Christine Brown Opens Up About Challenging France Honeymoon with Husband David Woolley

Christine Brown, star of the TLC reality show Sister Wives, recently walked fans through the journey of her honeymoon with husband David Woolley, and the trip was not without its troubles. It wasn't all romance and champagne for the couple as they faced a few honeymoon challenges.

The 52-year-old reality star shared highlights from their romantic getaway to France in a post on Instagram on Monday, Nov. 25. Their vacation featured charming street-side dining, serene marinas, and stunning coastal views, though Brown revealed she also dealt with seasickness along the way.

Brown captioned a clip from their honeymoon on Instagram, writing, "We explored the beautiful seafront in Cassis and toured the Calanques National Forest by boat. The views were absolutely stunning—truly something you have to see to believe. I’ll admit, the boat ride wasn’t exactly smooth sailing for me (seasickness is no joke!)"

They spent part of their honeymoon cruising in the charming south of France town of Cassis. They took a boat trip to discover the Calanques National Forest with all its dramatic landscapes and blue-turquoise waters. Christine said she enjoyed little of this boat ride as she suffered from seasickness. Still, she pointed out that it was all well worth it and was really memorable.

She added, "But even so, it was worth it to experience something so unique and breathtaking. If you’re ever in the area, I highly recommend it. It’s a good reminder that sometimes, stepping outside your comfort zone can lead to some pretty unforgettable memories."

Christine shared a video montage that featured the trip, which included bright shots of harbors, crystal-clear waters, and some of the sweet moments when the couple was having snacks in a cozy café. The clip also included their romantic moments.

The Sister Wives star's marriage with Kody Brown ended in 2021. For the unversed, the TLC reality series follows "Kody, a young man, has four wives and 18 children. The progressive polygamist family has to go through several hardships, but they face them with honesty and love," as per the official description. Christine was among Kody's four spouses—along with Meri, Janelle, and Robyn.

Sister Wives airs on Sundays on TLC.

