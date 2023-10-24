Bigg Boss 17 EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Aishwarya Sharma calls herself 'strong enough' to do show without Neil Bhatt

Bigg Boss 17 is a hit with fans, who are watching the show with great enthusiasm every night. The drama and controversies have started to build in the house, and the season's theme of Dil, Dimaag, and Dum has added a spice element to the show. Popular TV couple Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt have entered the house and are ready to win. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, the couple shared their plans for survival on the show.

Aishwarya Sharma calls herself strong to survive in the house and make it to the end. She even talked about how a person adds an advantage to the situation.

Aishwarya Sharma 'Strong Enough' to be alone in BB house

Upon being asked if she had been offered to go solo on the show, the actress said, "Yeah, I'm strong enough to go alone... but yes with him yes it is a plus point. His being with me will become easier. He will be the only person whom I can trust inside the Bigg Boss house. It will be difficult for me to trust anybody. Waha per toh aisa he hota hai...ki kisi ke peeche kuch bolna" (In that house back-bitching take places from one point to another). She continues, "So yes he is my plus point."

Upon asking the same thing Neil Bhatt adds, "I don't know and I don't think so. It's not about being strong and not strong. Just that Aishwarya being on the show is the selling point for me and other than kuch aur kar raha hota..pata nahi... "

He continues, "I was never even offered Bigg Boss, so I can think about it, I should go or not. The reality is that we both were offered the show. There is no other way to think about it. I'm not that could have, would have, or should have. so long thing short I could have or would have not since I'm not afraid to start something new." Aishwarya intervenes and says, "You are tolerating me that's enough." both start laughing.

Neil even shared that he would love to be part of the show Khatron Ke Khiladi since he loves to do action. The couple are currently part of Bigg Boss 17 and are proving to be a great competitor. The couple were together on the show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and got married in 2021.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Bigg Boss 17 Neil Bhatt desires to go on Khatron Ke Khiladi: 'I would love to be part of it'