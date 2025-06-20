The Great Indian Kapil Show 1st Episode: Salman Khan's reply on marriage plans is so funny, it hurts

The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 3 is just a day away, and netizens can't wait for its grand premiere. Ahead of its release, fans are waiting with bated breath for the first episode, as Salman Khan is the first guest. The excitement for the release is at its peak and the makers have released several promos giving a glimpse of the upcoming episode. In the newly released promo, Krushna Abhishek's question for Salman about his marriage is going viral on the internet.

Salman Khan replies to marriage plans

The Great Indian Kapil Show page shared a video on Instagram offering a glimpse into Krushna Abhishek and Salman Khan's conversation. It can be seen that Krushna arrives on the stage, dressed as a woman, as he is playing a character. When Krushna teases Salman, Kapil tells Abhishek, "Behen Ji, unka koi mood nahi hai shaadi ka. Aap jaao (Sister, he has no mood to get married. You go)."

Krushna instantly tells Kapil, "Kya baat kar rha hai. Bohot mood hai. Are mai jaanti hu, Tiger abhi zinda hai. (What are you saying. He has mood. I know it. Tiger is alive)." Salman then quickly replies, "Hai toh sahi lekin aapke liye nahi (It is alive but not for you)." This leaves everyone in splits.

Krushna Abhishek then questions Salman, "Kab tak Shera ke saath apni zindagi bitagoe? Zindagi mai ek sherni bhi toh honi chahiye ki nahi. (Till when will you roam with Shera? There should be a tigress in life)."

Krushna claims that wives are tigresses and then asks Navjot Singh Sidhu's opinion on it. Sidhu and Salman Khan both agree with Krushna's statement. The comedian mentions that if he gets married to Salman, he will stop all his friends from coming to the house, who have been a bad influence.

The Great Indian Kapil Show featuring Kapil Sharma, Kiku Sharda, Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek, Archana Puran Singh and Navjot Singh Sidhu, will start streaming on Netflix from June 21, 2025, at 8 PM.

