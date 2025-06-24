Viraj Ghelani's Nani passes away: Anupamaa actor Rupali Ganguly shares photo from their last meeting with an emotional note

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to an individual's death.

Popular content creator Viraj Ghelani's grandmother passed away. On June 23 midnight, Anupamaa actor Rupali Ganguly uploaded a picture remembering Viraj's grandmother and mourned her demise.

It is a well-known fact that Viraj's grandmother was the biggest fan of the show Anupamaa, starring Ganguly. She was an ardent fan of the show, never missing an episode. Viraj's grandmother was suffering from a prolonged age-related illness, and he had shared this news on social media.

Rupali Ganguly mourns the demise of Viraj Ghelani's grandmother

Taking to her Instagram story, Rupali Ganguly reposted the post when she met Viraj Ghelani's grandmother. Sharing this post, the actress expressed her grief at losing the person who loved her so much. Rupali wrote, "Naani you will be missed..."

For the uninformed, the actress had met Viraj's grandmother earlier this month. His grandmother had returned home after being hospitalised and was on bed rest.

Viraj had shared a post sharing a few pictures from his grandmother's interaction with Rupali Ganguly. In the post, he thanked the Anupamaa actor for visiting his house to meet his maternal grandmother and for constantly following up about her health.

He had shared, "The moment @rupaliganguly got to know Nani is not doing good with her health. She followed up regularly on call with me and made sure every thing was going good…Yesterday the moment she could squeeze time from shoot, she came home to Kandivali and spent some time with nani and nani, oh my god she was soo happy, She was like a kid meeting her favourite superhero… Lots of love and thank you @rupaliganguly."

Viraj's grandmother often featured in his videos and was very popular on social media. Several celebrities, including cricketers, also like his banter with his grandmother.

Last year, Viraj Ghelani shared a video of his grandma crying after watching an emotional scene in Anupamaa, where Rupali's character was involved in an accident. He assured her that it was an act, but she got emotional. He even called Ganguly, and the actress spoke to his grandmother.

Viraj Ghelani is yet to release a statement about his grandma's demise.

Speaking about Rupali Ganguly, the actress is currently seen playing the lead role in Anupamaa.

