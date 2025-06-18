The Great Indian Kapil Show: Salman Khan commenting on Aamir Khan's marriages to taking a dig at Sikandar, top 3 moments to look forward to

The Great Indian Kapil Show is set to return with a bang, and fans are extremely excited as the first guest is none other than Salman Khan. The makers have released the first official promo of the show. In the clip, Salman's banter with Kapil and his team is sure to leave you in stitches. Fans will again get to see Salman's unfiltered, fun side, where he takes a dig at Aamir Khan and his films.

As The Great Indian Kapil Show promo begins, Navjot Singh Sidhu is seen giving an introduction in his style, and Kapil Sharma makes a grand entry. First guest Salman Khan arrives on the show. He reveals how it was his show initially when it aired on TV. However, Khan highlights that Netflix has taken ownership now. The actor jokes that after taking the show from him, Netflix called him as the first guest. Krushna Abhishek's rapport with the superstar is surely a moment that will leave you in splits.

Watch The Great Indian Kapil Show's promo here-

Top 3 moments to look forward to in The Great Indian Kapil Show's first episode

Salman Khan comments on Aamir Khan's marriage

Kapil Sharma informed Salman that Aamir Khan recently introduced his girlfriend to his fans. He questioned Salman, "Voh rukh nahi rahe, aap kar nahi rahe? (He is not stopping and you are not doing)". To this, Salman replied, "Aamir ki baat hi kuch aur hai (Aamir is different). He is a perfectionist. Jab tak voh marriage ko perfect nahi kar lega (Unless he doesn't make a marriage perfect...)". This dialogue left everyone in stitches even before the actor completed his statement.

Salman's dig at his own movie

Salman asked his duplicate whether his work was going great. He asked his impersonator, "Sikandar se koi farak to nahi pada? (Did Sikandar hurt your wallet?)." He then himself bursts out in laughter as he takes an indirect jibe at Sikandar's box office collection.

Salman losing his cool at mimicry

Sunil Grover and Krushna Abhishek reprised their characters of Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan. During their act, Sunil, mimicking Salman, told Krushna (who is mimicking Shah Rukh Khan), "I think we should avoid it today." Krushna replied, "Koi baat nahi bhiaye mai hu na (No worries brother, I'm there)." Sunil said, "Tu hai na, tuje kuch nahi hoga, meri problem hai (You will not be affected, I'm the problem). Salman looked at him angrily, and the promo ended there.

The Great Indian Kapil Show will premiere on June 21 at 8 PM.

