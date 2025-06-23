Ronit Roy on rejecting Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi season 2 with Smriti Irani: ‘Some things need to be fixed’

Ronit Roy is one of the renowned actors of the entertainment industry and has done numerous projects over the years. The Udaan actor was a part of the hit show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and rose to fame after essaying the role of Mihir. Now, as the second season is set to return, speculations were rife of Ronit reprising his character. However, clearing the air, the actor has now confirmed that he won't be doing the show.

Ronit Roy opens up on Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi's new season

While speaking to Etimes TV, Ronit Roy expressed his joy about Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi's new season and even mentioned how the show is extremely close to his heart. The actor said, "I'm happy that they decided to bring back Kyunki. And unfortunately, it didn't work out for me. But of course, Kyunki is a show that has been very close to my heart." Recalling his time, Roy shared how he was a part of the show for 8 years and extended his best wishes to the makers for the new season.

Roy was also asked if he would take up a long-form show on TV. Replying to this, the actor elaborated, "I'm not averse to doing a long show or being on television for a longer time. However, as I mentioned, there is still much to be desired on television. 25 years from when I began. And the world has changed. Some need to be fixed regarding television. So, once that happens, I will likely be back. Till such time, I'm happy where I am."

Speaking about Ronit Roy, the actor is currently seen in Chakravarti Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan, essaying the role of King Someshwar. Over the years, the actor has been a part of numerous projects like Kasautii Zindagi Kay, Kasamh Se, Itna Karo Na Mujhe Pyaar and more.

About Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi reboot has been announced and fans are eagerly looking forward to it as Smriti Irani and Amar Upadhyay return as Tulsi and Mihir. Reports claim that Mouni Roy and Karishma Tanna will also be a part of the new season. It was recently reported that Smriti, Amar and other cast members of the show have started shooting for the new season.

Reports say that the shooting is taking place under remarkably tight security measures. It is being reported that the show will only have 150 episodes. Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi originally premiered on July 3, 2000 and ended on November 6, 2008.

