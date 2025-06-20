Did Aamir Khan fail to recognize Bigg Boss 18 winner Karan Veer Mehra at Sitaare Zameen Par premiere?

Karan Veer Mehra has been in immense limelight ever since he won two reality shows, Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 and Bigg Boss 18, back to back. The actor, who is often seen at social gatherings, attended Sitaare Zameen Par's grand premiere on June 19 in the city. The actor even uploaded a video with Aamir Khan from the premiere night. However, with the video, Karan Veer mentioned how he was unsure whether Aamir recognised him.

Karan Veer Mehra meets Aamir Khan at Sitaare Zameen Par premiere

Taking to his X account, Karan Veer Mehra uploaded a video from the Sitaare Zameen Par premiere night. In this clip, the actor showed his interaction with Mr Perfectionist. In the clip, it is seen that Karan Veer meets Aamir. As they pose for the pictures, Karan Veer tells Aamir, "I don't know if you remember me Bigg Boss." Aamir says, "Ya ya ya."

Watch Aamir Khan and Karan Veer Mehra's interaction here-

After clicking the picture, Aamir asks Karan Veer, "How are you?" The Bigg Boss 18 winner then assures him that he is doing well. Sharing this video, Karan Veer Mehra expressed his doubt and asked his fans if Aamir remembers him. In the caption, he wrote, "Do you think he remembers me? Or he was just being polite.? #AamirKhan."

Fans react to Karan Veer's meeting with Aamir

After Mehra uploaded this clip on his social media account, fans were quick enough to comment on this video. One fan wrote, "Of course he remembers you you are such a sweet person no one can forget you," another netizen commented, "No he remembers.. such a sweet moment," another user commented, "Ofc he remembers you He went to the "THE KARANVEER MEHRA SHOW"."

Sitaare Zameen Par grand premiere night saw the attendance of several celebrities such as Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Rekha, Genelia D'Souza, Ritesh Deshmukh, Vicky Kaushal, Tiger Shroff, Javed Akhtar, Shabana Azmi, Sonu Sood, Milap Zaveri, Inder Kumar, and Madhur Bhandarkar graced the premiere night.

Coming back to Karan Veer Mehra, the actor will soon be seen in Omung Kumar's upcoming directional project alongside Harshvardhan Rane, Ipsitaa, and Sadia Khateeb in pivotal roles.

