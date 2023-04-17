101 Marriage Quotes to Spread And Celebrate Love

Marriage, as they say, is a blissful fusion of two souls! Sharing and sending marriage quotes can add up to the excitement and romance in any couple’s relationship. A wedding is recognised as the most auspicious event as from this point, both the partners unite and embark on a new journey in their life. However, the occasion of tying the knot is never restricted to just spouses. This big-fat ceremony adds up to the heavenly union of two distinct cultures, families, values, and beliefs. When it comes to nuptials, bonding on a deeper level requires a mix of sincerity, understanding, adjustment, love, trust, and respect. Married life is synonymous with a roller coaster ride wherein sometimes, you might feel terrible, and the other moment you may revel in contentment.

Whether you are happy or sad, your partner will always be there for you in all the ups and downs of life. Therefore, honoring and appreciating them with romantic and sweet marriage quotes is extremely important to celebrate love. Sharing and sending such quotes to your spouse will not only convey your sentiments but also make them realise how important and valuable they are in your life. Read our exclusive picks of relationship quotes to commemorate your love and marriage. Maybe, you can also put them as a caption below your wedding pictures to express your heartfelt emotions.

Quotes on Marriage to Highlight Its Significance

A perfect happy marriage is simply two imperfect people loving each other and refusing to give up on each other no matter what. – Anonymous "Happy marriages are based on a deep friendship. By this I mean a mutual respect for and enjoyment of each other’s company." –John Gottman “A happy marriage is a long conversation which always seems too short.” – André Maurois "The secret of a happy marriage is finding the right person. You know they're right if you love to be with them all the time." – Julia Child "Marriage is a huge investment: of time, of energy and of emotion. Protect and keep contributing to your investment." – Karen Gordon “A successful marriage requires falling in love many times, always with the same person.” – Mignon McLaughlin "What counts in making a happy marriage is not so much how compatible you are, but how you deal with incompatibility." –Leo Tolstoy “A good marriage is one which allows for change and growth in the individuals and in the way they express their love.” – Pearl S. Buck “Marriage is not about age; it’s about finding the right person.” – Sophia Bush "The person you choose to marry will have a great influence in your life and in the decisions you make from the point of marriage onwards." –Peter Cain "A happy marriage doesn't mean you have a perfect spouse or a perfect marriage. It simply means you've chosen to look beyond the imperfections in both." –Fawn Weaver “Happy marriages begin when we marry the ones we love, and they blossom when we love the ones we marry.” – Tom Mullen "Marriage doesn't make you happy, you make your marriage happy." – Drs. Les & Leslie Parrott “Marriage is like watching the color of leaves in the fall; ever changing and more stunningly beautiful with each passing day.” – Fawn Weaver n "When I'm weak, you can be strong; when I'm strong, you can be weak. That's what I believe marriage is." –Gisele Bundchen "A happy marriage is a union of two good forgivers." – Robert Quillen "A happy marriage is the world’s best bargain." – O.A. Battista "That’s my prescription for a happy marriage – marry someone who doesn’t do anything similar to what you do." – Maxine Kumin "Marriage is a gift from God to us. The quality of our marriage is our gift back to him." – L. Whitney Clayton "Marriage is a form of discipline involving two people committing to a certain lifestyle and set of boundaries." – David Khalil





Beautiful Love Quotes to Express Your Sincere Sentiments

Advertisement

21. “Loved you yesterday, love you still, always have, always will.” – Elaine Davis

22. “Take my love. I’ll never ask for too much. Just all that you are. And everything that you do.” – Whitney Houston

23.“And I’d choose you, in a hundred lifetimes, in a hundred worlds, in any version of reality, I’d find you and I’d choose you.” – Kiersten White

24. “Baby it’s you. You’re the one I love, You’re the one I need, You’re the only one I see.” – Beyonce

25. "Do I love you? My God, if your love were a grain of sand, mine would be a universe of beaches." – William Goldman, The Princess Bride

26. “I love you not only for what you are, but for what I am when I am with you.” – Roy Croft

27. “I saw that you were perfect, and so I loved you. Then I saw that you were not perfect and I loved you even more.” – Angelita Lim

28. “When the evening shadows and the stars appear. And there is no one there to dry your tears. Oh, I hold you for a million years. To make you feel my love.” – Adele

29. “You are that one breath, that puts all the remaining breaths back into my body.” – Sanober Khan

30. “I still have that feeling the first time we met every time I see you.” – Jayson Engay

31. "You have bewitched me, body and soul, and I love, I love, I love you. I never wish to be parted from you from this day on." – from Pride and Prejudice

32. "I said I love you and that's forever, And this I promise from the heart, I could not love you any better, I love you just the way you are." – Billy Joel, Just the Way You Are

33. “In all the world, there is no heart for me like yours. In all the world, there is no love for you like mine.” – Maya Angelou

34. “I need you like a heart needs a beat.” – Anonymous

35. “Your hand touching mine, this is how galaxies collide.” – Sanober Khan

Advertisement

36. “If I know what love is, it is because of you.” – Hermann Hesse

37. "So, I love you because the entire universe conspired to help me find you." – Paulo Coelho, The Alchemist

38. "Storm clouds may gather and stars may collide, but I love you until the end of time." – from Moulin Rouge

39. “Thinking of you keeps me awake. Dreaming of you keeps me asleep. Being with you keeps me alive.” – Unknown

40. “You want to know who I’m in love with? Read the first word again.” – Anonymous

41. “And if my heart was a canvas, every square inch of it would be painted over with you.” – Cassandra Clare

42. “I love you and that’s the beginning and end of everything.” – F. Scott Fitzgerald

43. ”I love you as certain dark things are to be loved, in secret, between the shadow and the soul.” – Pablo Neruda

44. "Whatever happens tomorrow, or for the rest of my life, I'm happy now…because I love you." – Groundhog Day

45. “Take my hand, take my whole life too. For I can’t help falling in love with you.” – Elvis Presley

Short Love Quotes to Share with Your Partner

46. “The best thing to hold onto in life is each other.” – Audrey Hepburn

47. “I will look for you in every lifetime and love you there.” – Kamand Kojouri

48. “Oh, how deeply do I love the idea of staying by your side forever.” – Unknown

49. "I love you. I knew it the minute I met you. I'm sorry it took so long for me to catch up. I just got stuck." – from Silver Linings Playbook

50. "But the you who you are tonight is the same you I was in love with yesterday, the same you I'll be in love with tomorrow." – Gayle Forman, If I Stay

51. “I feel like this is the beginning/Though I've loved you for a million years.” – Stevie Wonder, You Are the Sunshine of My Life

52. “'Cause after all these years/I still feel everything when you are near." – Camilla Cabello, All These Years

Advertisement

53. “You call it madness, but I call it love.” – Don Byas

54. “My soul and your soul are forever tangled.” – N.R. Hart

55. “Without his love I can do nothing, with his love, there is nothing I cannot do.” – Unknown

56. "I could hold you for a million years/To make you feel my love" – Adele, Make You Feel My Love

57. "You're still the one that I love/The only one I dream of." – Shania Twain, You're Still the One

58. “It was love at first sight, at last sight, at ever and ever sight.” – Vladimir Nabokov, Lolita

59. "I love you and I like you" – from Parks and Recreation

60. "My love for you is a journey, starting at forever and ending at never." – Unknown

61. “I love you because you join me in my weirdness.” – Anonymous

62. "A hundred hearts would be too few to carry all my love for you." – Unknown

63. “I feel wonderful because I see the love light in your eyes, and the wonder of it all is that you just don’t realize how much I love you.” – Eric Clapton

64. “You might not have been my first love, but you were the love that made all the other loves irrelevant.” – Rupi Kaur

65. “We loved with a love that was more than love.” – Edgar Allan Poe





Happy Married Life Wishes for Newlywed Couples

66. I’m sending you both my best wishes. I wish you an amazing married life ahead!

67. Wishing you a lifetime of love and happiness.

68. May the years ahead be filled with love and joy.

69. Wishing you well as you embark on this next chapter of life. Cheers!

70. May you and your partner have a long and happy marriage. Best wishes for your wedding.

71. May today be the beginning of a long, happy life together.

72. Here's to a long, happy life with the one you love. Wishing you the best.

73. Congratulations! May you two make a beautiful life together, which is full of love, compassion, and purity! I wish you both great happiness!

Advertisement

74. May the love and happiness you feel today shine through the years.

75. Today marks the start of a new chapter in your life. I wish you nothing but love, happiness, pleasure, and good fortune! Congratulations!

76. This union descended straight from heaven and even angels are jealous of you. Congratulations to the beautiful couple on their wedding!

77. May the One who brought you together bless your marriage, enrich your lives and deepen your love through the years.

78. Best wishes on your wedding! I always knew that both of you are made for each other and I’m happy to be a part of your special day! Have a great life together!

79. Getting married is only the beginning of an eternal union that transcends all earthly understanding of love. Congratulations on your wedding!

80. It’s a new life and a new journey that you’ve committed to sharing. May God continue to bless you and guide you through the right path! Congratulations!

81. It lights me up to see the two of you so happy together. I wish you nothing but the absolute best on your wedding.

82. Two beautiful hearts unite in a commitment never to let go of one another. Accept my heartfelt wishes for your lifetime happiness, joy, and love!

83. This power couple is capable of changing the world on their own. Imagine what the synergy of your marriage can accomplish. Best wishes to the two of you on your wedding.

84. I have never seen a couple like you – a complete combination of passion, love, and affection! Accept my heartfelt wishes!

85. I’m so happy that you’ve finally discovered the person of your dreams. May your marriage be eternally fulfilling and thrilling! Congratulations!

Funny Wedding Captions to Tease Your Partner And Make Them Laugh

86. I know we are weirdos and perfect for each other.

Advertisement

87. Too late to turn back now. We’re married.

88. Today's forecast: 100% chance of marriage.

89. My ride or die. Seriously, it's legal now.

90. Marriage from far away seems like taking a stroll in a park. Jurassic Park.

91. I am sorry, love, but you are stuck with me forever.

92. Ever since I’ve met you, my face looks like a smiley emoji.

93. I’m so glad you are still alive after months of wedding preparations.

94. Locked in for life!

95. Together, we can do impossible things. And this picture is the proof.

96. You're the peanut butter to my jelly.

97. I am 100% yours from today. Deal closed!

98. I promise I will never keep scores, even if I am winning.

99. Ready to start a new journey together. I can't wait to annoy you.

100. It was love at first swipe.

101. Does this dress make me look like a Mrs?

Conclusion

Whether you want to give best wishes to a newlywed couple or convey your emotions to your partner — with this huge list of marriage quotes you may never fall out of options to quirkily voice your emotions. You can even use some of them as a caption to post your beautiful wedding pictures on social media. Feel free to play around with the words or emoticons to pass the positive wishes in style. These quotes, wishes, and captions will cheer up the couple and will surely bring a warm smile to their faces.

ALSO READ: Read these quotes about the beauty of marriage