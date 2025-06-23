Aditya Roy Kapur gets rejected by Nia Sharma on Laughter Chefs: Highlights to look forward to in new episode

Metro...In Dino cast is set to be seen on Laughter Chefs. Their banter with the Laughter Chefs team is going to be hilarious and unmissable. The makers have dropped the promos for the upcoming episodes. Karan Kundrra taking a dig at Sara Ali Khan, Nia Sharma making a surprising comment on Aditya Roy Kapur's looks, Bharti Singh teasing Anupam Kher, and more are some of the moments to look forward to in the episodes.

Karan Kundrra takes a dig at Sara Ali Khan

Colors TV uploaded a promo offering a glimpse of the upcoming episode. In the first promo shared by the channel, Karan Kundrra encourages Sara Ali Khan to cook as they are partners.

Sara thinks of making a face pack with besan (gram flour) and leaves everyone surprised. While peeling onions, Sara questions Karan if there is a better way to peel them. Sara leaves Bharti Singh in shock when she says that it is possible to fry in a strainer.

Watch Sara Ali Khan and Karan Kundrra's banter here-

Karan Kundrra then teases Sara Ali Khan and says, "Sara ne heroine bane ka faisla liya hai voh bohot correct liya hai (Sara has taken the correct decision of becoming an actress)." Sara asks, "Kyu? (Why)." Karan replies, "Kyuki maine dekh liya teko kaam karte hue (Because I have seen you working)." Sara then says, "Meri puri image kharab ho rahi hai (My image is getting ruined)."

Nia Sharma comments on Aditya Roy Kapur

In another promo, Bharti Singh welcomes Metro... In Dino star cast on the show. Bharti questions Aditya Roy Kapur if he knows how to cook, and he quickly responds, "Bilkul nahi (Not at all)." Bharti then pairs Sudesh Lehri and Nia Sharma together.

Nia Sharma is shocked and doesn't wish to pair up with Aditya. She says, "I know he is good-looking, but mai achaar dalu? Muje khana chahiye (I know he is good looking, but what will I do with that? I want food)."

Bharti Singh teases Anupam Kher

Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi assigned the dish "Bhajia platter," which should have 26 petals. Bharti then teases Anupam Kher, saying, "Special 26 kiya hai aur 26 petal nahi bana paa rahe hai (He has done Special 26 but can't make 26 petals)."

Watch Laughter Chefs promo here-

Metro...In Dino cast Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Ali Fazal, Konkona Sen Sharma, Anupam Kher, and director Anurag Basu will be seen on Laughter Chefs. The movie is slated to release on July 4, 2025.

