevocably gone.” ― Jane Austen

75. "I got lost in him, and it was the kind of lost that's exactly like being found." — Claire LaZebnik

76. “It is not our purpose to become each other; it is to recognize each other, to learn to see the other and honor him for what he is.” — Hermann Hesse

77. “It was almost as if she had willed him into existence, into standing before her at the precise moment she was willing to accommodate him, arriving not a minute too early or too late.” — Roy L. Pickering Jr.

78. “I’ve tried so many times to think of a new way to say it, and it’s still I love you.” — Zelda Fitzgerald

79. "A good husband makes a good wife." – John Florio

81. “Your hand touching mine. This is how galaxies collide.” — Sanober Khan

Relationship Quotes for Her

82. "Every love story is beautiful, but ours is my favorite." — Unknown

83. "You don't love someone because they're perfect, you love them in spite of the fact that they're not." — Jodi Picoult, My Sister's Keeper

84. “In case you ever foolishly forget, I am never not thinking of you.” — Virginia

85. "You are the finest, loveliest, tenderest, and most beautiful person I have ever known — and even that is an understatement." — F. Scott Fitzgerald

86. "I love you. I am at rest with you. I have come home." — Dorothy L. Sayers

87. "Finding someone you love and who loves you back is a wonderful, wonderful feeling. But finding a true soul mate is an even better feeling. A soul mate is someone who understands you like no other, loves you like no other, will be there for you forever, no matter what. They say that nothing lasts forever, but I am a firm believer in the fact that for some, love lives on even after we're gone." — Cecelia Ahern, P.S. I Love You

88. "If I had a flower for every time I thought of you, I could walk in my garden forever." — Alfred Tennyson

89. "Don't promise me fair sky above. Don't promise me kind road below. Just walk beside me, love, any way the wind blows." — Hadestown, Promises

90. "When I saw you, I was afraid to meet you. When I met you I was afraid to kiss you. When I kissed you, I was afraid to love you. Now that I love you, I am afraid to lose you." — Unknown

91. "I love you not only for what you are but for what I am when I am with you." — Roy Croft

Long-distance Relationship Quotes

92. "Ocean separates lands, not souls." — Munia Khan

93. "Absence is to love what wind is to fire; it extinguishes the small, it inflames the great." — Roger de Bussy-Rabutin

94. "I love you, and I've loved you all along. I miss you, you've been far away for far too long. I keep dreaming you'll be with me, and you'll never go." — Nickelback

95. “Love does not begin and end the way we seem to think it does. Love is a battle, love is a war; love is a growing up.” — James Baldwin

96. "The art of love is largely the art of persistence." — Albert Ellis

97. “I believe that two people are connected at the heart, and it doesn't matter what you do, or who you are or where you live; there are no boundaries or barriers if two people are destined to be together.” — Julia Roberts

98. "I exist in two places, here, and where you are." — Margaret Atwood

99.“The pain of parting is nothing to the joy of meeting again.” — Charles Dickens

100. “Never above you. Never below you. Always beside you.” — Walter Winchell

101. “I don’t cry because we’ve been separated by distance, and for a matter of years. Why? Because for as long as we share the same sky and breathe the same air, we’re still together.” — Donna Lynn Hope

Quotes for New Relationships

102. "Without warning, as a whirlwind swoops on an oak, love shakes my heart." ― Sappho

103. "I knew when I met you an adventure was going to happen." — A.A. Milne

104. "My love for you is past the mind, beyond my heart, and into my soul." — Boris Kodjoe

105. "The right one does not stand in your way. They make space for you to step forward." — Rupi Kaur

106. "Love is when you meet someone who tells you something new about yourself." — Andrew Breton

107. "It might have been a new way for her heart to beat." — Philip Pullman

108. "No relationship is perfect, ever. There are always some ways you have to bend, compromise, and give something up to gain something greater." — Sarah Dessen

109. "If it is right, it happens. The main thing is not to hurry. Nothing good gets away." — John Steinbeck

110. "Let us always meet each other with smile, for the smile is the beginning of love." — Mother Teresa

111. "I feel safe when you're holding me near. Love the way that you conquer your fear. You know hearts don't break around here." — Ed Sheeran, "Hearts Don't Break Around Here"

Relationships can be pretty hard, with a few days filled with happiness while others with a few moments of distress — but such is life, and with the right person, you’ll find light even in the most gloomy and dark days. Love is all about holding one another’s hand and walking together, be it a happy day or a bad one — or you stay closer together or are miles apart. Our list of beautiful relationship quotes also signifies the same — that when love touches your soul, you feel blessed! Share these with your partner in crime and make him/her blush and want you even more.