105 Ways to Say Good Luck And Make an Impression

Good luck is the most common form of expression to boost someone's confidence and show that you hope for the best for them. However, you don't have to stick to this expression as there are many creative ways to say good luck and shower the other person with your blessings. Keep scrolling to know more.

Whether you are going to take an exam or attend a meeting that can change your life, a 'good luck' message can uplift your mood instantly. Much like “thank you”, “please”, and “sorry”, “good luck” is also a polite expression that gives people the positivity and encouragement they need. When you wish someone luck, it means that you hope for them to achieve success in something they are trying to do.

Best Ways to Say Good Luck

31. Thumbs up to you my friend.

32. Go and kill it, dear!

33. Pull it off nicely!

34. Everything's going to be alright!

35. It doesn't matter if the news is good or bad, I'll be there for you.

36. There is nothing in this world that can't be conquered by people who work consistently toward their dreams.

37. All my wishes to you!

38. All I wish right now is to see you chirp like a bird, and a bright smile on your face when you come back home.

40. Rock on!

41. Hope you make all the difference today!

42. Find your path and fortune.

43. As you climb the mountain of success, don't forget where you started. All the best!

44. May all your ventures make a huge difference in the world.

45. I hope you conquer the world, buddy!

46. I know you have longed so much for this big day, and I hope you mark a special place in their heart today.

47. May the winds of success, luck, wealth, and fortune always flow in your direction.

48. The party is on! All the very best!

49. Do not be afraid of trying because only people who try become winners.

50. Bring home the coins.

51. I hope you grab the opportunity today!

52. May you get what you desired and even more!

53. Build such a strong foundation that no one can dare to crumble it.

54. It doesn't matter what happens today; My good wishes are with you.

55. When you dream this big and work towards it every minute of your life, you are bound to succeed.

56. Fortune and luck are always on the side of brave-hearted people.

57. You don't need to fret about anything as you have done what you could, and now is the time for you to reap the benefits.

58. My only desire for today is to see your efforts getting recognition.

59. With great power comes great responsibility. Yes, you are not Peter Parker, but remember this when you win the award today.

60. I hope that everything will turn out fine.

61. You can surely take on this challenge and win it.

62. Wishing you all the fame and money.

63. Listen to God, he will take you to the right path.

64. Folding my hands in prayer and asking God to give you the best results today.

65. I am sure you'll do everything right today.

66. Take the right decision and get fruitful results from your efforts. All the best!

67. Don't think about the results. It doesn't matter if you win today or lose because you will learn many things from this experience. Focus on that, and lead your life.

68. Being optimistic is the key to leading a happy and cheerful life.

69. Don't be so hard on yourself even if the day doesn't go as you desired. Wishing you all the best from my side.

70. Make a cute face when you win it today, kiddo!

71. True success comes to those who are not afraid of failure.

72. Burn the stage today!

Cute And Funny Ways to Say Good Luck