Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actors Lataa Saberwal and Sanjeev Seth announce separation after 16 years of marriage

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai couple Lataa Saberwal and Sanjeev Seth have officially announced their separation after almost 16 years of marriage. The two tied the wedding knot in 2009 while working on Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. From the time they got married, their relationship has been in the limelight. They even welcomed their first child, a baby boy, in 2013. For a few months now, fans have noticed that Lataa and Sanjeev have not been sharing posts on social media.

Lataa Saberwal announces separation from Sanjeev Seth

Taking to her Instagram story, Lataa Saberwal announced her separation from Sanjeev Seth to her fans. On June 21, the actress shut down all the speculations by announcing their split. She wrote, "After a prolonged silence... I declare that I (Lataa Saberwal) have been separated from my husband (Mr. Sanjeev Seth). I give gratitude to him for giving me a lovely son. I wish him all the best for his future life."

Further, she urged fans to give her space amid this difficult phase. Lataa Saberwal continued, "I request everyone to please respect my and my family's peace and not to ask any questions or call regarding this. Gratitude." She even tagged Sanjeev in the story.

About Lataa Saberwal and Sanjeev Seth's marriage

Speaking about their personal life, Sanjeev was previously married to actress Reshma Tipnis. He and Reshma divorced in 2004. In 2009, Sanjeev and Lataa tied the wedding knot. Their marriage gained immense limelight as they were also an on-screen couple in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. In 2013, the couple welcomed their son.

Lataa and Sanjeev are both quite active on their Instagram handle. They create vlogs, videos and enjoy a big fanbase.

Lataa Saberwal and Sanjeev Seth's work

Workwise, Sanjeev Seth and Lataa Saberwal were seen playing the role of Hina Khan's character Akshara’s parents in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Lataa played Rajshri Goyel Maheshwari, whereas Sanjeev played Vishambharnath.

They were part of this daily soap since its inception. While Lataa continued to be a part of the show till 2019, Sanjeev's stint came to an end in 2018. Apart from this show, the two have been a part of numerous shows and films.

Lataa is popularly known for shows like Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, Ishq Mein Marjawan, Woh Apna Sa, Shaka Laka Boom Boom and more. She has also played a prominent role in Shahid Kapoor's Vivah. On the other hand, Sanjeev did popular shows like Aashirwad, Karishma Kaa Karishma, Woh Rehne Waali Mehlon Ki and more.

