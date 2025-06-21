Tejasswi Prakash's Marathi film Mann Kasturi Re's co-star Tushar Ghadigaonkar passes away at 32

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to suicide.

Mann Kasturi Re actor Tushar Ghadigaonkar reportedly passed away by suicide at the age of 32. The Marathi film fraternity is shocked and devastated as they have lost a talented gem. He had been a part of several Marathi films and other projects. He was seen in Tejasswi Prakash's debut Marathi film Mann Kasturi Re.

Tushar Ghadigaonkar passes away

According to Times Now, 32-year-old Tushar Ghadigaonkar died by suicide on Friday, June 20, 2025. Reportedly, the actor was struggling with a lack of work and stress, due to which he took this extreme step. Marathi actor Ankur Wadve confirmed the news of Tushar’s demise on social media and expressed his grief. He wrote in Marathi, "Why, my friend? For what? Work comes and goes! We must find a way, but suicide is not the way… Tushar Ghadigaonkar, you lost- and with you, we all lost."

Official confirmation of his passing from the authorities is still pending.

In Mann Kasturi Re, Tushar Ghadigaonkar played close friend of the male protagonist Abhinay Berde, who essayed the role of Siddhant Sawant. Meanwhile, Tejasswi Prakash was the female lead in the movie. It also marked the debut of the actress in the Marathi film industry.

About Tushar Ghadigaonkar's work

Tushar Ghadigaonkar appeared in several Marathi films, including Mann Kasturi Re, Bhaubali, Zombivli, and others. In addition to his on-screen performances, he was deeply engaged in theatre, receiving acclaim for his role in the popular Marathi musical play Sangeet Bibat Akhyan. He also had a role in the Bollywood film Malal, where he portrayed the protagonist’s friend. Other notable projects included Clove Mirchi, Unad, and Hey Man Bawre.

Tushar was a talented director. He directed the show Tuzi Mazi Yari and produced several music videos under his own banner, Ghanta Naad Production.

Tributes continue to pour in on social media as colleagues and admirers remember Tushar for his warmth, creativity, and dedication to his craft.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​ There are several helplines available for the same.

