VIDEO: Mannara Chopra and sister Mitali cry inconsolably at their father’s last rites

Mannara Chopra's father, Raman Rai Handa, passed away on June 16 after battling age-related issues. This news left their family and well-wishers devastated. The actress, who was away from her family for some time, rushed to Mumbai after hearing the news. Today (June 18), Mannara's father's last rites took place at a cremation centre in Jogeshwari West. The actress and her sister, Mitali Handa, looked devastated at the funeral.

Mannara Chopra and Mitali cry inconsolably

Mannara Chopra's father, Raman Rai Handa, who is Priyanka Chopra and Parineeti Chopra's uncle, passed away on June 16. Several family members and close ones attended the funeral. Mannara and her sister Mitali broke down in tears as they bid their father goodbye. In the video, the sisters stood close to each other as they dealt with the loss.

Watch video from the funeral here-

On June 16 evening, Mannara Chopra mourned the loss of her father and even shared the last rites details. She expressed grief at losing her dad and wrote, "With profound grief and sorrow we inform the sad demise of our loving father who left us for his heavenly abode on June 16, 2025. He was pillar of strength to our family."

The last rites of her father were earlier supposed to be conducted on June 18, 2025, at the Cremetorium ground, Amboli, Andheri West. However, later, the Bigg Boss 18 fame updated on her Instagram that they will conduct the funeral at Jogeshwari West. After Mannara shared this post, fans also offered condolences and prayed for the departed soul.

One fan wrote, "My Heartfelt Condolences to Mannara's Family May his Soul Rest in Peace," another netizen commennted, "Ur father was the kind of person all of us wanted to be.Ur dad was a Great & Respectful Personality Let's Pray for him May his Soul Rest in Peace," and so on the fans offered their support to her. As per reports, Raman Rai Handa was not well for a couple of days before taking his last breath.

Priyanka Chopra, who is currently not in India, also mourned the loss of her uncle. Sharing an Instagram story, she wrote, "You'll always be in our hearts. Rest easy Raman uncle (fufaji) Om shanti."

Speaking about Mannara Chopra, the actress was last seen in Laughter Chefs 2.

