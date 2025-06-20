Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming Twist: Will Armaan meet Vidya before her surgery amid his differences with Abhira?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has hooked the audience for years and promises to do so. Starring Samridhii Shukla and Rohit Purohit in lead roles, the daily soap recently witnessed a 7-year leap. Samridhii plays Abhira, whereas Rohit essays the role of Armaan. After the leap, Abhira and Armaan were living separately due to many differences. Now, recently, they met after 7 years, but circumstances have changed. In the forthcoming episodes, the viewers will witness a major twist.

Armaan meets Vidya

According to the India Forums report, in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, it will be seen that Abhira will ask Armaan to meet Vidya as she will undergo an urgent surgery. Armaan is emotionally devastated to know about his mother's surgery, but he still decides not to go. He decides to be with his daughter Maira, who recently met with an accident. However, after returning home, Armaan decides to keep his differences with Abhira aside and meet Vidya ahead of her surgery.

When Armaan reaches home, the family is overwhelmed to see him after so many years. Abhira gets emotional seeing him and walks away. Although she missed Armaan, she is unable to forgive him. Abhira tries to stay strong and detached as she prepares to face Armaan again, but instantly breaks down when she is alone.

Not only this, Armaan will also learn about Krish's misbehaviour with the entire family. He will witness Krrish raising his hand on Kiara, and lose his calm. Armaan will then go ahead to challenge Krish, stating that he will be back at the Poddar house soon and will reclaim what the Poddar firm. The two brothers will then be seen at war.

After the leap, Abhira is seen living with Kaveri and Vidya away from the Poddar family due to their differences. Meanwhile, Armaan has left Abhira and his family after his daughter Maira disappeared. But Armaan, who later found his daughter, is staying with her alone, away from the family. Maira, Armaan's daughter. want him to get married to Geetanjali as she wants Geetanjali to be her. It will be interesting what unfolds.

Apart from Samridhii Shukla and Rohit Purohit, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai also stars Shruti Ulfat, Anita Raj, Rishabh Jaiswal and more in lead roles.

